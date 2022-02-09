U.S. markets open in 4 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,543.00
    +30.50 (+0.68%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,546.00
    +204.00 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,852.25
    +117.75 (+0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,057.30
    +16.50 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.98
    -0.38 (-0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.10
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.26
    +0.06 (+0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1430
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9540
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.93
    -1.93 (-8.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3565
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3620
    -0.1860 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,462.56
    -634.69 (-1.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,009.62
    -22.24 (-2.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,620.77
    +53.70 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,579.87
    +295.35 (+1.08%)
     

Amenity Kits Market Size Worth $47.44 Million By 2028 | CAGR: 1.3% | Million Insights

·4 min read

FELTON, Calif., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global amenity kits market size is expected to reach USD 47.44 million by 2028, according to a new report by Million Insights It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 1.3% from 2021 to 2028. The promotion of luxury travel by celebrities and popular sportsmen, maintenance of a hygienic surrounding, and increasing spending on luxury travel are driving the industry. Moreover, the growing population and rising disposable income are contributing to the market growth.

The first class segment dominated the market by accounting for over 50.0% share in 2020 and is estimated to expand at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028. The majority of the middle-class population prefers to travel by first class, considering the cost of travel and services offered. Amenity kits with basic and essential elements offered to first-class passengers during travel are driving the segment.

Key Insights from the report:

  • Europe dominated the market for amenity kits and accounted for over 30.0% share in 2020. Multiple tourist spots and business and manufacturing hubs compel the customers to travel

  • The first class segment held the largest revenue share of more than 50.0% in 2020 and is expected to expand at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028. The majority of the middle-class population prefers to travel by first class, considering the cost of travel and services offered

  • By transportation, the airlines segment held the largest share of more than 70.0% in 2020 and is estimated to expand at the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Discounts offered and a price war in the airline industry are positively impacting the growth of passengers

Some Key Factors Driving the Global Amenity Kits Market:

The airlines segment held the largest share of more than 70.0% in 2020 and is estimated to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Discounts offered and a price war in the airline industry positively impacted the growth of passengers. Additionally, this growth is supported by the increasing number of tourists and business people across the world.

Europe accounted for the largest revenue share of over 30.0% in 2020. Countries such as Germany, the U.K., and France are positively contributing to the market revenue. The established entertainment sector and business and manufacturing hubs attract visitors, which, in turn, will drive the industry demand over the forecast period.

Manufacturers are maintaining their brand image and customer loyalty by offering innovative designs of amenity kits, considering customer requirements, and analyzing consumer behavior patterns. Key players in the market are offering amenity kits, which include various elements such as lotions, creams, lip balm, mouth wash, toothpaste, toothbrushes, blankets, neck pillows, eye masks, earplugs, loungewear, slipper, socks, magazines, hand sanitizer, toiletries, fragrances, snacks, mineral water, and toys, considering the travel class of passengers.

Read synopsis or request for a free sample of market research report, "Amenity Kits Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Class (Business, First, Economy), By Transportation (Airlines, Premium Trains, Cruise Ships), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" ,published by Million Insights.

Global Amenity Kits Market Segmentation:

Million Insights has segmented the global amenity kits market on the basis of class, transportation, and region:

  • Amenity Kits Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand, 2017 - 2028)

  • Amenity Kits Transportation Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand, 2017 - 2028)

  • Amenity Kits Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand, 2017 - 2028)

List of Key Players of Amenity Kits Market

  • 4Inflight International Limited

  • Aire Inflight FZE

  • Amko Group International Ltd.

  • AVID Products, Inc.

  • Buzz Products

  • Clip Limited

  • InflightDirect

  • Orvec International Limited

  • ZIBO RAINBOW

Explore Snapshots by Million Insights, for industry specific reports that provide real-time market trends and forecasts, by condensing the integral elements from our industry reports into bite-sized paragraphs, charts, and tables.

Access More Snapshot Reports and Press Releases.

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive marketplace, that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying, is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel
Research Support Specialist, USA
Million Insights
Phone: 1-408-610-2300
Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085
Email: sales@millioninsights.com
Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amenity-kits-market-size-worth-47-44-million-by-2028--cagr-1-3--million-insights-301478295.html

SOURCE Million Insights

Recommended Stories

  • Why Alcoa and Century Aluminum Popped on Tuesday

    Aluminum stocks were looking shiny on Tuesday, with Alcoa (NYSE: AA) closing the trading session up 9.8% and smaller Century Aluminum (NASDAQ: CENX) rising by 11.9%. No huge secret why: Aluminum just hit its highest price in 13 years. Bloomberg has the details.

  • Opioid crisis: 'You can't put the genie back in the bottle' with the damage done, Harvard professor explains

    John Abramson, Harvard Medical School Professor & drug litigation expert, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of the opioid crisis, pharmaceutical lawsuits, prescription drug prices, and the culpability of pharmaceutical companies in drug deaths.

  • Could This Be The Last Great American Oil Boom?

    Supermajors are looking to ramp up oil production in shale basins by as much as 25%, and it could spark what may just become the last great American oil boom

  • Nvidia chip deal with SoftBank’s Arm collapses

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley explains why the huge chip deal between Nvidia and SoftBank's Arm fell through.

  • Amazon pushes maximum base salary to $350K as competition intensifies

    The evolving compensation packages are not new at Amazon, and for more senior Amazon employees it can mean recent hires in lower roles have higher salaries.

  • All options on the table to address high oil prices, White House says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration is in talks with both oil-producing and consuming countries to tackle high oil prices, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Tuesday, adding that all options are on the table. In November, the United States announced plans to release 50 million barrels of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help cool oil prices, but prices are at just below seven-year highs. Asked if there would be further cooperative releases of strategic oil reserves with other countries, Psaki added: "All options remain on the table."

  • Oil Gets Another Tailwind as Refiners Go All Out in India

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil refiners in the world’s third-biggest crude importer are stepping up purchases as they strive to meet annual production goals, giving prices another tailwind as they march toward $100 a barrel.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosDOJ Seizes $3.6 Billion in Bitcoin Stolen in Bitfinex HackOttawa Declares Emergency a

  • Oil prices fall on profit-taking, despite API data surprise

    Brent crude futures edged down 8 cents, or 0.1%, to $90.70 a barrel by 0825 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $89.18 a barrel, down 18 cents, or 0.2%. The contracts slid about 2% on Tuesday as Washington resumed indirect talks with Iran to revive a nuclear deal. "With the negotiations ongoing, the oil price is likely to lose steam in the next week, despite the bump higher we've seen today," said CMC Markets' analyst Tina Teng, adding that there has also been some profit taking among investors who have turned cautious after prices hit more than seven-year highs.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • 2 Semiconductor Growth Stocks With Market-Crushing Upside, According to Wall Street

    Wall Street analysts have highlighted two opportunities in the chip sector to beat the market in 2022.

  • Meta Warns That Europe Could Lose Facebook, Instagram

    Meta’s apps may leave the continent, the company cautioned, citing privacy rules that complicate the business.

  • GSK racks up £1.4bn in COVID sales ahead of consumer health split

    Pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline racked up £1.4bn in COVID-related sales as the company remains on track to split its consumer healthcare business.

  • U.S. Sees Record Oil Production Next Year Moving Even Higher

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. oil production will grow even more than the government previously expected as a scorching price rally drives producers to boost drilling. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’DOJ Seizes $3.6 Billion in Bitcoin Stolen in Bitfinex HackMeta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookOil output will averag

  • XRP Climbs 22% Amid Developments in Ripple v. SEC Case

    The payments token regained a market capitalization of $40 billion on Tuesday, moving above Cardano and Solana.

  • Let's See If CVS's Charts Look Healthy Ahead of Earnings

    CVS Health Corp is set to report their latest earnings numbers before the opening of trading Wednesday. In this daily bar chart of CVS, below, we can see that prices recently reached our year-ago price target of $108. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been in a new rising trend since early October and tells me that traders are more aggressive buyers of CVS.

  • T-Mobile wraps up $160M renovation of Bellevue headquarters

    T-Mobile, like other tech companies, is invested in its employees returning to the office. One of those investments is its 1.4 million-square-foot campus renovation, completed after more than three years.

  • Your 401(k) Is More Important Than You Think

    Not only are there strict rules about withdrawing 401(k) money prematurely, but your 401(k) could be the most valuable piece of your retirement income pie someday; most people do not have any other employer retirement plan. Today, they remain a popular choice for investors, as they offer a flexible, proven way to save for retirement. At the end of Q2 2021, (the most recent data available), 66% of all Americans participating in retirement plans were invested in 401(k) plans, which held an estimated $7.3 trillion in assets, according to the Investment Company Institute.

  • Nikola responds to hiring freeze report, says supply-chain department intact

    "The supply chain department has been intentionally strengthened with new and existing leadership," the company said in a statement. "Nikola is focusing its efforts on getting its first BEVs and FCEVs to market and continues to hire strategically for critical roles." Electrek had reported that the company had lost almost its entire supply-chain leadership over the last few months and had put a hiring freeze in place.

  • Judge dismisses Cary man's lawsuit over $100K Tesla

    A Cary businessman’s lawsuit over his allegedly defective $100,000 Tesla has been dismissed in federal court.

  • Tesla Subpoenaed by SEC About Complying With Musk Settlement

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. received another subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission about a subject that keeps coming up: Elon Musk’s tweeting in 2018 that he was considering taking the carmaker private.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookRedistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesStocks Decline Amid Late-Day Selloff in Big Tech: Markets WrapAmazon Is Raising