Amerant Bancorp Inc. Announces Successful Completion of Previously Approved Share Repurchase Program and New $50 Million Share Repurchase Program

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTB) (the “Company” or “Amerant”) today announced that it successfully completed its previously announced $50 million buyback program for its shares of Class A Common Stock and further announced that the Board authorized a new share repurchase program (the “New Repurchase Program”), pursuant to which the Company may purchase, from time to time, up to an aggregate amount of $50 million of its shares of Class A common stock.

Jerry Plush, Vice Chairman, President and CEO, remarked, “We are pleased to announce the successful completion of our previously approved buyback program and the launch of a new $50 million program. This new buyback program underscores the confidence Amerant’s Board of Directors and management continue to have in our performance. Along with the recent declaration and payment of cash dividends, these actions demonstrate our commitment to effectively manage the Company’s capital levels while increasing total return to our shareholders.”

Repurchases under the New Repurchase Program may be made in the open market, by block purchase, in privately negotiated transactions or otherwise in compliance with Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). Repurchases of the Company’s shares of Class A Common Stock (and the timing thereof) will depend upon market conditions, regulatory requirements, other corporate liquidity requirements and priorities and other factors as may be considered in the Company’s sole discretion. Repurchases may also be made pursuant to a trading plan under Rule 10b5-1 under the Exchange Act, which would permit shares to be repurchased when the Company might otherwise be precluded from doing so because of self-imposed trading blackout periods or other regulatory restrictions. The New Repurchase Program does not obligate the Company to repurchase any particular amount of Class A common stock and may be suspended or discontinued at any time without notice.

About Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTB)

Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida since 1979. The Company operates through its main subsidiary, Amerant Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”), as well as its other subsidiaries: Amerant Investments, Inc., Elant Bank and Trust Ltd., and Amerant Mortgage, LLC. The Company provides individuals and businesses in the U.S., as well as select international clients, with deposit, credit and wealth management services. The Bank, which has operated for over 40 years, is the second largest community bank headquartered in Florida. The Bank operates 24 banking centers – 17 in South Florida and 7 in Houston, Texas. For more information, visit investor.amerantbank.com.

