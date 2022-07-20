Amerant Bancorp Inc. Declares Dividend

Amerant Bancorp, Inc.

CORAL GABLES, Fla., July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTB) (the “Company” or “Amerant”) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Amerant common stock. The dividend is payable on August 31, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 17, 2022.



About Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTB)

Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida since 1979. The Company operates through its main subsidiary, Amerant Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”), as well as its other subsidiaries: Amerant Investments, Inc., Elant Bank and Trust Ltd., and Amerant Mortgage, LLC. The Company provides individuals and businesses in the U.S. with deposit, credit and wealth management services. The Bank, which has operated for over 40 years, is the largest community bank headquartered in Florida. The Bank operates 24 banking centers – 17 in South Florida and 7 in the Houston, Texas area, as well as an LPO in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit investor.amerantbank.com.

CONTACTS:

Investors

Laura Rossi

InvestorRelations@amerantbank.com

(305) 460-8728

Media

Silvia M. Larrieu

MediaRelations@amerantbank.com

(305) 441-8414



