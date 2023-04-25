Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.09

The board of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 31st of May, with investors receiving $0.09 per share. The dividend yield is 1.9% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Amerant Bancorp's stock price has reduced by 32% in the last 3 months, which is not ideal for investors and can explain a sharp increase in the dividend yield.

Amerant Bancorp's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible.

Given that this is the first year that Amerant Bancorp is paying out a dividend, we are not yet able to make an analysis based on the company's dividend paying history. While this gives us less confidence in Amerant Bancorp's long-term dividend potential, the company's payout ratio of 18%is a great sign for current shareholders, as this means that earnings greatly cover dividends.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 9.2%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the future payout ratio will be 16%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Amerant Bancorp Is Still Building Its Track Record

It's not possible for us to make a backward looking judgement just based on a short payment history. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Amerant Bancorp has impressed us by growing EPS at 13% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

We Really Like Amerant Bancorp's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Amerant Bancorp might even raise payments in the future. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Amerant Bancorp that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

