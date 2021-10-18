U.S. markets close in 42 minutes

Amerant Bank Furthers its Digital Offerings With Fintechs Alloy and Q2

The community bank continues expanding its digital footprint, with the two platforms making it easier and faster to open new accounts

MIAMI, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amerant Bank, one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida, announces that it has selected leading fintechs, Alloy and Q2 to further enhance its digital offerings. The combination of the two platforms makes opening new accounts and switching direct deposits and automatic payments a faster, safer and more efficient process.

Amerant Logo (PRNewsfoto/Amerant Bancorp Inc.)
Amerant Logo (PRNewsfoto/Amerant Bancorp Inc.)

Amerant Bank will use Alloy to facilitate a more seamless onboarding process for deposit accounts from both businesses and individuals, while still ensuring the proper protocols are in place to capture and review customer data and reduce exposure to non-compliant account openings. The platform will be used to enhance not only the online account opening experience, but Amerant will also be one of the first banks to use Alloy's proprietary platform in-branch.

Q2 ClickSWITCH is a software solution that helps new customers with the onboarding process, allowing them to switch their direct deposits and automatic payments to the new account. The software significantly simplifies and accelerates the process for both the customers and the bank.

Both Alloy and Q2 ClickSWITCH provide a seamless customer experience, while reducing the burden on bank employees of having to review paper onboarding documentation.

"We are focused on expanding our digital footprint and enhancing our online experience, all as part of striving to make banking with us easier," said Jerry Plush, Vice Chairman and CEO of Amerant Bank. "With the addition of these platforms, they will help enable a faster and more seamless onboarding process, which benefits both new Amerant Bank customers and our team members."

Headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida, Amerant Bank manages almost $8 billion in assets spanning 25 branch locations in Florida and Texas. The community bank has been expanding its digital footprint to enhance the consumer experience, while ensuring its technologies and platforms are safe and efficient.

Integrating onboarding processes provides Amerant Bank access to algorithms and data source products to create an automated process built to scale with demand. Both platforms will integrate Amerant's selected data sources to verify customer identities throughout the onboarding and banking process, whether it's done online or in-person.

For more information about Amerant Bank, visit amerantbank.com and follow on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn @AmerantBank.

About Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTB) (NASDAQ: AMTBB)
Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida since 1979. The Company operates through its main subsidiary, Amerant Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), as well as its other subsidiaries: Amerant Investments, Inc., Elant Bank and Trust Ltd., and Amerant Mortgage, LLC. The Company provides individuals and businesses in the U.S., as well as select international clients, with deposit, credit and wealth management services. The Bank, which has operated for over 40 years, is the second largest community bank headquartered in Florida. As of September 30, 2021, the Bank operates 25 banking centers – 18 in South Florida and 7 in Houston, Texas. For more information, visit investor.amerantbank.com.

Media Contact:
Victoria Verdeja
Communications Manager
Amerant@KrepsPR.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amerant-bank-furthers-its-digital-offerings-with-fintechs-alloy-and-q2-301402515.html

SOURCE Amerant Bank

