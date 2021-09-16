U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,473.75
    -6.95 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,751.32
    -63.07 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,181.92
    +20.39 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,232.91
    -1.54 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.65
    +0.04 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.90
    -3.80 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    22.89
    +0.09 (+0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1767
    -0.0058 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3310
    +0.0270 (+2.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3797
    -0.0039 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7400
    +0.3800 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,651.22
    -485.27 (-1.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,209.85
    -23.43 (-1.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.48
    +10.99 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,323.34
    -188.37 (-0.62%)
     

Amerant Names Kristy Amaro as Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Amaro will focus on further enhancing opportunities for diverse representation and inclusion in all aspects of Amerant's operations

MIAMI, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTB and AMTBB) ("Amerant") announced today that Kristy Amaro has been named Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer.

Kristy Amaro, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, Amerant
Kristy Amaro, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, Amerant

A new C-suite position at Amerant, Amaro, who joined the company in 2006, will lead the organization's efforts to further a culture that recognizes and creates opportunities for diverse representation throughout the enterprise.

Most recently, Amaro served as People and Organizational Development Manager, working with all organizational levels to develop, promote and deliver learning solutions that develop staff potential and support the organization's business strategy.

She was also the Change Management lead for Amerant's Digital Transformation strategy, successfully leading a diverse team to drive digital adoption.

"We are excited to announce Kristy as our new CDO," said Jerry Plush, Vice Chairman and CEO of Amerant. "She is well-respected within the organization and in the community, and we are confident that she will be very successful in this essential role."

A key member of the Human Resources team, she has also served as Amerant's VP of People & Organizational Development, where she worked in partnership with business leaders to identify critical business issues and design organization development and strategic plans to enhance company performance.

Prior to joining Amerant, Amaro managed the learning and development function in the luxury hotel industry. Early in her career, she also served as a public school educator in under-resourced communities.

"My passions have always been around improving the employee journey and experience," said Amaro. "I'm proud to have been chosen for this new role at Amerant and view this as an incredible opportunity to further our environmental, social and governance efforts."

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements with respect to our objectives, goals, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "assume," "should," "indicate," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "estimate," "further," "continue," "plan," "point to," "project," "could," "intend," "target," "goals," "outlooks," "modeled," "dedicated," "create," and other similar words and expressions of the future.

Forward-looking statements, including those as to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the Company's actual results, performance, achievements, or financial condition to be materially different from future results, performance, achievements, or financial condition expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You should not rely on any forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. You should not expect us to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, together with those risks and uncertainties described in "Risk factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available at the SEC's website www.sec.gov.

About Amerant

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTB and AMTBB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida since 1979. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), Amerant Investments, Inc., Elant Bank and Trust Ltd., and Amerant Mortgage, LLC. The Company provides individuals and businesses in the U.S., as well as select international clients, with deposit, credit, and wealth management services. The Bank, which has operated for over 40 years, is the second largest community bank headquartered in Florida. The Bank operates 25 banking centers – 18 in South Florida and 7 in the Houston, Texas area. For more information, visit AmerantBank.com, Investor.AmerantBank.com, and follow Amerant on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn at @AmerantBank.

Media Contact:

Victoria Verdeja
Communications Manager
Amerant Bank
Amerant@krepspr.com

Amerant Logo (PRNewsfoto/Amerant Bancorp Inc.)
Amerant Logo (PRNewsfoto/Amerant Bancorp Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amerant-names-kristy-amaro-as-chief-diversity--inclusion-officer-301379178.html

SOURCE Amerant Bancorp Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks in the Making

    When you buy a stock, the worst thing that can happen is that you lose 100% of your investment. Of course, that's not a great outcome, but the downside is smaller than the upside. In other words, when you buy a stock, the upside doesn't stop at 100%.

  • Lucid is a combo of 'Tesla and Ferrari': BofA analyst

    Lucid Motors (LCID) shares rose 7% after a bullish Wall Street analyst note along with confirmation from the Environmental Protection Agency that the EV maker's premium tier car has a higher mile range than Tesla's model S (TSLA).

  • Why Fisker Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of electric-vehicle start-up Fisker (NYSE: FSR) were trading lower on Thursday after a downgrade from a widely followed Wall Street auto analyst. As of 1 p.m. EDT, Fisker's shares were down about 6.2% from Wednesday's closing price. In a new note on Thursday morning that covered several automotive stocks, Bank of America analyst John Murphy cut the bank's rating on Fisker to neutral, from buy, and lowered its price target to $18 from $27.

  • Why Gold and Silver Stocks Got Butchered Thursday

    Gold and silver stocks got clobbered on Thursday as prices of precious metals tanked. It looks like just one of those bad days for gold and silver, but here's what you should really make of this drop. Because precious metals, particularly gold, are considered a safe haven asset against economic uncertainties, their prices are particularly vulnerable to economic data.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest is adding to some of Cathie Wood's favorite positions even when they're falling out of favor.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Today

    More news today from Chinese officials has investors fearing what might be next for U.S.-traded Chinese companies.

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Might Double Soon

    Read more to find out why we think Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE), and InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) will close out 2021 with a bang. Taylor Carmichael (Novavax): Novavax stock has already doubled this year, running from $112 back in January to $233 this week. Right now, Moderna enjoys a $169 billion market cap, and BioNTech sports a $79 billion valuation.

  • 2 Embarrassingly Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The market has written off these two high-quality stocks, but both could complement an income investor's portfolio.

  • How Cisco’s focus on tech innovation is driving the company’s growth

    Cisco Chair & CEO Chuck Robbins&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss how Cisco has been able to outpace growth throughout the year, the innovation Cisco is focusing on producing, and the reasoning behind the company’s most recent outlook.

  • Jim Cramer's September stock market warning overlooks these 3 key sectors

    Investors in these areas don't share the same concerns as Cramer.

  • Cathie Wood Bets Big on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    One strategy for selecting top stocks is to follow a known market guru, a high-profile, highly successful investor. These are the pros who have built multi-billion dollar portfolios, and manage the high-performing hedge funds. And ARK Investing’s Cathie Wood stands tall in their ranks. How successful? Well, last year, her $21.1 billion ARK Innovation fund led the way among the best-performing actively managed equity funds in the US. In recent days, Wood has been making some waves by noting that

  • Lucid Motors rebounds on Bank of America bullish outlook

    John Murphy, Bank of America Analyst, talks latest note on EV maker Lucid Motors.

  • Dutch Bros Soars in Trading as Dairy Farmer Becomes Billionaire

    (Bloomberg) -- When third-generation dairy farmers Dane and Travis Boersma were looking for something to do outside the family business, they decided to try coffee. Not only could they make a little money, they’d be able to hang out with friends and listen to music. They pooled their savings to buy a coffee cart and an espresso machine and began selling in downtown Grants Pass, Oregon, in the early 1990s. Pretty soon they had five carts.After losing his older brother Dane in 2009 to amyotrophic

  • Why Palantir Shares Are Trading Higher Today

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) is trading higher Thursday morning on above-average volume amid increased retail investor interest in the stock on social media. The average session volume is about 42 million over a 100-day period. Palantir's daily trading volume was already approaching 30 million less than an hour into trading Thursday. Palantir was one the top two trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time. The stock was among the top five most mentioned stocks on the subreddit r/wall

  • IBM's (NYSE:IBM) Underwhelming Returns have Potentially Bottomed

    “Nobody ever got fired for buying IBM“ – this old Wall Street Proverb has likely been challenged in recent times, as International Business Machines Corporation(NYSE: IBM)struggled to keep pace with the broad market. In this article, we will reflect on that and look at the company's actions to stop and potentially reverse this trend.

  • China’s Nightmare Evergrande Scenario Is an Uncontrolled Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- Protests intensify at China Evergrande Group offices across the country as the developer falls further behind on promises to more than 70,000 investors. Construction of unfinished properties with enough floor space to cover three-fourths of Manhattan grinds to a halt, leaving more than a million homebuyers in limbo.Fire sales pummel an already shaky real estate market, squeezing other developers and rippling through a supply chain that accounts for more than a quarter of Chinese e

  • China looking to reset the gaming landscape in Macau: casino industry expert

    Ben Lee, IGamiX Managing Partner, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest regulatory concerns facing the Macau gaming industry, sending casino shares lower.

  • 10 Tech Stocks to Invest in Today According to Thomas E. Claugus’ GMT Capital

    In this article, we discuss the 10 tech stocks to invest in today according to Thomas E. Claugus’ GMT Capital based on Q2 holdings of the fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Claugus’ history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Tech Stocks to Invest in Today […]

  • Why Berkeley Lights Stock Is Plummeting Today

    Cell biology specialist Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ: BLI) was getting slammed by investors on Wednesday, following a scathing tweet from an institutional short-seller. A firm called Scorpion Capital, which describes itself as focused on "activist short selling" of businesses it considers dubious, thrashed Berkeley Lights in a tweet thread published Wednesday morning. In the thread, Scorpion Capital forcefully accused the company of "Fleecing Customers And IPO Bagholders With A $2 [million] Black Box That's A Clunker."

  • 5 Supercharged Growth Stocks That Can Start a Diversified Portfolio

    Investors aiming to achieve long-term financial goals can enhance their chances by diversifying their portfolios. If your stocks are spread across demographics, geographies, and industries, a downturn in one area may be balanced out by an upturn in another.