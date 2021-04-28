U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,183.18
    -3.54 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,820.38
    -164.55 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,051.03
    -39.19 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,304.16
    +2.89 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.65
    +0.71 (+1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.60
    +2.80 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    26.24
    -0.17 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2129
    +0.0034 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6200
    -0.0020 (-0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3936
    +0.0033 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.5850
    -0.1050 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,310.91
    -661.56 (-1.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,277.13
    -4.12 (-0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.67
    +18.70 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,053.97
    +62.08 (+0.21%)
     

Amerant Reports First Quarter 2021 Net Income of $14.5 Million, Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.38

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Amerant Bancorp, Inc.
·40 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Originated $81.5 million in Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans; Reached $2 billion in Assets Under Management (“AUM”)

CORAL GABLES, Fla., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTB and AMTBB) (the “Company” or “Amerant”) today reported net income of $14.5 million in the first quarter of 2021, or $0.38 per diluted share, compared to $8.5 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $3.4 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2020. Pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”) (non-GAAP) was $18.1 million in the first quarter of 2021, an increase from $8.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, and a decrease from $26.3 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Annualized return on assets (“ROA”) and return on equity (“ROE”) were 0.76% and 7.47%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2021, compared to 0.42% and 4.09%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2020, and 0.17% and 1.61%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2020.

“We are pleased to report improved results in the first quarter of 2021, compared with the prior quarter,” stated Jerry Plush, vice chairman and chief executive officer. “These positive results were driven primarily from higher non-interest income and lower expenses. Additionally, based on the adequacy of the loan loss allowance, there was no provision for loan losses this quarter. As we look forward for the balance of the year, we will be focused on core deposit growth, building brand awareness, rationalizing our business lines and geographies, driving cost efficiencies across the business and optimizing our capital, with a clear goal to continue on the path toward improved performance.”

Summary Results

The summary results of the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 were as follows:

  • Net income of $14.5 million in the first quarter of 2021, up 70.7% from $8.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and up 327.5% from $3.4 million in the first quarter of 2020.

  • Net Interest Income (“NII”) was $47.6 million, down 2.2% from $48.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, and down 3.4% from $49.2 million in the first quarter of 2020. Net interest margin (“NIM”) was 2.66% in the first quarter of 2021, up 5 basis points from 2.61% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and up 1 basis point from 2.65% in the first quarter of 2020.

  • No provision for loan losses was recorded during the first quarter of 2021 or the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared to a $22.0 million provision recorded in the first quarter of 2020. The ratio of allowance for loan losses (“ALL”) to total loans was 1.93% as of March 31, 2021, up from 1.90% as of December 31, 2020 and up from 1.29% as of March 31, 2020. The Company had no net charge offs in the first quarter of 2021. The ratio of net charge-offs to average total loans in the fourth and first quarter of 2020 was 0.40% and 0.09%, respectively.

  • Noninterest income was $14.2 million in the first quarter of 2021, up 23.0% from $11.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, and down 35.4% from $21.9 million in the first quarter of 2020.

  • Noninterest expense was $43.6 million, down 15.5% from $51.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, and down 2.8% from $44.9 million in the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) was $43.4 million in the first quarter of 2021, up 0.4% from $43.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, and down 2.5% from $44.5 million in the first quarter of 2020.

  • The efficiency ratio was 70.7% in the first quarter of 2021, compared to 85.8% in the fourth quarter of 2020, and 63.1% for the first quarter of 2020.

  • Total loans were $5.8 billion at March 31, 2021, down $87.5 million, or 1.5%, compared to December 31, 2020. Total deposits were $5.7 billion at March 31, 2021, down $53.6 million, or 0.9%, compared to December 31, 2020.

  • Stockholders’ book value per common share remained at $20.70 at March 31, 2021, compared to December 31, 2020. Tangible book value per common share (“TBV”) remained flat at $20.13 as of March 31, 2021, compared to December 31, 2020.

Credit Quality

The ALL was $110.9 million as of the close of the first quarter of 2021, unchanged from the close of the fourth quarter of 2020. The ALL was $72.9 million at the close of the first quarter of 2020. The Company recorded no provision for loan losses in the first quarter 2021, compared to a $22.0 million provision for loan losses in the first quarter of 2020. As in the fourth quarter of 2020, the absence of expense for loan losses during the first quarter of 2021 was primarily due to the decrease in reserves associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, as a result of improving economic conditions, and lower loan portfolio volumes, offset by downgrades primarily in certain commercial, owner-occupied and residential loans during the period. The ALL associated with the pandemic decreased to $10.5 million as of March 31, 2021 from $14.8 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, and from $19.8 million in the first quarter of 2020 at the onset of the pandemic.

Classified loans totaled $91.3 million at the end of the first quarter of 2021 compared to $88.5 million and $36.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and first quarter of 2020, respectively. These loans increased $2.8 million, or 3.2%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, and $55.0 million, or 151.2%, compared to the first quarter of 2020. The quarter-over-quarter increases were primarily driven by the downgrade of four commercial loans totaling $3.2 million, two single-family loans totaling $1.2 million, and one Commercial Real Estate (“CRE”) loan totaling $0.7 million. These increases were partially offset by loan paydowns and payoffs during the first quarter of 2021. The year-over-year increases were primarily due to specific loan downgrades disclosed in previous quarters. These loans included the $39.8 million Coffee Trader loan relationship (out of which $19.3 million were charged-off in September 2020, and $0.9 million was collected as partial payment), as well as downgrades of (i) a $13.1 million loan to a food wholesaler with exposure to the cruise industry, (ii) two CRE multifamily loans totaling $9.9 million, (iii) one CRE retail loan totaling $6.2 million and (iv) six single family loans totaling $6.0 million.

Special mention loans as of March 31, 2021 totaled $109.6 million, a decrease of $9.2 million, or 7.8%, from $118.8 million as of December 31, 2020. This decrease was primarily due to paydowns and payoffs of approximately $10.2 million and the downgrade of one commercial loan totaling $1.6 million to substandard, partially offset by the downgrade of one $2.8 million commercial loan relationship to special mention. First quarter special mention loans increased $89.9 million, or 458.2%, compared to the first quarter of 2020, due to downgrades disclosed in previous quarters, primarily two CRE retail loans totaling $40.4 million, two commercial loans totaling $36.9 million and two owner occupied loans totaling $14.7 million; and offset primarily by the payoff of one construction loan totaling $9.9 million. All special mention loans remain current.

Non-performing assets totaled $89.9 million at the end of the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $1.8 million or 2.0%, quarter-over-quarter, and $56.5 million, or 169.0%, year-over-year due to the increase in classified loans described above. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 116 basis points, up 3 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2020 and up 75 basis points from the first quarter of 2020.

As of March 31, 2021, $62.1 million, or 1.1% of total loans, were still under applicable deferral and/or forbearance periods, an increase from $43.4 million, or 0.7% of total loans, at the end of fourth quarter 2020, and significantly down from $1.1 billion, or 19.3% of total loans, at the beginning of the loan mitigation programs established in April 2020 in response to the pandemic. The quarter-over-quarter increase was primarily due to new modifications granted to two CRE retail loans in New York totaling $37.1 million and one multifamily loan in New York totaling $2.4 million, partially offset by $20.7 million in loans that resumed regular payments after deferral and/or forbearance periods ended.

Additionally, 99.5% of the loans under deferral and/or forbearance are secured by real estate collateral with average Loan to Value (“LTV”) of 68.2%. All loans that have moved out of forbearance status have resumed regular payments. The Company continues to closely monitor the performance of the remaining loans in deferral and/or forbearance periods under the terms of the temporary relief granted.

Loans and Deposits

Total loans as of March 31, 2021 were $5.8 billion, down $87.5 million, or 1.5%, compared to December 31, 2020.

Loan prepayments increased during the first quarter of 2021, primarily across Amerant’s commercial and industrial (“C&I”) portfolio, while loan production across all segments continued to be challenged, despite early signs of recovery in economic activity. Prepayments received during the first quarter were approximately $220 million, including $111.3 million related to PPP loans. During the first quarter of 2021, Amerant continued purchasing higher yielding consumer loans, as planned. Consumer loans, including $61.7 million of high-yield indirect consumer loans purchased during the most recent quarter, increased $31.7 million, or 12.8%, quarter-over-quarter.

During the first quarter of 2021, a third round of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans provided additional stimulus relief to small businesses and underserved individuals who are self-employed or independent contractors. Amerant continues to focus on providing funding to customers and communities by actively participating in the PPP and related government sponsored programs. The Company originated $81.5 million in PPP loans under this new program during the first quarter of 2021 and processed $178.6 million of forgiveness applications for PPP loans granted under previous funding rounds, in line with program guidelines. PPP loan forgiveness is provided for under the CARES Act and consists of full payment by the Small Business Administration of the unpaid principal balance and accrued interest after loan forgiveness to eligible borrowers has been approved. As of March 31, 2021, total PPP loans outstanding were $164.8 million, or 2.9% of total loans, compared to $198.5 million, or 3.4% of total loans as of December 31, 2020. The Company estimates as of March 31, 2021, there were $173.2 million of deposits related to the PPP compared to $95.4 million as of December 31, 2020.

Total deposits as of March 31, 2021 totaled $5.7 billion, down $53.6 million, or 0.9%, compared to December 31, 2020. Domestic deposits totaled $3.2 billion, down $27.4 million, or 0.9%, compared to December 31, 2020, while foreign deposits totaled $2.5 billion, down $26.2 million, or 1.0%, compared to December 31, 2020.

The quarter-over-quarter decline in deposits was primarily attributable to a $159.6 million, or 10.3%, reduction in customer CDs compared to the prior quarter, as the Company continued to aggressively lower CD rates and focus on increasing core deposits and emphasizing multi-product relationships versus single product higher-cost CDs. This decline in CDs includes a $48.1 million, or 24.2%, reduction in online CD balances. During the first quarter of 2021 brokered deposits also decreased $81.9 million, or 12.9%, as the Company continued to focus on reduced reliance on this source of funding. The decreases in total customer CDs and brokered deposits were partially offset by an increase of $188.0 million, or 5.3%, in customer transaction accounts, inclusive of PPP deposits.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

First quarter 2021 NII was $47.6 million, down $1.1 million, or 2.2%, from $48.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and down $1.7 million, or 3.4%, from $49.2 million in the first quarter of 2020. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was primarily driven by lower average loan volumes due to higher prepayment activity and lower loan production as the economy slowly recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. Also contributing to the decrease were lower average balances on available for sale securities due to prepayments and sale of securities in the first quarter. Lower overall deposit costs and declines in average balances on customer CDs partially offset this decrease.

The year-over-year decline was primarily driven by significantly lower market rates across all interest earning assets. Additionally, the company completed its offering of $60.0 million of 5.75% senior notes in June 2020 contributing to the decline in NII during the period. These decreases were partially offset by lower costs across all deposit types as well as lower average balances on customer and brokered time deposits. Lower cost and average balances on FHLB advances and other borrowings also helped to offset the year-over-year NII decline.

During the first quarter of 2021, Amerant continued to focus on offsetting ongoing NIM pressure by (i) strategically repricing customer time and relationship money market deposits at lower rates; (ii) implementing floor rates in the loan portfolio; and (iii) evaluating additional interest-earning opportunities in higher-yielding lending programs.

As of March 31, 2021, Amerant had $460.2 million of time deposits maturing in the second quarter of 2021. This is expected to decrease the average cost of CDs by approximately 40bps and the overall cost of deposits by 10bps.

Noninterest income

In the first quarter of 2021, noninterest income was $14.2 million, up 23.0% from $11.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily driven by the absence of the loss on the sale of the Beacon operations center recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020, higher net gains on securities, and increased fees from brokerage and advisory activities. In the first quarter of 2021, Amerant realized a total net gain on securities of $2.6 million as the Company continued to manage its investment securities portfolio to hedge against the declining NII. The quarter-over-quarter increase in noninterest income was partially offset by the absence of loan fees in connection with the Main Street Lending Program, decreased derivative income, and lower wire transfer fees during the first quarter of 2021.

Noninterest income decreased $7.7 million, or 35.4%, from $21.9 million in the same first quarter of 2020. The year-over-year decrease in noninterest income was primarily driven by a $7.0 million decrease in net gains on securities as well as lower derivative income in the current period compared to the first quarter of 2020. The year-over-year decrease in noninterest income was partially offset by increased brokerage, advisory and fiduciary fees due to higher volume of customer trading activity following increased market volatility and advisory services executed during the first quarter of 2021.

The Company’s assets under management and custody (“AUM”) totaled $2.02 billion as of March 31, 2021, increasing $46.5 million, or 2.4%, from $1.97 billion as of December 31, 2020, and $446.5 million, or 28.4%, from $1.57 billion as of March 31, 2020 primarily driven by increased market value in AUM. From these increases in AUM net new assets represent $4.1 million, or 0.2%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and $88.6 million, or 5.6%, compared to the first quarter of 2020, as a result of the Company’s client-focused and relationship-centric strategy. Amerant remains focused on growing AUM, both domestically and internationally, in an effort to further build the franchise and strengthen the Company’s fee-driven business.

Noninterest expense

First quarter of 2021 noninterest expense was $43.6 million, down $8.0 million, or 15.5%, from $51.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily driven by lower salaries and employee benefits expenses as a result of severance expenses in connection with voluntary and involuntary separation plans implemented in the fourth quarter of 2020 as part of the Company's transformation and efficiency improvement efforts. Also there were lower depreciation and amortization, and occupancy and equipment expenses as a result of the branch closures implemented during the same period, in addition to other lower operating expenses. The absence of severance expenses in connection with the aforementioned separation plans also contributed to the quarter-over-quarter decrease in noninterest expense. This decrease was partially offset by higher bonus compensation, as the company adjusted its variable compensation program at expected performance levels after having curtailed during 2020 in response to the pandemic, and adopted a new long-term equity incentive compensation program. Additionally there were higher consulting fees, primarily in connection with the Company’s compensation program and renegotiation of certain vendor contracts, as well as increased telecommunications and data processing expenses during the period.

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2021, decreased $1.2 million, or 2.8% compared to $44.9 million in the first quarter of 2020 primarily driven by lower salaries and employee benefits costs following the Company’s ongoing transformation and efficiency improvement efforts. Higher professional and other services fees, occupancy and equipment costs, as well as FDIC assessments and insurance expenses in the first quarter of 2021 partially offset this year-over-year decrease. Also contributing to the offset were higher expenses in connection with variable and long-term equity incentive compensation programs during the first quarter of 2021, as referenced above.

Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) was $43.4 million in the first quarter of 2021, up $0.2 million, or 0.4%, from $43.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, and down $1.1 million, or 2.5%, from $44.5 million in the first quarter of 2020. Restructuring expenses totaled $0.2 million in the first quarter of 2021, down $8.2 million, or 97.1%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and down $0.1 million, or 32.2%, compared to first quarter of 2020, due to lower severance and digital transformation expenses.

Amerant remains dedicated to finding new ways to increase efficiencies across the Company while simultaneously providing an enhanced banking experience for customers. As part of these continued efforts, Amerant completed the full rollout of nCino for Commercial use in the most recent quarter, a significant milestone in the Company's digital transformation. Amerant expects to complete the rollout of nCino for Retail use in the second half of 2021.

The efficiency ratio was 70.7% in the first quarter of 2021, compared to 85.8% during the fourth quarter of 2020, and 63.1% for the first quarter of 2020. The quarter-over-quarter decrease in the efficiency ratio was driven from the fourth quarter of 2020 including severance expenses incurred in connection with the voluntary and the involuntary severance plans previously referenced above. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to lower total revenue primarily as a result of lower gains on sale of securities during the first quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter last year.

Capital Resources and Liquidity

The Company’s capital continues to be strong and well in excess of the minimum regulatory requirements to be considered “well-capitalized” at March 31, 2021.

Stockholders’ equity totaled $785.0 million as of March 31, 2021, up $1.6 million, or 0.2%, from $783.4 million as of December 31, 2020. This sequential increase in stockholder’s equity was primarily driven by the increase in net income in the first quarter of 2021, partially offset by lower valuation of the Company’s debt securities available for sale as a result of market increases in long-term yield curves. Book value per common share remained flat at $20.70 at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020. TBV remained flat at $20.13 at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020.

At the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company completed a modified Dutch auction tender offer for its shares of Class B common stock and accepted for purchase 4,249,785 shares of such stock. These shares represented approximately 32% of the shares of Class B common stock outstanding as of November 12, 2020. The tender offer contributed 3 cents to EPS, or 10%, in the first quarter of 2021.

On March 10, 2021, the Company announced the Board’s authorization to purchase up to $40 million of its shares of Class B common stock. Repurchases of shares of Class B common stock will depend upon market conditions, regulatory requirements, other corporate liquidity requirements and priorities and other factors as may be considered in the Company’s sole discretion. While shares of Class B common stock currently trade at a discount to TBV, buybacks of such shares would be accretive to both TBV and earnings per share.

Amerant’s liquidity position continues to be strong and includes cash and cash equivalents of $233.5 million at the close of the first quarter of 2021, compared to $214.4 million as of December 31, 2020. Additionally, as of March 31, 2021, the Company had $1.3 billion in borrowing capacity with the FHLB.

Mr. Plush noted “Following the successful completion of the tender offer for our Class B shares in the fourth quarter of 2020, this quarter we launched our first Class B share repurchase program for the repurchase of up to $40 million of our Class B shares. We have repurchased approximately $4 million since March 11, 2021 through April 27, 2021, demonstrating our commitment to optimal use of capital”.

First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

As previously announced, the Company will hold an earnings conference call on Thursday, April 29th, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss its first quarter 2021 results. The conference call and presentation materials can be accessed via webcast by logging on from the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at https://investor.amerantbank.com. The online replay will remain available for approximately one month following the call through the above link.

About Amerant Bancorp Inc.

The Company is a bank holding company headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida since 1979. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”), Amerant Investments, Inc., Elant Bank and Trust Ltd., and Amerant Mortgage, LLC. The Company provides individuals and businesses in the U.S., as well as select international clients, with deposit, credit and wealth management services. The Bank, which has operated for over 40 years, is the second largest community bank headquartered in Florida. The Bank operates 25 banking centers – 18 in South Florida and 7 in the Houston, Texas area, as well as a commercial real estate loan production office in New York City.

nCino® is a registered trademark of nCino, Inc. used in accordance with contractual terms.

Visit our investor relations page at https://investor.amerantbank.com for additional information.

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements with respect to our objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as “may,” “will,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “should,” “indicate,” “would,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “continue,” “plan,” “point to,” “project,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “goals,” “outlooks,” “modeled,” “dedicated,” “create,” and other similar words and expressions of the future.

Forward-looking statements, including those as to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance, achievements, or financial condition to be materially different from future results, performance, achievements, or financial condition expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You should not rely on any forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. You should not expect us to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, together with those risks and uncertainties described in “Risk factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available at the SEC’s website www.sec.gov.

Interim Financial Information

Unaudited financial information as of and for interim periods, including as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, may not reflect our results of operations for our fiscal year ending, or financial condition as of December 31, 2021, or any other period of time or date.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company supplements its financial results that are determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) with non-GAAP financial measures, such as “pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)”, “adjusted noninterest income”, “adjusted noninterest expense”, “adjusted net income (loss)”, “adjusted net income (loss) per share (basic and diluted)”, “adjusted return on assets (ROA)”, “adjusted return on equity (ROE)”, and other ratios. This supplemental information is not required by, or are not presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company refers to these financial measures and ratios as “non-GAAP financial measures” and they should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the GAAP measures presented herein.

We use certain non-GAAP financial measures, including those mentioned above, both to explain our results to shareholders and the investment community and in the internal evaluation and management of our businesses. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and the information they provide are useful to investors since these measures permit investors to view our performance using the same tools that our management uses to evaluate our past performance and prospects for future performance, especially in light of the additional costs we have incurred in connection with the Company’s restructuring activities that began in 2018 and continued into 2021 and the one-time loss on the sale of the Beacon operations center in the fourth quarter of 2020. While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our performance, this information should be considered as supplemental and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies.

Exhibit 2 reconciles these non-GAAP financial measures to reported results.

CONTACTS:

Investors

Laura Rossi

InvestorRelations@amerantbank.com

(305) 460-8728

Media

Silvia M. Larrieu

media@amerantbank.com

(305) 441-8414


Exhibit 1- Selected Financial Information

The following table sets forth selected financial information derived from our unaudited and audited consolidated financial statements.

(in thousands)

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

Consolidated Balance Sheets

Total assets

$

7,751,098

$

7,770,893

$

7,977,047

$

8,130,723

$

8,098,810

Total investments

1,375,292

1,372,567

1,468,796

1,674,811

1,769,987

Total gross loans (1)

5,754,838

5,842,337

5,924,617

5,872,271

5,668,327

Allowance for loan losses

110,940

110,902

116,819

119,652

72,948

Total deposits

5,678,079

5,731,643

5,877,546

6,024,702

5,842,212

Advances from the FHLB and other borrowings

1,050,000

1,050,000

1,050,000

1,050,000

1,265,000

Senior notes (2)

58,656

58,577

58,498

58,419

Junior subordinated debentures (3)

64,178

64,178

64,178

64,178

64,178

Stockholders' equity (4)

785,014

783,421

829,533

830,198

841,117

Assets under management and custody (5)

2,018,870

1,972,321

1,762,803

1,715,804

1,572,322


Three Months Ended

(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

Consolidated Results of Operations

Net interest income

$

47,569

$

48,652

$

45,348

$

46,323

$

49,229

Provision for loan losses

18,000

48,620

22,000

Noninterest income

14,163

11,515

20,292

19,753

21,910

Noninterest expense

43,625

51,629

45,500

36,740

44,867

Net income (loss)

14,459

8,473

1,702

(15,279

)

3,382

Effective income tax rate

20.15

%

0.76

%

20.47

%

20.77

%

20.83

%

Common Share Data

Stockholders' book value per common share

$

20.70

$

20.70

$

19.68

$

19.69

$

19.95

Tangible stockholders' equity (book value) per common share (6)

$

20.13

$

20.13

$

19.17

$

19.18

$

19.43

Basic earnings (loss) per common share

$

0.38

$

0.21

$

0.04

$

(0.37

)

$

0.08

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share (7)

$

0.38

$

0.20

$

0.04

$

(0.37

)

$

0.08

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

37,618

41,326

41,722

41,720

42,185

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (7)

37,846

41,688

42,065

41,720

42,533


Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

Other Financial and Operating Data (8)

Profitability Indicators (%)

Net interest income / Average total interest earning assets (NIM) (9)

2.66

%

2.61

%

2.39

%

2.44

%

2.65

%

Net income (loss) / Average total assets (ROA) (10)

0.76

%

0.42

%

0.08

%

(0.75

)%

0.17

%

Net income (loss) / Average stockholders' equity (ROE) (11)

7.47

%

4.09

%

0.81

%

(7.21

)%

1.61

%

Noninterest income / Total revenue (12)

22.94

%

19.14

%

30.91

%

29.89

%

30.80

%

Capital Indicators (%)

Total capital ratio (13)

14.12

%

13.96

%

14.56

%

14.34

%

14.54

%

Tier 1 capital ratio (14)

12.87

%

12.71

%

13.30

%

13.08

%

13.38

%

Tier 1 leverage ratio (15)

10.54

%

10.11

%

10.52

%

10.39

%

10.82

%

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (CET1) (16)

11.90

%

11.73

%

12.34

%

12.13

%

12.42

%

Tangible common equity ratio (17)

9.88

%

9.83

%

10.16

%

9.97

%

10.14

%

Asset Quality Indicators (%)

Non-performing assets / Total assets (18)

1.16

%

1.13

%

1.08

%

0.95

%

0.41

%

Non-performing loans / Total loans (1) (19)

1.56

%

1.50

%

1.46

%

1.32

%

0.59

%

Allowance for loan losses / Total non-performing loans

123.92

%

126.46

%

135.09

%

154.87

%

218.49

%

Allowance for loan losses / Total loans (1)

1.93

%

1.90

%

1.97

%

2.04

%

1.29

%

Net charge-offs / Average total loans (20)

%

0.40

%

1.41

%

0.13

%

0.09

%

Efficiency Indicators (% except FTE)

Noninterest expense / Average total assets

2.28

%

2.59

%

2.24

%

1.81

%

2.27

%

Salaries and employee benefits / Average total assets

1.38

%

1.62

%

1.39

%

1.06

%

1.48

%

Other operating expenses/ Average total assets (21)

0.90

%

0.97

%

0.85

%

0.75

%

0.79

%

Efficiency ratio (22)

70.67

%

85.81

%

69.32

%

55.60

%

63.07

%

Full-Time-Equivalent Employees (FTEs)

731

713

807

825

825


Three Months Ended

(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

Adjusted Selected Consolidated Results of Operations and Other Data (6)

Pre-provision net revenue

18,107

8,538

20,140

29,336

26,272

Adjusted noninterest income

$

14,163

$

13,244

$

20,292

$

19,753

$

21,910

Adjusted noninterest expense

43,385

43,222

43,654

35,422

44,513

Adjusted net income (loss)

14,651

11,112

3,163

(14,234

)

3,662

Adjusted basic earnings (loss) per common share

0.39

0.27

0.08

(0.34

)

0.09

Adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted common share (7)

0.39

0.27

0.08

(0.34

)

0.09

Adjusted net income (loss) / Average total assets (Adjusted ROA) (10)

0.77

%

0.56

%

0.16

%

(0.70

)%

0.19

%

Adjusted net income (loss) / Average stockholders' equity (Adjusted ROE) (11)

7.57

%

5.36

%

1.51

%

(6.72

)%

1.74

%

__________________
(1) Total gross loans are net of unamortized deferred loan origination fees and costs. At March 31, 2021, total loans include $1.0 million in loans held for sale. There were no loans held for sale at any of the other dates presented.
(2) During the second quarter of 2020, the Company completed a $60 million offering of Senior Notes with a coupon rate of 5.75%. Senior Notes are presented net of direct issuance cost which is deferred and amortized over 5 years.
(3) During the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company redeemed $26.8 million of its 8.90% trust preferred securities. The Company simultaneously redeemed the junior subordinated debentures associated with these trust preferred securities.
(4) On March 10, 2021, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a stock repurchase program which provides for the potential repurchase of up to $40 million of shares of the Company’s Class B common stock (the “2021 Stock Repurchase Program”). In the first quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased an aggregate of 116,037 shares of Class B common stock at a weighted average price per share of $15.98 under the 2021 Stock Repurchase Program. In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company completed a modified “Dutch auction” tender offer to purchase, for cash, up to $50.0 million of shares of its Class B common stock, and accepted to purchase 4,249,785 shares of Class B common stock in the tender offer at a price of $12.55 per share. The purchase price for this transaction was approximately $54.1 million, including $0.8 million in related fees and other expenses. During the first quarter of 2020, the Company repurchased an aggregate of 932,459 shares of its Class B common stock in two privately negotiated transactions for $16.00 per share. The aggregate purchase price for these transactions was approximately $15.2 million, including $0.3 million in broker fees and other expenses.
(5) Assets held for clients in an agency or fiduciary capacity which are not assets of the Company and therefore are not included in the consolidated financial statements.
(6) This presentation contains adjusted financial information determined by methods other than GAAP. This adjusted financial information is reconciled to GAAP in Exhibit 2 - Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.
(7) Potential dilutive instruments consisted of unvested shares of restricted stock and restricted stock units. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, potential dilutive instruments were not included in the diluted earnings per share computation because the Company reported a net loss and their inclusion would have an antidilutive effect. For all other periods presented, potential dilutive instruments were included in the diluted earnings per share computation because, when the unamortized deferred compensation cost related to these shares was divided by the average market price per share in those periods, fewer shares would have been purchased than restricted shares assumed issued. Therefore, in those periods, such awards resulted in higher diluted weighted average shares outstanding than basic weighted average shares outstanding, and had a dilutive effect in per share earnings.
(8) Operating data for the periods presented have been annualized.
(9) NIM is defined as NII divided by average interest-earning assets, which are loans, securities, deposits with banks and other financial assets which yield interest or similar income.
(10) Calculated based upon the average daily balance of total assets.
(11) Calculated based upon the average daily balance of stockholders’ equity.
(12) Total revenue is the result of net interest income before provision for loan losses plus noninterest income.
(13) Total stockholders’ equity divided by total risk-weighted assets, calculated according to the standardized regulatory capital ratio calculations.
(14) Tier 1 capital divided by total risk-weighted assets. Tier 1 capital is composed of Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital plus outstanding qualifying trust preferred securities of $62.3 million at March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020. See footnote 3 for more information about trust preferred securities redemption transactions in the first quarter of 2020.
(15) Tier 1 capital divided by quarter to date average assets.
(16) CET1 capital divided by total risk-weighted assets.
(17) Tangible common equity is calculated as the ratio of common equity less goodwill and other intangibles divided by total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets. Other intangibles assets are included in other assets in the Company’s consolidated balance sheets.
(18) Non-performing assets include all accruing loans past due by 90 days or more, all nonaccrual loans, restructured loans that are considered “troubled debt restructurings” or “TDRs”, and OREO properties acquired through or in lieu of foreclosure.
(19) Non-performing loans include all accruing loans past due by 90 days or more, all nonaccrual loans and restructured loans that are considered TDRs.
(20) Calculated based upon the average daily balance of outstanding loan principal balance net of unamortized deferred loan origination fees and costs, excluding the allowance for loan losses. During the first quarter of 2021, there were zero net charge offs. During the third quarter of 2020, the Company charged off $19.3 million against the allowance for loan losses as result of the deterioration of one commercial loan relationship.
(21) Other operating expenses is the result of total noninterest expense less salary and employee benefits.
(22) Efficiency ratio is the result of noninterest expense divided by the sum of noninterest income and NII.


Exhibit 2- Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

The following table sets forth selected financial information derived from the Company’s interim unaudited and annual audited consolidated financial statements, adjusted for certain costs incurred by the Company in the periods presented related to tax deductible restructuring costs and the after-tax loss of $0.7 million on the sale of the Beacons operations center in the fourth quarter of 2020.The Company believes these adjusted numbers are useful to understand the Company’s performance absent these transactions and events.

Three Months Ended,

(in thousands)

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

Total noninterest income

$

14,163

$

11,515

$

20,292

$

19,753

$

21,910

Plus: loss on sale of the Beacon operations center (1)

1,729

Adjusted noninterest income

$

14,163

$

13,244

$

20,292

$

19,753

$

21,910

Total noninterest expenses

$

43,625

$

51,629

$

45,500

$

36,740

$

44,867

Less: restructuring costs (2):

Staff reduction costs (3)

6

5,345

646

360

54

Digital transformation expenses

234

658

1,200

958

300

Branch closure expenses

2,404

Total restructuring costs

$

240

$

8,407

$

1,846

$

1,318

$

354

Adjusted noninterest expenses

$

43,385

$

43,222

$

43,654

$

35,422

$

44,513

Net income (loss)

$

14,459

$

8,473

$

1,702

$

(15,279

)

$

3,382

Plus after-tax restructuring costs:

Restructuring costs before income tax effect

240

8,407

1,846

1,318

354

Income tax effect

(48

)

(6,455

)

(385

)

(273

)

(74

)

Total after-tax restructuring costs

192

1,952

1,461

1,045

280

Less after-tax loss on sale of the Beacon operations center:

Loss on sale of the Beacon Operations Center before income tax effect

1,729

Income tax effect

(1,042

)

Total after-tax loss on sale of Beacon Operations Center

687

Adjusted net income (loss)

$

14,651

$

11,112

$

3,163

$

(14,234

)

$

3,662


Three Months Ended,

(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

Net income (loss)

$

14,459

$

8,473

$

1,702

$

(15,279

)

$

3,382

Plus: provision for loan losses

18,000

48,620

22,000

Plus: provision for income tax expense (benefit)

3,648

65

438

(4,005

)

890

Pre-provision net revenue

$

18,107

$

8,538

$

20,140

$

29,336

$

26,272

Basic earnings (loss) per share

$

0.38

$

0.21

$

0.04

$

(0.37

)

$

0.08

Plus: after tax impact of restructuring costs

0.01

0.04

0.04

0.03

0.01

Plus: after tax loss on sale of the Beacon Operations Center

0.02

Total adjusted basic earnings (loss) per common share

$

0.39

$

0.27

$

0.08

$

(0.34

)

$

0.09

Diluted earnings (loss) per share (4)

$

0.38

$

0.20

$

0.04

$

(0.37

)

$

0.08

Plus: after tax impact of restructuring costs

0.01

0.05

0.04

0.03

0.01

Plus: after tax loss on sale of the Beacon Operations Center

0.02

Total adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per common share

$

0.39

$

0.27

$

0.08

$

(0.34

)

$

0.09

Net income (loss) / Average total assets (ROA)

0.76

%

0.42

%

0.08

%

(0.75

)%

0.17

%

Plus: after tax impact of restructuring costs

0.01

%

0.11

%

0.08

%

0.05

%

0.02

%

Plus: after tax loss on sale of the Beacon Operations Center

%

0.03

%

%

%

%

Adjusted net income (loss) / Average total assets (Adjusted ROA)

0.77

%

0.56

%

0.16

%

(0.70

)%

0.19

%

Net income (loss) / Average stockholders' equity (ROE)

7.47

%

4.09

%

0.81

%

(7.21

)%

1.61

%

Plus: after tax impact of restructuring costs

0.10

%

0.94

%

0.70

%

0.49

%

0.13

%

Plus: after tax loss on sale of the Beacon Operations Center

%

0.33

%

%

%

%

Adjusted net income (loss) / Average stockholders' equity (Adjusted ROE)

7.57

%

5.36

%

1.51

%

(6.72

)%

1.74

%

Stockholders' equity

$

785,014

$

783,421

$

829,533

$

830,198

$

841,117

Less: goodwill and other intangibles

(21,515

)

(21,561

)

(21,607

)

(21,653

)

(21,698

)

Tangible common stockholders' equity

$

763,499

$

761,860

$

807,926

$

808,545

$

819,419

Total assets

7,751,098

7,770,893

7,977,047

8,130,723

8,098,810

Less: goodwill and other intangibles

(21,515

)

(21,561

)

(21,607

)

(21,653

)

(21,698

)

Tangible assets

$

7,729,583

$

7,749,332

$

7,955,440

$

8,109,070

$

8,077,112

Common shares outstanding

37,922

37,843

42,147

42,159

42,166

Tangible common equity ratio

9.88

%

9.83

%

10.16

%

9.97

%

10.14

%

Stockholders' book value per common share

$

20.70

$

20.70

$

19.68

$

19.69

$

19.95

Tangible stockholders' book value per common share

$

20.13

$

20.13

$

19.17

$

19.18

$

19.43

____________
(1) The Company leased-back the property for a 2-year term.
(2) Expenses incurred for actions designed to implement the Company’s strategy as a new independent company. These actions include, but are not limited to reductions in workforce, streamlining operational processes, rolling out the Amerant brand, implementation of new technology system applications, enhanced sales tools and training, expanded product offerings and improved customer analytics to identify opportunities.
(3) On October 9, 2020, the Board of Directors of the Company adopted a voluntary early retirement plan for certain eligible long-term employees and an involuntary severance plan for certain other positions consistent with the Company’s effort to streamline operations and better align its operating structure with its business activities. 31 employees elected to participate in the voluntary plan, all of whom retired on or before December 31, 2020. The involuntary plan impacted 31 employees most of whom no longer worked for the Company and/or its subsidiaries by December 31, 2020. On December 28, 2020, the Company determined the termination costs and annual savings related to the voluntary and involuntary plans. The Company incurred approximately $3.5 million and $1.8 million in one-time termination costs in the fourth quarter of 2020 in connection with the voluntary and involuntary plans, respectively, the majority of which will be paid over time in the form of installment payments until December 2021. The Company estimates that the voluntary and involuntary plans will yield estimated annual savings of approximately $4.2 million and $5.5 million, respectively, for combined estimated annual savings of approximately $9.7 million beginning in 2021.
(4) Potential dilutive instruments consisted of unvested shares of restricted stock and restricted stock units. For the three months ended of June 30, 2020, potential dilutive instruments were not included in the diluted earnings per share computation because the Company reported a net loss and their inclusion would have an antidilutive effect. For all other periods presented, potential dilutive instruments were included in the diluted earnings per share computation because, when the unamortized deferred compensation cost related to these shares was divided by the average market price per share in those periods, fewer shares would have been purchased than restricted shares assumed issued. Therefore, in those periods, such awards resulted in higher diluted weighted average shares outstanding than basic weighted average shares outstanding, and had a dilutive effect in per share earnings.


Exhibit 3 - Average Balance Sheet, Interest and Yield/Rate Analysis

The following tables present average balance sheet information, interest income, interest expense and the corresponding average yields earned and rates paid for the periods presented. The average balances for loans include both performing and nonperforming balances. Interest income on loans includes the effects of discount accretion and the amortization of non-refundable loan origination fees, net of direct loan origination costs, accounted for as yield adjustments. Average balances represent the daily average balances for the periods presented.

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

March 31, 2020

(in thousands, except percentages)

Average
Balances

Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rates

Average
Balances

Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rates

Average
Balances

Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rates

Interest-earning assets:

Loan portfolio, net (1)

$

5,678,547

$

52,771

3.77

%

$

5,809,246

$

54,891

3.76

%

$

5,573,627

$

59,788

4.31

%

Debt securities available for sale (2)

1,207,764

6,495

2.18

%

1,274,493

7,126

2.22

%

1,549,502

9,497

2.47

%

Debt securities held to maturity (3)

67,729

302

1.81

%

60,084

311

2.06

%

72,472

400

2.22

%

Debt securities held for trading

104

1

3.90

%

%

%

Equity securities with readily determinable fair value not held for trading

24,225

84

1.41

%

24,354

96

1.57

%

24,052

131

2.19

%

Federal Reserve Bank and FHLB stock

63,781

625

3.97

%

65,426

677

4.12

%

71,192

1,037

5.86

%

Deposits with banks

205,355

51

0.10

%

195,347

54

0.11

%

171,848

462

1.08

%

Total interest-earning assets

7,247,505

60,329

3.38

%

7,428,950

63,155

3.38

%

7,462,693

71,315

3.84

%

Total non-interest-earning assets less allowance for loan losses

498,754

516,346

488,651

Total assets

$

7,746,259

$

7,945,296

$

7,951,344


Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

March 31, 2020

(in thousands, except percentages)

Average
Balances

Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rates

Average
Balances

Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rates

Average
Balances

Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rates

Interest-bearing liabilities:

Checking and saving accounts -

Interest bearing DDA

$

1,258,301

$

113

0.04

%

$

1,218,536

$

103

0.03

%

$

1,071,558

$

135

0.05

%

Money market

1,236,026

966

0.32

%

1,257,239

1,001

0.32

%

1,136,501

3,249

1.15

%

Savings

318,800

14

0.02

%

322,077

14

0.02

%

322,682

17

0.02

%

Total checking and saving accounts

2,813,127

1,093

0.16

%

2,797,852

1,118

0.16

%

2,530,741

3,401

0.54

%

Time deposits

1,956,559

7,360

1.53

%

2,131,085

9,001

1.68

%

2,461,073

13,484

2.20

%

Total deposits

4,769,686

8,453

0.72

%

4,928,937

10,119

0.82

%

4,991,814

16,885

1.36

%

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

%

533

1

0.75

%

%

Advances from the FHLB and other borrowings (4)

1,050,000

2,758

1.07

%

1,060,217

2,826

1.06

%

1,195,714

4,412

1.48

%

Senior notes

58,618

942

6.52

%

58,539

942

6.40

%

%

Junior subordinated debentures

64,178

607

3.84

%

64,178

615

3.81

%

73,123

789

4.34

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

5,942,482

12,760

0.87

%

6,112,404

14,503

0.94

%

6,260,651

22,086

1.42

%

Non-interest-bearing liabilities:

Non-interest bearing demand deposits

925,266

902,799

757,599

Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other liabilities

93,450

105,160

88,894

Total non-interest-bearing liabilities

1,018,716

1,007,959

846,493

Total liabilities

6,961,198

7,120,363

7,107,144

Stockholders’ equity

785,061

824,933

844,200

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

7,746,259

$

7,945,296

$

7,951,344

Excess of average interest-earning assets over average interest-bearing liabilities

$

1,305,023

$

1,316,546

$

1,202,042

Net interest income

$

47,569

$

48,652

$

49,229

Net interest rate spread

2.51

%

2.44

%

2.42

%

Net interest margin (5)

2.66

%

2.61

%

2.65

%

Cost of total deposits (6)

0.60

%

0.69

%

1.18

%

Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities

121.96

%

121.54

%

119.20

%

Average non-performing loans/ Average total loans

1.54

%

1.55

%

0.58

%

_______________
(1) Average non-performing loans of $89.2 million, $91.7 million and $32.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively, are included in the average loan portfolio, net. Interest income that would have been recognized on these non-performing loans totaled $0.8 million, $0.7 million and $0.4 million, in the three months ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively.
(2) Includes nontaxable securities with average balances of $54.7 million, $75.8 million and $49.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively. The tax equivalent yield for these nontaxable securities was 3.80%, 0.37% and 3.88% for the three months ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively. In 2021 and 2020, the tax equivalent yields were calculated by assuming a 21% tax rate and dividing the actual yield by 0.79.
(3) Includes nontaxable securities with average balances of $56.6 million, $60.1 million and $72.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively. The tax equivalent yield for these nontaxable securities was 2.40%, 2.61% and 2.81% for the three months ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively. In 2021 and 2020, the tax equivalent yields were calculated assuming a 21% tax rate and dividing the actual yield by 0.79.
(4) The terms of the FHLB advance agreements require the Bank to maintain certain investment securities or loans as collateral for these advances.
(5) NIM is defined as net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets, which are loans, securities, deposits with banks and other financial assets which yield interest or similar income.
(6) Calculated based upon the average balance of total noninterest bearing and interest bearing deposits.


Exhibit 4 - Noninterest Income

This table shows the amounts of each of the categories of noninterest income for the periods presented.

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

March 31, 2020

(in thousands, except percentages)

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

%

Deposits and service fees

$

4,106

29.0

%

$

4,173

36.2

%

$

4,290

19.6

%

Brokerage, advisory and fiduciary activities

4,603

32.5

%

4,219

36.6

%

4,133

18.9

%

Change in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”)(1)

1,356

9.6

%

1,417

12.3

%

1,414

6.5

%

Cards and trade finance servicing fees

339

2.4

%

333

2.9

%

395

1.8

%

Loss on early extinguishment of FHLB advances, net

%

%

(7

)

%

Data processing and fees for other services

%

%

%

Securities gains, net (2)

2,582

18.2

%

1,033

9.0

%

9,620

43.9

%

Other noninterest income (3)

1,177

8.3

%

340

3.0

%

2,065

9.3

%

Total noninterest income

$

14,163

100.0

%

$

11,515

100.0

%

$

21,910

100.0

%

__________________
(1) Changes in cash surrender value of BOLI are not taxable.
(2) Includes net gain on sale of securities of $2.9 million, $1.1 million and $9.2 million during the three months ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively, and unrealized losses of $0.4 million and $0.1 million during the three months ended March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, and unrealized gain of $0.4 million in the three months ended March 31, 2020, related to the change in market value of mutual funds.
(3) Includes a loss of $1.7 million on the sale of the Beacon operations center in the fourth quarter of 2020, rental income, income from derivative and foreign currency exchange transactions with customers, and valuation income on the investment balances held in the non-qualified deferred compensation plan.


Exhibit 5 - Noninterest Expense

This table shows the amounts of each of the categories of noninterest expense for the periods presented.

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

March 31, 2020

(in thousands, except percentages)

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

%

Salaries and employee benefits (1)

$

26,427

60.6

%

$

32,305

62.6

%

$

29,326

65.4

%

Occupancy and equipment (2)

4,488

10.3

%

5,320

10.3

%

3,803

8.5

%

Professional and other services fees (3)

3,784

8.7

%

3,137

6.1

%

2,954

6.6

%

Telecommunications and data processing

3,727

8.5

%

3,082

6.0

%

3,464

7.7

%

Depreciation and amortization (4)

1,786

4.1

%

3,473

6.7

%

1,959

4.4

%

FDIC assessments and insurance

1,755

4.0

%

1,885

3.7

%

1,118

2.5

%

Other operating expenses (5)

1,658

3.8

%

2,427

4.6

%

2,243

4.9

%

Total noninterest expense

$

43,625

100.0

%

$

51,629

100.0

%

$

44,867

100.0

%

___________
(1) Includes $0.5 million in connection with a Long Term Incentive Compensation Program adopted in the first quarter of 2021. Includes $5.3 million in staff reduction costs in the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily related to the voluntary and involuntary plans approved in October 2020.
(2) Includes an additional expense of $1.1 million for the remaining lease obligation in connection with the closure of two of our branches in the fourth quarter of 2020.
(3) Other services fees include expenses on derivative contracts.
(4) Includes a charge of $1.3 million for the accelerated amortization of leasehold improvements in connection with the closure of one of our branches in the fourth quarter of 2020.
(5) Includes advertising, marketing, charitable contributions, community engagement, postage and courier expenses, provisions for possible losses on contingent loans, and debits which mirror the valuation income on the investment balances held in the non-qualified deferred compensation plan in order to adjust the liability to participants of the deferred compensation plan.

Exhibit 6 - Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share data)

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

Assets

Cash and due from banks

$

37,744

$

30,179

$

34,091

$

35,651

$

22,303

Interest earning deposits with banks

195,755

184,207

193,069

181,698

248,750

Cash and cash equivalents

233,499

214,386

227,160

217,349

271,053

Securities

Debt securities available for sale

1,190,201

1,225,083

1,317,724

1,519,784

1,601,303

Debt securities held to maturity

104,657

58,127

61,676

65,616

70,336

Equity securities with readily determinable fair value not held for trading

23,965

24,342

24,381

24,425

24,225

Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock

56,469

65,015

65,015

64,986

74,123

Securities

1,375,292

1,372,567

1,468,796

1,674,811

1,769,987

Loans held for sale

1,044

Loans held for investment, gross

5,753,794

5,842,337

5,924,617

5,872,271

5,668,327

Less: Allowance for loan losses

110,940

110,902

116,819

119,652

72,948

Loans held for investment, net

5,642,854

5,731,435

5,807,798

5,752,619

5,595,379

Bank owned life insurance

218,903

217,547

216,130

214,693

213,266

Premises and equipment, net

109,071

109,990

126,895

128,327

128,232

Deferred tax assets, net

15,607

11,691

16,206

15,647

4,933

Goodwill

19,506

19,506

19,506

19,506

19,506

Accrued interest receivable and other assets (1)

135,322

93,771

94,556

107,771

96,454

Total assets

$

7,751,098

$

7,770,893

$

7,977,047

$

8,130,723

$

8,098,810

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Deposits

Demand

Noninterest bearing

$

977,595

$

872,151

$

916,889

$

956,351

$

779,842

Interest bearing

1,324,127

1,230,054

1,210,639

1,186,613

1,088,033

Savings and money market

1,494,227

1,587,876

1,496,119

1,447,661

1,432,891

Time

1,882,130

2,041,562

2,253,899

2,434,077

2,541,446

Total deposits

5,678,079

5,731,643

5,877,546

6,024,702

5,842,212

Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank and other borrowings

1,050,000

1,050,000

1,050,000

1,050,000

1,265,000

Senior notes

58,656

58,577

58,498

58,419

Junior subordinated debentures held by trust subsidiaries

64,178

64,178

64,178

64,178

64,178

Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other liabilities (1)

115,171

83,074

97,292

103,226

86,303

Total liabilities

6,966,084

6,987,472

7,147,514

7,300,525

7,257,693

Stockholders’ equity

Class A common stock

2,904

2,882

2,886

2,887

2,888

Class B common stock

892

904

1,329

1,329

1,329

Additional paid in capital

304,448

305,569

359,553

359,028

358,277

Retained earnings

456,861

442,402

433,929

432,227

447,506

Accumulated other comprehensive income

19,909

31,664

31,836

34,727

31,117

Total stockholders' equity

785,014

783,421

829,533

830,198

841,117

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

7,751,098

$

7,770,893

$

7,977,047

$

8,130,723

$

8,098,810

__________
(1) Includes the effect of adopting ASU 2016-02 (Leases) in the first quarter of 2021.


Exhibit 7 - Loans
Loans by Type

The loan portfolio consists of the following loan classes:

(in thousands)

March 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020

June 30,
2020

March 31,
2020

Real estate loans

Commercial real estate

Non-owner occupied

$

1,713,967

$

1,749,839

$

1,797,230

$

1,841,075

$

1,875,293

Multi-family residential

722,783

737,696

853,159

823,450

834,016

Land development and construction loans

351,502

349,800

335,184

284,766

225,179

2,788,252

2,837,335

2,985,573

2,949,291

2,934,488

Single-family residential

625,298

639,569

597,280

589,713

569,340

Owner occupied

940,126

947,127

937,946

938,511

923,260

4,353,676

4,424,031

4,520,799

4,477,515

4,427,088

Commercial loans

1,104,594

1,154,550

1,197,156

1,247,455

1,084,751

Loans to financial institutions and acceptances

16,658

16,636

16,623

16,597

16,576

Consumer loans and overdrafts

278,866

247,120

190,039

130,704

139,912

Total loans

$

5,753,794

$

5,842,337

$

5,924,617

$

5,872,271

$

5,668,327

Non-Performing Assets

This table shows a summary of our non-performing assets by loan class, which includes non-performing loans and other real estate owned, or OREO, at the dates presented. Non-performing loans consist of (i) nonaccrual loans; (ii) accruing loans 90 days or more contractually past due as to interest or principal; and (iii) restructured loans that are considered TDRs.

(in thousands)

March 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020

June 30,
2020

March 31,
2020

Non-Accrual Loans(1)

Real Estate Loans

Commercial real estate (CRE)

Non-owner occupied

$

8,515

$

8,219

$

8,289

$

8,426

$

1,936

Multi-family residential

11,369

11,340

1,484

19,884

19,559

9,773

8,426

1,936

Single-family residential

10,814

10,667

11,071

7,975

7,077

Owner occupied

12,527

12,815

14,539

11,828

13,897

43,225

43,041

35,383

28,229

22,910

Commercial loans (2)

45,282

44,205

50,991

48,961

9,993

Consumer loans and overdrafts

270

233

104

70

467

Total Non-Accrual Loans

$

88,777

$

87,479

$

86,478

$

77,260

$

33,370

Past Due Accruing Loans(3)

Real Estate Loans

Commercial real estate (CRE)

Non-owner occupied

$

743

$

$

$

$

Single-family residential

1

5

Owner occupied

220

Consumer loans and overdrafts

3

1

1

12

Total Past Due Accruing Loans

746

221

2

17

Total Non-Performing Loans

89,523

87,700

86,480

77,260

33,387

Other Real Estate Owned

400

427

42

42

42

Total Non-Performing Assets

$

89,923

$

88,127

$

86,522

$

77,302

$

33,429

__________________
(1) Includes loan modifications that met the definition of TDRs which may be performing in accordance with their modified loan terms. As of March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, non-performing TDRs include $9.8 million, $8.4 million, $9.0 million, $9.3 million and $9.7 million, respectively, in a multiple loan relationship to a South Florida borrower.
(2) As of March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, includes $19.6 million, $19.6 million, $19.6 million, and $39.8 million, respectively, in a commercial relationship placed in nonaccrual status during the second quarter of 2020. During the third quarter of 2020, the Company charged off $19.3 million against the allowance for loan losses as result of the deterioration of this commercial relationship.
(3) Loans past due 90 days or more but still accruing.


Loans by Credit Quality Indicators

This tables shows the Company’s loans by credit quality indicators. We have no purchased credit-impaired loans.

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 (3)

March 31, 2020

(in thousands)

Special Mention

Substandard

Doubtful

Total (1)

Special Mention

Substandard

Doubtful

Total (1)

Special Mention

Substandard

Doubtful

Total (1)

Real Estate Loans

Commercial Real
Estate (CRE)

Non-owner
occupied

$

45,206

$

5,684

$

3,576

$

54,466

$

46,872

$

4,994

$

3,969

$

55,835

$

$

757

$

1,936

$

2,693

Multi-family residential

11,369

11,369

11,340

11,340

Land development
and
construction
loans

7,164

7,164

9,852

9,852

45,206

17,053

3,576

65,835

54,036

16,334

3,969

74,339

9,852

757

1,936

12,545

Single-family residential

10,814

10,814

10,667

10,667

7,082

7,082

Owner occupied

21,045

12,627

33,672

22,343

12,917

35,260

7,190

14,005

21,195

66,251

40,494

3,576

110,321

76,379

39,918

3,969

120,266

17,042

21,844

1,936

40,822

Commercial loans (2)

43,313

21,045

25,917

90,275

42,434

21,152

23,256

86,842

2,587

9,459

2,643

14,689

Consumer loans and
overdrafts

298

298

238

238

41

434

475

$

109,564

$

61,837

$

29,493

$

200,894

$

118,813

$

61,308

$

27,225

$

207,346

$

19,629

$

31,344

$

5,013

$

55,986

__________
(1) There were no loans categorized as “Loss” as of the dates presented.
(2) As of March 31,2021 and December 31, 2020, include $19.6 million in a commercial relationship placed in nonaccrual status and downgraded during the second quarter of 2020. As of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, Substandard loans include $7.3 million, and doubtful loans include $12.3 million, related to this commercial relationship. During the third quarter of 2020, the Company charged off $19.3 million against the allowance for loan losses as result of the deterioration of this commercial relationship.
(3) Balances have been updated from the balances reported in the Company’s press release, dated January 29, 2021, relating to its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. This was due to downgrades resulting from ongoing reviews that took place during the preparation of the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.


Exhibit 8 - Deposits by Country of Domicile


This tables shows the Company’s deposits by country of domicile of the depositor as of the dates presented.

(in thousands)

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

Domestic

$

3,175,522

$

3,202,936

$

3,310,343

$

3,432,971

$

3,253,972

Foreign:

Venezuela

2,088,519

2,119,412

2,169,621

2,202,340

2,224,353

Others

414,038

409,295

397,582

389,391

363,887

Total foreign

2,502,557

2,528,707

2,567,203

2,591,731

2,588,240

Total deposits

$

5,678,079

$

5,731,643

$

5,877,546

$

6,024,702

$

5,842,212



Recommended Stories

  • NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Retracement Zone at .7204 to .7266 Controlling Near-Term Direction

    The direction of the NZD/USD on Wednesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the main 50% level at .7204.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Economic Recovery Tarnishing Gold’s Investment Appeal

    The Fed is expected to be dovish, but gold traders already know that so it will be hard for the FOMC to get “more dovish”.

  • European Investment Bank Issues $121M Digital Notes Using Ethereum

    Goldman Sachs, Banco Santander SA, and Societe Generale AG served as joint managers.

  • Junk-Bond Boom Opens U.S., Europe to Emerging-Market Borrowers

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of the companies and governments in the developing world hardest hit by pandemic shutdowns are racing back to debt markets in the U.S. and Europe, seizing on surging demand that has driven junk-bond yields to record lows.Among them is Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi AS, the discount Turkish airline that racked up larger-than-expected losses as the number of passengers fell by more than half last year. On Tuesday, the carrier kicked off a $300 million junk-bond sale to help refinance bank loans, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.A Colombian airline bankrupted by the travel industry’s collapse may follow suit. And Kenya, which the International Monetary Fund considers at high risk of lapsing into financial distress, is planning to borrow $12.4 billion abroad through next June.The flood of debt issuance marks a major shift from last year, when many borrowers in the developing world were left on the sidelines as others raised cash to ride out the economic slowdown. That’s largely changed with investors willing to take on more risk as growth rebounds in the U.S. and Europe, rising commodity prices helps exporters and the vaccine rolls out steadily -- if unevenly -- around the globe.“Some of the higher-risk borrowers that had to pull back deals in third and fourth quarters are returning and are able to execute deals,” said Alexei Remizov, head of Latin American debt capital markets at HSBC Holdings Plc.Emerging-market debt issuers with below investment-grade ratings have borrowed about $81.2 billion in the U.S. and European markets this year through Tuesday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s close to a record $88.7 billion raised in the same period in 2018, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.“Nothing tells me we are cooling off at this point,” Remizov said. “Borrowers realize these windows typically don’t last for too long.”Related story: Bond Investors Take Ever-Riskier Bets in Hunt for ReturnsMore are likely to join in as borrowing costs continue to fall. Yields on U.S. junk bonds rated CCC, the riskiest tier, fell to 5.88% on Monday, the lowest ever. That narrowed the gap between those yields and benchmark debt -- a key measure of the perceived risk -- to less than 5 percentage points, a level not seen since before the 2008 credit crisis.The debt build-up may increase the risk for some borrowers since the bonds will need to be repaid in euros or dollars, which would be burdensome if their currencies or foreign earnings drop. But Atsi Sheth, global head of emerging-markets credit research at Moody’s Investors Service, said it depends heavily on the particular issuers and whether they’re refinancing or piling on more debt.“Sectors hardest-hit by the pandemic will likely see a slower recovery and some sovereigns and companies reliant on these sectors might have to take on more debt to address their pandemic-related issues,” said Sheth. “That’s a risk for investors.”Deutsche Bank AG, Bank of America Corp. and HSBC are among top bond underwriters expecting more governments -- including those in Sub-Saharan Africa -- and companies to borrow in the U.S. and Europe.“There are good opportunities for investment-grade issuers to bring new deals, but the bias remains toward high-yield credit,” said Jake Gearhart, head of emerging-market syndicate and Latin American debt capital markets at Deutsche Bank.In March, Ghana sold Africa’s first zero-coupon dollar bond as part of a $3 billion Eurobond deal, highlighting how credit markets have opened up to borrowers that would have historically not been able to issue debt that doesn’t repay anything until maturity.This month, an arm of Central American conglomerate Corporacion Multi Inversiones, owner of Pollo Campero restaurants, tapped the international debt market for the first time with the sale of $700 million of bonds. The securities went on to gain in secondary trading.Colombian airline Avianca Holdings SA may look abroad for financing, too. It’s seeking $1.8 billion to repay debt and provide new financing after the travel collapse drove it into bankruptcy.“The bulk of the Middle East issuance is still to come and we will probably see plenty more issuance from African sovereigns,” said London-based Karim Movaghar, head of debt capital markets in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Bank of America. “Even though governments’ budget deficits may not be as extreme as last year, there are still going to be significant gaps to plug with debt.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street ends mostly flat ahead of earnings wave

    Tepid results from Tesla and 3M weighed on Wall Street on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Dow ending near flat as investors focused on wave of earnings reports from Microsoft, Alphabet and other corporate heavyweights. Electric-car maker Tesla Inc dropped 4.5% after its quarterly results late on Monday fell short of some investors' expectations, with its revenue beat largely supported by sales of environmental credits and selling bitcoin, rather than vehicle sales.

  • Reluctant Emerging Asia Could Delay Rate Hikes Until 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Emerging Asia’s central banks are expected to opt for supporting their economic recoveries rather than tackling volatile price swings this year.All eight emerging Asian economies, including India and Indonesia, are seen holding benchmark interest rates steady through 2021, according to the median forecasts from Bloomberg surveys of economists.Higher real interest rates will allow some of Asia’s central banks to stand pat, while for others a recent pick-up in inflation is set to moderate. Much depends on the path of global interest rates, and the Federal Reserve’s meeting this week will be keenly watched by the region’s policy makers.“To support economic recoveries, Asian central banks are expected to maintain their accommodative stance and avoid hinting at future rate hikes,” said Duncan Tan, rates strategist at DBS Banking Group Ltd.Considering that recent inflation prints have been elevated, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and Reserve Bank of India seem most likely to hike for inflation reasons, Tan added.After cutting its key interest rate by 200 basis points last year, the Philippine central bank has held steady since November, even with inflation running above the bank’s 2%-4% goal. The BSP has estimated that average price gains this year would be slightly above target, while Governor Benjamin Diokno has signaled the bank will keep policy on hold while its loose monetary settings work their way through the economy.“The real policy rate will likely average close to -3% in 2021, and as the economy gradually reopens, even marginal demand-side price momentum would call for a less accommodative policy stance,” said Joseph Incalcaterra, chief Asean economist at HSBC Holdings Plc in Hong Kong.India, South KoreaFor India, which is suffering the world’s worst Covid-19 outbreak, wholesale price inflation quickened in March at its sharpest pace since late 2012, reflecting upward pressure from higher commodity prices and firmer input costs. Meanwhile, consumer prices last month rose 5.52% from the same time last year, beating expectations though still within the Reserve Bank of India’s 2%-6% target range.South Korea is also a popular pick to be among the first in the region to normalize monetary policy, even if that means waiting until after 2021, as it has carried a relatively lower virus caseload and benefited disproportionately from the global electronics boom.“We still believe Korea will be one of the earliest to have better progress on its vaccine drive,” said Angela Hsieh, an economist at Barclays Bank Plc in Singapore. “Improved mobility should help support the recovery in private spending and labor market, which is still the missing factor for the Bank of Korea to consider normalization.”More Than 910 Million Shots Given: Covid-19 Vaccine TrackerThe differing growth and inflation expectations are playing out in markets. Foreign investors net invested a record 9.1 trillion won ($8.2 billion) in South Korean listed debt in March, with rate swaps already pricing in about 100 basis points of hikes over the next three years, making a selloff unlikely. India and Philippines, however, have seen a combined net outflow of more than $4 billion year-to-date in their bond markets, based on the data available.Much of the emerging Asia policy track will depend on vaccination progress -- with many economies suffering from a dearth of supply -- and on how quickly some of the region’s economies can damp a recent surges in cases. Meanwhile, their economies are generally better positioned than elsewhere in the emerging-market world, with hearty foreign reserves and thriving goods trade as two buffers that will give central bankers some room to consider normalizing rates.Analysts are generally reluctant to pin their bets on any one economy as the first hiker in emerging Asia, given the multitude of uncertainties and the generally low-inflation atmosphere. It’s difficult to see Asian central banks being “gung-ho” about raising rates unless they’re battling rapid capital outflows, said Selena Ling, head of Treasury research and strategy at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. in Singapore.Like the Federal Reserve, “an inflation overshoot will be largely perceived as temporary and by itself should not trigger a recalibration” in this region, Ling said. “At this juncture, with the virus mutations and resurgent Covid cases, most would hesitate to be ahead of the curve.”For bond investors, “it might not be an end of world though,” said Kiyong Seong, an Asia rates strategist at Societe Generale in Hong Kong. “It is quite doubtful if emerging markets central banks will be able to hike their policy rate substantially in this cycle,” he said. “If the market is pricing in a reasonable degree of tightening, bond investors will weather well.”(Updates with analyst comment in the final paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden’s proposed tax hikes could be a ‘double-edged sword’ for real estate — what homeowners and investors need to know

    Two of Biden's proposed tax changes could cause Americans to see reduced returns on certain property sales.

  • The pandemic is pushing more Americans to retire

    More older Americans are choosing to leave the labor force during the pandemic — for some unemployed workers, it was a decision they couldn’t avoid. About two million baby boomers have been retiring every year since the oldest turned 65 in 2011, but between the third quarter of 2019 and the third quarter of 2020, that number increased to 3.2 million, said Richard Fry, a senior researcher at Pew Research Center. “There is evidence that, yes, as a result of the pandemic, the number of boomers retiring accelerated,” he said.

  • As mortgage rates drop, millions of US homeowners are making this mistake

    Rates are down, but so are mortgage applications — including for refinance loans.

  • The U.S. has already cancelled roughly $100 billion in student debt amid the pandemic

    Actions taken by the federal government will lead to roughly $100 billion in total student loan forgiveness between March 2020 and September 2021, according to Education Department (ED) data and analysis from experts.

  • Biden to propose a big change to capital-gains taxes — this is how they work and are calculated

    President Joe Biden plans to propose doubling the tax wealthy people pay on their capital gains. Under the plan, which he intends to present during a speech on Wednesday to a joint session of Congress, the tax rate on profits from the sale of an asset such as property or a stock would go from 20% to 39.6% for those with income over $1 million a year. Biden also reportedly aims to close a loophole that allows people to avoid paying the capital-gains tax on inherited wealth, which, when combined with the higher tax rate, could raise an estimated $113 billion over a decade.

  • Tax refund status: Returns are averaging almost $3,000 in 2021. Here's where to check on yours.

    The Internal Revenue Service has already distributed more than $210 billion to Americans as of April 17.

  • Dogecoin shoots higher as Musk calls himself, 'The Dogefather'

    Dogecoin rose as high as 34 cents, and recently rose 21%, after Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk gave another tweet endorsing the cryptocurrency. He plugged his upcoming Saturday Night Live performance by calling himself the "Dogefather." Musk has often tweeted favorably about dogecoin and cryptocurrencies more generally, though Tesla did profit by more than $100 million from selling bitcoin in the first quarter.

  • Where is my tax refund and why is it taking so long to get this year? Some IRS refunds are taking 6-8 weeks

    Some early filers are waiting for a tax refund more than six weeks already -- far longer than typical -- as the IRS deals with tax credits and fraud.

  • Treasury yields come off highs as Fed’s Powell pushes back on taper speculation

    U.S. Treasury yields came off their highs on Wednesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said it wasn't time yet to discuss tapering the central bank's asset purchases.

  • Young investors see a ‘buying opportunity’ if Biden raises capital-gains taxes on America’s millionaires

    One millennial investor is on the lookout for a stock-market selloff if capital gains tax rates increase.

  • Nestle plans to cut 600 jobs and move some production to Europe

    Nestle plans to close a confectionery factory and cut almost 600 jobs by moving production of some products to Europe. The Swiss firm is proposing to close its site in Fawdon, Newcastle upon Tyne, towards the end of 2023, with the loss of about 475 jobs, and cut a further 98 jobs in York. "We have chosen to announce these proposals as early as possible to provide the maximum time for consultation with our colleagues and trade unions," Nestle said. The factory at Fawdon, which first opened in 1958, makes products including Fruit Pastilles, while the York site manufactures KitKats. Nestle, which employs 8,000 people in the UK, is proposing to move production of products from Fawdon to other factories in the UK and Europe. The company said it would support affected workers during a consultation process. The proposals include a £20m investment at the York factory to modernise and increase production of KitKat, where the brand was first created in 1935, and a £9m investment at Halifax to take on the largest portion of Fawdon's production. If these proposals go ahead, Nestle said it we expect to make a higher volume of products overall from a smaller number of plants. "We believe these proposals would strengthen the UK's position as a critically important hub for Nestle confectionery and home to the expert manufacture of many of our most popular brands including KitKat, Aero and Quality Street," the company said. Ross Murdoch, national officer for the GMB union, said: "To ruin hundreds of lives in a ruthless pursuit of profits, to the very workers who've kept the company going during a global pandemic, is sickening. "Nestle is the largest food producer in the world, with astronomical profits. It can afford to treat workers right. "Instead, they've allowed factories to deteriorate, outsourced production overseas and now slash almost 600 jobs."

  • US Officials Arrest Alleged Operator of $336M Bitcoin Mixing Service

    Roman Sterlingov faces three charges: unlicensed money transmission, money laundering and money laundering without a license.

  • Six Flags saying hiring isn’t so easy, because of immigration limitations, high unemployment benefits and school schedules

    Six Flags Entertainment Corp. said Wednesday that while its customers are showing signs of strong pent-up demand for its theme parks, and money to spend, it is having a hard time hiring enough people to fully service those customers.

  • Estate Planning: 16 Things to Do Before You Die

    Estate planning goes beyond drafting a will. Use this pre-death checklist to account for your assets and ensure they are dispersed as you wish,