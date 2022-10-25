U.S. markets open in 2 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,797.25
    -12.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,414.00
    -131.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,469.75
    -9.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,748.50
    -5.70 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.55
    -1.03 (-1.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,643.80
    -10.30 (-0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    18.77
    -0.42 (-2.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9862
    -0.0013 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.98
    +0.29 (+0.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1331
    +0.0048 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.9350
    -0.0850 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,293.06
    -99.95 (-0.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.87
    -0.49 (-0.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,970.24
    -43.75 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,250.28
    +275.38 (+1.02%)
     

AMERCO Announces Dividend Policy on its Non-Voting Common Stock

·3 min read

RENO, Nev., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AMERCO (Nasdaq: UHAL), the parent of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company, today announced that the Board of Directors has adopted a dividend policy for the Company's newly-created Series N Non-Voting Common Stock.

Subsequent to the actions taken yesterday by the Independent Special Committee of the Board, including the creation of a new series of Non-Voting Common Stock, the Board of Directors convened and adopted the following dividend policy for the new series of stock.

Dividend Policy

"Series N Non-Voting Common Stock: Unless the Board of Directors in its sole discretion determines otherwise, it shall be the policy of the Company to declare and pay a quarterly cash dividend on each share of the Company's Series N Non-Voting Common Stock, in the amount of $0.04 per share, commencing with the third quarter of fiscal year 2023. A special quarterly dividend declared for voting stock shall only create additional dividend rights in the non-voting stock to the extent it exceeds the quarterly dividend described in this dividend policy."

The policy may be reviewed, modified or terminated from time to time by the Board of Directors.

Actions Taken by the Independent Special Committee

Yesterday, the Independent Special Committee effectuated various actions including the creation of the new series of Series N Non-Voting Common Stock, the issuance of shares through a stock dividend on a 9-for-1 basis to all existing holders of the Company's Voting Common Stock and a corporate name change to U-Haul Holding Company by the end of calendar year 2022.

Application to the Nasdaq Global Select Market has been made to list the new Non-Voting Common Stock under the ticker symbol Nasdaq: UHALB.  Shares of the Company's Voting Common Stock will continue to trade under the ticker symbol Nasdaq: UHAL.

The shares of Non-Voting Common Stock will be distributed after the close of trading on, or about, November 9, 2022, to stockholders of record of Voting Common Stock at the close of business on November 3, 2022. The Company anticipates trading of the 176,470,092 shares of Non-Voting Common Stock to begin on November 10, 2022.

About AMERCO

AMERCO is the parent company of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company. U-Haul is in the shared use business and was founded on the fundamental philosophy that the division of use and specialization of ownership is good for both U-Haul customers and the environment.

AMERCO will change its name to U-Haul Holding Company by the end of calendar year 2022.

About U-Haul

Founded in 1945, U-Haul is the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 186,000 trucks, 128,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America and offers 895,000 rentable storage units and 76.6 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amerco-announces-dividend-policy-on-its-non-voting-common-stock-301657982.html

SOURCE AMERCO

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 257% to 379% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Wall Street has taken investors on quite the ride in 2022. In other words, buying during the dips makes a lot of sense -- and Wall Street analysts know it. Most price targets placed on publicly traded companies by Wall Street reflect this long-term optimism.

  • GE cuts annual forecast, posts 19% drop in adjusted profit

    Last month, Chief Financial Officer Carolina Dybeck Happe said the company was still grappling with supply-chain bottlenecks, which have made it tougher to deliver products to customers on time. It has also been struggling with poor results in its renewable energy business due to policy uncertainty following the expiry of renewable electricity production tax credits last year, which has hit customer demand.

  • Chinese Stocks Are a Screaming Bargain. Don’t Buy Them.

    Shares like Alibaba are deeply discounted compared with their U.S. counterparts, but there is a good reason for that.

  • Why Nio and More Chinese EV Stocks Crashed Monday

    Shares of many Chinese companies are getting hit hard today, including several of China's electric vehicle (EV) makers. Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO), XPeng (NYSE: XPEV), and Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) all plunged by double digits Monday morning. As of 10:53 a.m. ET, Nio shares were down 20.6%, XPeng was lower by 18.8%, and Li Auto had plunged 24.1%.

  • ‘She never explained anything’: I’m a senior citizen and I lost $100,000 in the stock market this year. Can I sue my financial adviser?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin,  I am a senior citizen and have suffered major losses to the tune of $100,000 in the recent stock market turmoil. Can I sue my financial adviser? I understand the dynamics of the market as far as its ups and downs, and have ridden them out before.

  • Cathie Wood Strikes Gold on Bitcoin Investment

    But Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF has tumbled 63% so far this year, dropping 78% from its February 2021 peak.

  • ‘Who Doesn’t Like a Bargain?’: Oppenheimer Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

    This year we saw declines pretty much across the board, with the S&P 500 tumbling ~20%. But last week was the index’s best week since June – the S&P had a weekly gain of about 4.7%. We’ve seen several of these bounces this year, and the question is, are they bullish indicators or merely 'dead cats'? According to Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus, it shouldn't really make a difference whether we’re looking at bullish indicators or bear market rallies. The key here is simply

  • UPS stock rallies after profit beat expectations and outlook was affirmed, while revenue came up a bit shy

    Shares of United Parcel Service Inc. rallied 2.0% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the package delivery giant reported third-quarter profit that beat expectations and affirmed its full-year outlook, while revenue came up a bit shy, as strength in U.S. deliveries were offset by weakness in international and supply chain. Net income rose to $2.58 billion, or $2.96 a share, which was up 10.3% from the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of $2.99 beat the Fa

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy Now?

    AT&T's (NYSE: T) stock rallied 8% on Oct. 20 after the telecom giant posted its third-quarter report. Its revenue from continuing operations declined 4% year-over-year to $30.0 billion, which still beat analysts' expectations by $140 million.

  • Amazon (AMZN) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    Amazon's (AMZN) third-quarter results are expected to reflect strength across its Prime and cloud businesses despite headwinds.

  • Is Altria a Buy After Losing the Rights to IQOS?

    Altria (NYSE: MO) once thought it was best positioned to take over the reduced-risk market with an ownership stake in the leading electronic cigarette manufacturer, Juul Labs, and a marketing agreement with Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) to sell its leading IQOS heated tobacco device in the U.S. The one-two punch would set the cigarette maker atop the rapidly growing e-cig market. All that went up in smoke after Juul was blamed for rising teenage e-cig usage and its once-dominant market share evaporated. Then the IQOS was banned from being imported into the U.S. because it violated British American Tobacco's (NYSE: BTI) patents.

  • Jefferies Says Now Is the Right Time to Buy Natural Gas Stocks; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    For stock market watchers, 2022 will be remembered as the year of the bear. Going by year-to-date performance, the major indexes are likely to see out 2022 posting negative returns. The same, however, cannot be said for natural gas stocks, which driven by the macro conditions – namely Russia’s invasion of Ukraine - have delivered excellent returns for investors, even accounting for the segment’s recent pullback. Looking at the prospects of the U.S.’s natural gas sector, Jefferies’ Lloyd Byrne th

  • Why investors are fleeing Chinese assets as Xi tightens grip on power

    China’s top leader, Xi Jinping, secured a groundbreaking third leadership term on Sunday and introduced a new Politburo Standing Committee stacked with loyalists in a clean sweep not seen since the Communist Party founder Mao Zedong era. Financial markets are in turmoil just one day into Xi’s new term.

  • Nikola (NKLA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Nikola (NKLA) closed at $2.95 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.99% move from the prior day.

  • Banks Are Offering 4.5% CDs—Just Not to Regular Customers

    Banks are selectively raising certificate-of-deposit interest rates this year, and many are paying their best rates on brokered CDs, which well-off customers buy through brokerage firms

  • Earnings: Google, Meta ‘much more diversified than Snapchat is,’ strategist says

    Technology Equity Portfolio Manager at Jennison Associates Erika Klauer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Big Tech earnings, the slowdown in digital advertising, and why Apple continues to dominate.

  • Dow Jones Rallies 400 Points, What To Do Now; These 4 Tech Titans Report Earnings

    Dow Jones futures were little changed ahead of Tuesday's open after the Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied more than 400 points Monday.

  • EV sales are getting hotter, and these are the cars catching up to Tesla

    Two trends — the growing size of the EV pie and Tesla’s shrinking share of it — are likely to continue in the fourth quarter.

  • Can Energy Transfer LP (ET) Climb 27% to Reach the Level Wall Street Analysts Expect?

    The average of price targets set by Wall Street analysts indicates a potential upside of 27.4% in Energy Transfer LP (ET). While the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric is questionable, the positive trend in earnings estimate revisions might translate into an upside in the stock.

  • Alphabet Reports Earnings Today. It Faces Tough Questions About the Ad Market.

    The parent of Google and YouTube posts Q3 results Tuesday afternoon. Street consensus calls for revenue of $71 billion.