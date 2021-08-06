U.S. markets closed

AMERCO Announces Fifteenth Annual Virtual Analyst and Investor Meeting

·2 min read
RENO, Nev., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AMERCO (Nasdaq: UHAL), parent company of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company will hold its fifteenth annual virtual analyst and investor meeting on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 11 a.m. Arizona time (2 p.m. Eastern Time).

"This is our fifteenth annual investor meeting and a key investor outreach program for us, which allows investors and analysts to interact with representatives from our organization," stated Joe Shoen, chairman of AMERCO. "This meeting conserves our shareholders' dollars and continues to be a part of the U-Haul System's corporate-wide sustainability initiative."

To participate in our virtual meeting, please visit www.amerco.com and select "2021 Virtual Analyst and Investor Webcast" on the day of the event.

Questions for management can be emailed to investorrelations@amerco.com any time before the meeting or submitted live during the question-and-answer portion of the event.

About AMERCO

AMERCO is the parent company of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company. U-Haul is in the shared use business and was founded on the fundamental philosophy that the division of use and specialization of ownership is good for both U-Haul customers and the environment.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 126,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America and offers over 825,000 rentable storage units and 71.6 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amerco-announces-fifteenth-annual-virtual-analyst-and-investor-meeting-301350514.html

SOURCE AMERCO

