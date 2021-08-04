AMERCO Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

RENO, Nev., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AMERCO (Nasdaq: UHAL), parent of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company, today reported net earnings available to common shareholders for its first quarter ended June 30, 2021, of $345.2 million, or $17.60 per share, compared with net earnings of $87.7 million, or $4.47 per share, for the same period last year.

"U-Haul is in a much closer game than it looks," stated Joe Shoen, chairman of AMERCO. "Existing and emerging competitors surround our moving and storage business. We have a good team in place. I am working to keep them focused and motivated. My goal is to make U-Haul the customer's best choice."

Highlights of First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

Self-moving equipment rental revenues increased $381.1 million, or 58.2% for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Transactions for both our In-Town and one-way markets increased as did revenue per transaction. One contributing factor to the magnitude of the improvement is the relatively poor results in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Comparing the first quarter of fiscal 2022 to the first quarter of fiscal 2020 revenue still increased $286.8 million. Compared to the same period last year, we increased the number of retail locations, independent dealers, box trucks and towing devices in the rental fleet.

Self-storage revenues increased $28.4 million, or 26.1% for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2021. The average monthly number of occupied units during the quarter increased by 26%, or 89,373 compared to the same quarter last year. Our reported occupancy of all properties regardless of length of time in the portfolio increased 12% to 80% for the first quarter. The occupancy ratio for the subset of these properties that have been stabilized at 80% for the last 24 months increased 4% to 97% during the quarter. Over the last twelve months, we have added approximately 3.5 million net rentable square feet to the self-storage portfolio with approximately 1.1 million square feet of that coming online during the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

Sales of self-moving and self-storage products and services increased $13.5 million, or 14.8% compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2021 due to increased sales of hitches, moving supplies and propane.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2021, depreciation, net of gains on sales decreased $44.0 million. Depreciation expense on the rental equipment fleet increased $1.7 million to $126.6 million. Net gains on the sales of rental trucks increased $49.3 million from an increase in auction activity as compared to the COVID-19 affected first quarter of fiscal 2021. All other depreciation increased $3.6 million to $45.5 million. Net gains on disposal of real estate increased $4.2 million from a state department of transportation condemnation in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2021 gross truck and trailer capital expenditures were approximately $304 million compared with approximately $123 million. Proceeds from sales of rental equipment were $176 million compared with $74 million. Spending on real estate related acquisitions and development were approximately $184 million compared with $103 million, respectively.

Fleet maintenance and repair costs increased $33.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with the same period last year due to preventative maintenance from higher fleet activity combined with additional costs from increased fleet sales activity.

Operating earnings at our Moving and Storage operating segment increased $331.3 million compared with the same period last year. Total revenues increased $466.9 million and total costs and expenses increased $135.6 million.

Cash and credit availability at the Moving and Storage segment was $1,543.0 million at June 30, 2021 compared with $1,115.3 million at March 31, 2021.

We are holding our 15th Annual Virtual Analyst and Investor meeting on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 11 a.m. Arizona Time (2 p.m. Eastern). This is an opportunity to interact directly with Company representatives through a live video webcast on amerco.com. A brief presentation by the Company will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

AMERCO will hold its investor call for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 8 a.m. Arizona Time (11 a.m. Eastern). The call will be broadcast live over the Internet at www.amerco.com. To hear a simulcast of the call, or a replay, visit www.amerco.com.

Story continues

About AMERCO

AMERCO is the parent company of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company. U-Haul is in the shared use business and was founded on the fundamental philosophy that the division of use and specialization of ownership is good for both U-Haul customers and the environment.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 126,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America and offers over 825,000 rentable storage units and 71.6 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry.

Certain of the statements made in this press release regarding our business constitute forward-looking statements as contemplated under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. For a brief discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect AMERCO's business and future operating results, please refer to our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, which is on file with the SEC.

Report on Business Operations

Listed below on a consolidated basis are revenues for our major product lines for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 and 2021.





Quarter Ended June 30,



2021

2020



(Unaudited)



(In thousands) Self-moving equipment rentals $ 1,035,377 $ 654,285 Self-storage revenues

137,393

108,955 Self-moving and self-storage product and service sales

104,885

91,350 Property management fees

8,449

7,347 Life insurance premiums

28,705

30,908 Property and casualty insurance premiums

16,869

13,734 Net investment and interest income

34,999

16,982 Other revenue

106,179

63,676 Consolidated revenue $ 1,472,856 $ 987,237

Listed below are revenues and earnings from operations at each of our operating segments for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 and 2021.





Quarter Ended June 30,



2021

2020



(Unaudited)



(In thousands) Moving and storage







Revenues $ 1,393,254 $ 926,300 Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries

482,995

151,661 Property and casualty insurance







Revenues

23,456

13,634 Earnings from operations

9,232

778 Life insurance







Revenues

58,659

49,653 Earnings from operations

2,366

1,920 Eliminations







Revenues

(2,513)

(2,350) Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries

(385)

(273) Consolidated Results







Revenues

1,472,856

987,237 Earnings from operations

494,208

154,086

The Company owns and manages self-storage facilities. Self-storage revenues reported in the consolidated financial statements represent Company-owned locations only. Self-storage data for our owned locations follows:





Quarter Ended June 30,



2021

2020



(Unaudited)



(In thousands, except occupancy rate) Unit count as of June 30

553

516 Square footage as of June 30

46,847

43,393 Average monthly number of units occupied

436

347 Average monthly occupancy rate based on unit count

79.7%

67.6% Average monthly square footage occupied

38,671

31,010





AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







June 30,

March 31,



2021

2021



(Unaudited)







(In thousands) ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,519,981 $ 1,194,012 Reinsurance recoverables and trade receivables, net

233,056

224,426 Inventories and parts, net

117,978

105,577 Prepaid expenses

306,565

469,144 Investments, fixed maturities and marketable equities

2,755,133

2,695,656 Investments, other

525,893

489,759 Deferred policy acquisition costs, net

101,169

89,749 Other assets

46,910

47,730 Right of use assets – financing, net

814,875

877,038 Right of use assets – operating, net

89,369

92,505 Related party assets

34,481

35,395



6,545,410

6,320,991 Property, plant and equipment, at cost:







Land

1,110,300

1,075,813 Buildings and improvements

5,284,224

5,163,705 Furniture and equipment

796,077

786,505 Rental trailers and other rental equipment

495,012

477,921 Rental trucks

4,119,655

3,909,724



11,805,268

11,413,668 Less: Accumulated depreciation

(3,235,796)

(3,083,053) Total property, plant and equipment, net

8,569,472

8,330,615 Total assets $ 15,114,882 $ 14,651,606 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Liabilities:







Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 696,797 $ 645,575 Notes, loans and finance leases payable, net

4,673,383

4,668,907 Operating lease liability

89,390

92,510 Policy benefits and losses, claims and loss expenses payable

1,007,144

997,701 Liabilities from investment contracts

2,226,560

2,161,530 Other policyholders' funds and liabilities

10,989

12,420 Deferred income

54,738

42,592 Deferred income taxes, net

1,244,353

1,178,489 Total liabilities

10,003,354

9,799,724









Common stock

10,497

10,497 Additional paid-in capital

453,819

453,819 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

31,132

106,857 Retained earnings

5,293,730

4,958,359 Cost of common stock in treasury, net

(525,653)

(525,653) Cost of preferred stock in treasury, net

(151,997)

(151,997) Total stockholders' equity

5,111,528

4,851,882 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 15,114,882 $ 14,651,606

AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS







Quarter Ended June 30,



2021

2020



(Unaudited)



(In thousands, except share and per share data) Revenues:







Self-moving equipment rentals $ 1,035,377 $ 654,285 Self-storage revenues

137,393

108,955 Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales

104,885

91,350 Property management fees

8,449

7,347 Life insurance premiums

28,705

30,908 Property and casualty insurance premiums

16,869

13,734 Net investment and interest income

34,999

16,982 Other revenue

106,179

63,676 Total revenues

1,472,856

987,237









Costs and expenses:







Operating expenses

614,529

492,662 Commission expenses

113,149

69,175 Cost of sales

69,915

52,831 Benefits and losses

47,298

39,577 Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs

8,823

6,888 Lease expense

7,647

6,603 Depreciation, net of gains on disposals

121,717

165,671 Net gains on disposal of real estate

(4,430)

(256) Total costs and expenses

978,648

833,151









Earnings from operations

494,208

154,086 Other components of net periodic benefit costs

(280)

(247) Interest expense

(39,178)

(39,521) Pretax earnings

454,750

114,318 Income tax expense

(109,575)

(26,592) Earnings available to common stockholders $ 345,175 $ 87,726 Basic and diluted earnings per common stock $ 17.60 $ 4.47 Weighted average common stock outstanding: Basic and diluted

19,607,788

19,607,788











NON-GAAP DISCLOSURE

As of April 1, 2019, we adopted the new accounting standard for leases. Part of this adoption resulted in approximately $1 billion of property, plant and equipment, net ("PPE") being reclassed to Right of use assets - financing, net ("ROU-financing"). As of June 30, 2021, the balance of ROU-financing also includes the rental equipment purchased under new financing liability leases during the first quarter. The table below shows adjusted PPE as of June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, by including the ROU-financing. The assets included in the ROU-financing is not a true book value as some of the assets are recorded at between 70% and 100% of value based on the lease agreement.













June 30,

March 31,











2021

2021



June 30,

ROU Assets

Property, Plant and Equipment

Property,

Plant and

Equipment



2021

Financing

Adjusted

Adjusted



(Unaudited)





(In thousands)

















Property, plant and equipment, at cost















Land $ 1,110,300 $ - $ 1,110,300 $ 1,075,813 Buildings and improvements

5,284,224

-

5,284,224

5,163,705 Furniture and equipment

796,077

22,176

818,253

808,821 Rental trailers and other rental equipment

495,012

197,981

692,993

681,515 Rental trucks

4,119,655

1,395,144

5,514,799

5,403,822 Right-of-use assets, gross

11,805,268

1,615,301

13,420,569

13,133,676 Less: Accumulated depreciation

(3,235,796)

(800,426)

(4,036,222)

(3,926,023) Total property, plant and equipment, net $ 8,569,472 $ 814,875 $ 9,384,347 $ 9,207,653

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amerco-reports-first-quarter-fiscal-2022-financial-results-301348777.html

SOURCE AMERCO