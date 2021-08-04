U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,402.66
    -20.49 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,792.67
    -323.73 (-0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,780.53
    +19.24 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,196.32
    -27.26 (-1.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.07
    -0.08 (-0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.70
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    25.44
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1841
    -0.0027 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1840
    +0.0080 (+0.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3888
    -0.0027 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4940
    +0.4440 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,876.71
    +1,493.07 (+3.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    977.06
    +50.30 (+5.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,123.86
    +18.14 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.08
    -57.75 (-0.21%)
     

AMERCO Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·12 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

RENO, Nev., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AMERCO (Nasdaq: UHAL), parent of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company, today reported net earnings available to common shareholders for its first quarter ended June 30, 2021, of $345.2 million, or $17.60 per share, compared with net earnings of $87.7 million, or $4.47 per share, for the same period last year.

"U-Haul is in a much closer game than it looks," stated Joe Shoen, chairman of AMERCO. "Existing and emerging competitors surround our moving and storage business. We have a good team in place. I am working to keep them focused and motivated. My goal is to make U-Haul the customer's best choice."

Highlights of First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

  • Self-moving equipment rental revenues increased $381.1 million, or 58.2% for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Transactions for both our In-Town and one-way markets increased as did revenue per transaction. One contributing factor to the magnitude of the improvement is the relatively poor results in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Comparing the first quarter of fiscal 2022 to the first quarter of fiscal 2020 revenue still increased $286.8 million. Compared to the same period last year, we increased the number of retail locations, independent dealers, box trucks and towing devices in the rental fleet.

  • Self-storage revenues increased $28.4 million, or 26.1% for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2021. The average monthly number of occupied units during the quarter increased by 26%, or 89,373 compared to the same quarter last year. Our reported occupancy of all properties regardless of length of time in the portfolio increased 12% to 80% for the first quarter. The occupancy ratio for the subset of these properties that have been stabilized at 80% for the last 24 months increased 4% to 97% during the quarter. Over the last twelve months, we have added approximately 3.5 million net rentable square feet to the self-storage portfolio with approximately 1.1 million square feet of that coming online during the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

  • Sales of self-moving and self-storage products and services increased $13.5 million, or 14.8% compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2021 due to increased sales of hitches, moving supplies and propane.

  • For the first quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2021, depreciation, net of gains on sales decreased $44.0 million. Depreciation expense on the rental equipment fleet increased $1.7 million to $126.6 million. Net gains on the sales of rental trucks increased $49.3 million from an increase in auction activity as compared to the COVID-19 affected first quarter of fiscal 2021. All other depreciation increased $3.6 million to $45.5 million. Net gains on disposal of real estate increased $4.2 million from a state department of transportation condemnation in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

  • For the first quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2021 gross truck and trailer capital expenditures were approximately $304 million compared with approximately $123 million. Proceeds from sales of rental equipment were $176 million compared with $74 million. Spending on real estate related acquisitions and development were approximately $184 million compared with $103 million, respectively.

  • Fleet maintenance and repair costs increased $33.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with the same period last year due to preventative maintenance from higher fleet activity combined with additional costs from increased fleet sales activity.

  • Operating earnings at our Moving and Storage operating segment increased $331.3 million compared with the same period last year. Total revenues increased $466.9 million and total costs and expenses increased $135.6 million.

  • Cash and credit availability at the Moving and Storage segment was $1,543.0 million at June 30, 2021 compared with $1,115.3 million at March 31, 2021.

  • We are holding our 15th Annual Virtual Analyst and Investor meeting on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 11 a.m. Arizona Time (2 p.m. Eastern). This is an opportunity to interact directly with Company representatives through a live video webcast on amerco.com. A brief presentation by the Company will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

AMERCO will hold its investor call for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 8 a.m. Arizona Time (11 a.m. Eastern). The call will be broadcast live over the Internet at www.amerco.com. To hear a simulcast of the call, or a replay, visit www.amerco.com.

About AMERCO
AMERCO is the parent company of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company. U-Haul is in the shared use business and was founded on the fundamental philosophy that the division of use and specialization of ownership is good for both U-Haul customers and the environment.

About U-Haul
Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 126,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America and offers over 825,000 rentable storage units and 71.6 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry.

Certain of the statements made in this press release regarding our business constitute forward-looking statements as contemplated under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. For a brief discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect AMERCO's business and future operating results, please refer to our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, which is on file with the SEC.

Report on Business Operations

Listed below on a consolidated basis are revenues for our major product lines for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 and 2021.



Quarter Ended June 30,



2021


2020



(Unaudited)



(In thousands)

Self-moving equipment rentals

$

1,035,377

$

654,285

Self-storage revenues


137,393


108,955

Self-moving and self-storage product and service sales


104,885


91,350

Property management fees


8,449


7,347

Life insurance premiums


28,705


30,908

Property and casualty insurance premiums


16,869


13,734

Net investment and interest income


34,999


16,982

Other revenue


106,179


63,676

Consolidated revenue

$

1,472,856

$

987,237

Listed below are revenues and earnings from operations at each of our operating segments for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 and 2021.



Quarter Ended June 30,



2021


2020



(Unaudited)



(In thousands)

Moving and storage





Revenues

$

1,393,254

$

926,300

Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries


482,995


151,661

Property and casualty insurance





Revenues


23,456


13,634

Earnings from operations


9,232


778

Life insurance





Revenues


58,659


49,653

Earnings from operations


2,366


1,920

Eliminations





Revenues


(2,513)


(2,350)

Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries


(385)


(273)

Consolidated Results





Revenues


1,472,856


987,237

Earnings from operations


494,208


154,086

The Company owns and manages self-storage facilities. Self-storage revenues reported in the consolidated financial statements represent Company-owned locations only. Self-storage data for our owned locations follows:



Quarter Ended June 30,



2021


2020



(Unaudited)



(In thousands, except occupancy rate)

Unit count as of June 30


553


516

Square footage as of June 30


46,847


43,393

Average monthly number of units occupied


436


347

Average monthly occupancy rate based on unit count


79.7%


67.6%

Average monthly square footage occupied


38,671


31,010


AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





June 30,


March 31,



2021


2021



(Unaudited)





(In thousands)

ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,519,981

$

1,194,012

Reinsurance recoverables and trade receivables, net


233,056


224,426

Inventories and parts, net


117,978


105,577

Prepaid expenses


306,565


469,144

Investments, fixed maturities and marketable equities


2,755,133


2,695,656

Investments, other


525,893


489,759

Deferred policy acquisition costs, net


101,169


89,749

Other assets


46,910


47,730

Right of use assets – financing, net


814,875


877,038

Right of use assets – operating, net


89,369


92,505

Related party assets


34,481


35,395



6,545,410


6,320,991

Property, plant and equipment, at cost:





Land


1,110,300


1,075,813

Buildings and improvements


5,284,224


5,163,705

Furniture and equipment


796,077


786,505

Rental trailers and other rental equipment


495,012


477,921

Rental trucks


4,119,655


3,909,724



11,805,268


11,413,668

Less: Accumulated depreciation


(3,235,796)


(3,083,053)

Total property, plant and equipment, net


8,569,472


8,330,615

Total assets

$

15,114,882

$

14,651,606

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

696,797

$

645,575

Notes, loans and finance leases payable, net


4,673,383


4,668,907

Operating lease liability


89,390


92,510

Policy benefits and losses, claims and loss expenses payable


1,007,144


997,701

Liabilities from investment contracts


2,226,560


2,161,530

Other policyholders' funds and liabilities


10,989


12,420

Deferred income


54,738


42,592

Deferred income taxes, net


1,244,353


1,178,489

Total liabilities


10,003,354


9,799,724






Common stock


10,497


10,497

Additional paid-in capital


453,819


453,819

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)


31,132


106,857

Retained earnings


5,293,730


4,958,359

Cost of common stock in treasury, net


(525,653)


(525,653)

Cost of preferred stock in treasury, net


(151,997)


(151,997)

Total stockholders' equity


5,111,528


4,851,882

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

15,114,882

$

14,651,606

AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





Quarter Ended June 30,



2021


2020



(Unaudited)



(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Revenues:





Self-moving equipment rentals

$

1,035,377

$

654,285

Self-storage revenues


137,393


108,955

Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales


104,885


91,350

Property management fees


8,449


7,347

Life insurance premiums


28,705


30,908

Property and casualty insurance premiums


16,869


13,734

Net investment and interest income


34,999


16,982

Other revenue


106,179


63,676

Total revenues


1,472,856


987,237






Costs and expenses:





Operating expenses


614,529


492,662

Commission expenses


113,149


69,175

Cost of sales


69,915


52,831

Benefits and losses


47,298


39,577

Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs


8,823


6,888

Lease expense


7,647


6,603

Depreciation, net of gains on disposals


121,717


165,671

Net gains on disposal of real estate


(4,430)


(256)

Total costs and expenses


978,648


833,151






Earnings from operations


494,208


154,086

Other components of net periodic benefit costs


(280)


(247)

Interest expense


(39,178)


(39,521)

Pretax earnings


454,750


114,318

Income tax expense


(109,575)


(26,592)

Earnings available to common stockholders

$

345,175

$

87,726

Basic and diluted earnings per common stock

$

17.60

$

4.47

Weighted average common stock outstanding: Basic and diluted


19,607,788


19,607,788






NON-GAAP DISCLOSURE

As of April 1, 2019, we adopted the new accounting standard for leases. Part of this adoption resulted in approximately $1 billion of property, plant and equipment, net ("PPE") being reclassed to Right of use assets - financing, net ("ROU-financing"). As of June 30, 2021, the balance of ROU-financing also includes the rental equipment purchased under new financing liability leases during the first quarter. The table below shows adjusted PPE as of June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, by including the ROU-financing. The assets included in the ROU-financing is not a true book value as some of the assets are recorded at between 70% and 100% of value based on the lease agreement.







June 30,


March 31,







2021


2021



June 30,


ROU Assets


Property, Plant and Equipment


Property,
Plant and
Equipment



2021


Financing


Adjusted


Adjusted



(Unaudited)




(In thousands)










Property, plant and equipment, at cost









Land

$

1,110,300

$

-

$

1,110,300

$

1,075,813

Buildings and improvements


5,284,224


-


5,284,224


5,163,705

Furniture and equipment


796,077


22,176


818,253


808,821

Rental trailers and other rental equipment


495,012


197,981


692,993


681,515

Rental trucks


4,119,655


1,395,144


5,514,799


5,403,822

Right-of-use assets, gross


11,805,268


1,615,301


13,420,569


13,133,676

Less: Accumulated depreciation


(3,235,796)


(800,426)


(4,036,222)


(3,926,023)

Total property, plant and equipment, net

$

8,569,472

$

814,875

$

9,384,347

$

9,207,653

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amerco-reports-first-quarter-fiscal-2022-financial-results-301348777.html

SOURCE AMERCO

Recommended Stories

  • Roku down after hours following earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the key takeaways from Roku's recent earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why AMD Stock Jumped to a New All-Time High Today

    What happened  Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) climbed as high as $122.48 on Wednesday, marking a new record. As of 2:35 p.m. EDT, the popular tech stock was up more than 5%. So what AMD debuted its Radeon PRO W6000X series graphics processing units (GPUs) for Apple's Mac Pro desktop computers on Tuesday.

  • Why AMC, GameStop, and Sundial Growers Shares Are All Lower Today

    Shares of meme stocks AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC), GameStop (NYSE: GME), and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were all heading lower in morning trading Wednesday, with the theater operator down 4%, the video game retailer off over 1%, and the marijuana company falling 3.5%. The three companies have failed to maintain any sort of momentum from their earlier bull runs, and calls for retail investors to stand strong are not resonating as much as they did previously during the share-buying frenzy of January.

  • Uber Q2 earnings beat expectations but EBITDA loss steeper than expected

    Uber reported its Q2 earnings after the bell, and while it beat expectations on bookings, EBITDA losses were greater than anticipated

  • Why Shares of Zoom Video Spiked Today

    Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) were rising today on seemingly no company-related news. The maker of the popular video-calling app, Zoom, saw its share price jump today, likely because some investors are concerned that rising COVID-19 cases caused by the delta variant are bringing more restrictions. Zoom's app became the go-to service for communicating with friends, family, and colleagues during strict lockdowns and social distancing last year, and that helped drive up Zoom's share price in 2020.

  • Why Coursera Stock Soared 17% After Earnings

    Shares of Coursera (NYSE: COUR) stock rocketed to a 17.4% gain as of 12:07 p.m. EDT Wednesday despite the company having just reported Q2 2021 financial results that look "mixed" in the extreme. On the one hand, Coursera blew away analyst targets for Q2 revenue, producing $102.1 million where Wall Street had expected only $91.5 million. On the other hand, though, Coursera appears to have missed analyst predictions on profit entirely.

  • 10 Stocks Reddit is Piling Into Before Earnings

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Reddit is piling into before earnings. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Stocks Reddit is Piling Into Before Earnings. The stock market is on track to register a strong earnings quarter as more firms release their second quarter […]

  • Uber down after reporting earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the key takeaways from Uber's earnings report.

  • Why SunPower Stock Dropped 11.8% Today

    Shares of solar energy stock SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) fell as much as 11.8% in trading on Wednesday after reporting second-quarter 2021 financial results. SunPower's revenue was up 41.9% in the quarter to $308.9 million, and net income from continuing operations jumped from $55.9 million to $75.2 million, or $0.40 per share.

  • Why Alteryx Stock Tumbled Today

    Shares of Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) were taking a dive today after the data analytics company once again offered up a disappointing earnings report. Alteryx beat estimates with its second-quarter earnings report.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped Today

    Shares of semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- a supplier of chips for everything from playing video games to mining cryptocurrency to performing artificial intelligence tasks -- are posting a tidy 2.3% gain as of 2:25 p.m. EDT Wednesday. In a note out this morning, Rosenblatt raised its price target on Nvidia stock 25% to $250 -- that's incidentally about 25% above where the stock trades today. Rosenblatt cites Nvidia's earnings power on "best-in-class AI" and its opportunities in next generation networking and data processing as well as autonomous driving software, and apparently believes even the company's 94-times-earnings valuation currently is not too much to pay for Nvidia stock.

  • Why Phillips 66, Genesis Energy, and W&T Offshore Stocks are Getting Crushed Today

    A combination of falling oil prices, worries about the delta coronavirus variant, and reactions to earnings is sending most oil stocks down on Wednesday.

  • Here's Why FuelCell Energy Stock Plunged More Than Its Peers in July

    Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) plunged 28.9% in July, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The fall was much higher than stocks of peers Bloom Energy or Plug Power, which fell roughly 19% and 20%, respectively. On July 12, FuelCell Energy announced it had received a court case win versus Posco Energy.

  • Fastly Shares Tumble as June Outage Spurs Some Customers to Cut Ties

    'We have a couple of customers, one of them being a top 10 customer, that have yet to return their traffic to the platform,' the CEO said.

  • Fastly stock plummets after earnings again; June outage said to have lasting effects

    Fastly Inc. stock plunged after its earnings report Wednesday, which is getting to be a habit. The June outage “impacted our Q2 results and will have an impact on our Q3 and full year outlook,” Chief Executive Joshua Bixby said in a statement. In a letter to shareholders, Bixby explained that the software bug that caused the outage was found within a minute of the outage, and 95% of customers were back online in less than 50 minutes.

  • Here's Why Nikola Stock Bounced Back Wednesday

    Some comments from a large industrial engine company about the hydrogen economy gave Nikola a boost today.

  • What the Heck Just Happened to Avis Budget Shares?

    After a heady rally in the first half of 2021, Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ: CAR) stock suffered one of its worst declines so far this year on Wednesday, finishing the session down 16.6%. Avis Budget reported its best quarter in history on the evening of Aug. 3. From one of its worst-ever quarters this time last year to its best-ever quarter today, Avis Budget's turnaround is nothing short of remarkable.

  • Western Digital Stock Is Slipping. Earnings Were a Blowout.

    Shares of disk-drive and flash-memory firm Western Digital are falling in after-hours trading, despite strong fiscal-fourth-quarter earnings and upside guidance.

  • GM Earnings Destroyed Expectations. Its Stock Is Dropping Like a Stone.

    The auto maker needed to deliver a big beat and raise quarter to get its shares moving higher. It did, but the stock is down.

  • Why Invitae Stock Is Climbing Today

    Accelerating growth is giving investors more confidence in the genetic testing company's long-term prospects.