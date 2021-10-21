AMERCO Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results Release and Investor Webcast

U.S. markets closed

RENO, Nev., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AMERCO (Nasdaq: UHAL), the parent company of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company, plans to report its second quarter fiscal 2022 financial results after the close of market trading on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. The Company is scheduled to conduct its second quarter investor conference call and webcast at 8 a.m. Arizona Time (11 a.m. ET) on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

Listen via the internet: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/415/42451

The conference call and webcast may include forward-looking statements. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived for one year at www.amerco.com.

About AMERCO

AMERCO is the parent company of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company. U-Haul is in the shared use business and was founded on the fundamental philosophy that the division of use and specialization of ownership is good for both U-Haul customers and the environment.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 126,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 812,000 rentable storage units and 70.5 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.

