U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,913.97
    -17.36 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,493.34
    -119.68 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,865.36
    -100.14 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,218.39
    -37.72 (-1.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.27
    -0.87 (-1.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.60
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    27.08
    -0.24 (-0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2099
    +0.0052 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2870
    -0.0140 (-1.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3966
    +0.0102 (+0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.6830
    -0.1880 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,797.21
    -475.84 (-0.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,060.83
    +1.06 (+0.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,617.15
    -93.75 (-1.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,236.09
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

Ameren Announces 2020 Results and Issues Guidance for 2021 Earnings and Long-Term Growth

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·24 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

-- 2020 Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) were $3.50, Compared to $3.35 in 2019

-- 2021 Diluted EPS Guidance Range Established at $3.65 to $3.85

-- 2021 through 2025 EPS Growth Rate Guidance Established

-- Expect future dividend growth to be in line with long-term EPS growth expectations

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) today announced 2020 net income attributable to common shareholders of $871 million, or $3.50 per diluted share, compared to 2019 net income attributable to common shareholders of $828 million, or $3.35 per diluted share.

Ameren Logo (PRNewsfoto/Ameren Corporation)
Ameren Logo (PRNewsfoto/Ameren Corporation)

Earnings results for 2020 were driven by strong operating performance and execution of the company's strategy despite the challenges associated with COVID-19. Higher earnings were the result of increased infrastructure investments across all business segments. Earnings were positively impacted by new Ameren Missouri electric service rates effective April 1, 2020, driven in part by earnings on infrastructure investments. In addition, Ameren Missouri's operations and maintenance expenses were lower due to a Missouri Public Service Commission (MoPSC) approved change in the timing of expense recognition for the Callaway Energy Center scheduled nuclear refueling and maintenance outage, as well as from disciplined cost management. Earnings also benefited from the impact of the May 2020 Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) order addressing the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) allowed base return on equity at Ameren Transmission. These favorable factors were partially offset by lower Ameren Missouri electric retail sales due to the impact of COVID-19 and weather, as well as lower energy efficiency performance incentives compared to 2019. Finally, the earnings comparison reflected increased interest expense primarily due to higher long-term debt outstanding at Ameren Missouri and Ameren Parent, as well as a lower allowed return on equity at Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution.

"In 2020, we successfully executed our strategy across our businesses while continuing our relentless focus on the safety of our co-workers, customers and communities during these unprecedented times due to COVID-19," said Warner L. Baxter, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Ameren Corporation. "We remain focused on our robust energy infrastructure investment plan to deliver reliable, affordable and cleaner electric and gas services for our customers. These investments will allow us to continue to deliver significant long-term value as we build a sustainable energy future for generations to come."

"I am also pleased to report that we made significant progress on sustainability initiatives tied to environmental, social and governance matters in 2020," Baxter said. "This included establishing an Ameren-wide net-zero carbon emissions goal by 2050 and robust interim carbon emission reductions in conjunction with filing a comprehensive Integrated Resource Plan in Missouri that significantly accelerated our transition to a cleaner and more diverse energy portfolio. A significant milestone toward accomplishing our net zero carbon emissions goal was reached with the acquisition of the 400 megawatt High Prairie Renewable Energy Center in December. In addition, we provided over $23 million in COVID-19 relief and energy assistance to our customers. We also committed $10 million over five years to non-profits focused on diversity, equity and inclusion and significantly increased our spend to approximately $800 million with diverse suppliers. Finally, our board of directors took steps to directly tie executive incentive compensation to environmental, social and governance metrics, as well as enhance its oversight of sustainability matters."

Ameren recorded net income attributable to common shareholders for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2020, of $115 million, or 46 cents per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $94 million, or 38 cents per diluted share, for the same period in 2019.

The year-over-year increase in fourth quarter 2020 earnings was due to increased infrastructure investments across all of our business segments, new Ameren Missouri electric service rates effective April 1, 2020, and lower operations and maintenance expenses, primarily at Ameren Missouri. These favorable factors were partially offset by increased interest expense due to higher long-term debt outstanding at Ameren Missouri and Ameren Parent, as well as a lower allowed return on equity at Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution.

Earnings, Rate Base and Dividend Guidance
Ameren expects 2021 diluted earnings per share to be in a range of $3.65 to $3.85. Ameren expects diluted earnings per share to grow at a 6% to 8% compound annual rate from 2021 through 2025, using the 2021 guidance range midpoint of $3.75 per share as the base. Ameren's multi-year earnings growth is expected to be driven by strong projected rate base growth of approximately 8% compounded annually from 2020 through 2025.

"Last week, we were pleased to announce an increase to our quarterly dividend, which marked the eighth consecutive year of growth," said Baxter. "This increase, coupled with the dividend increase of 4% in October 2020, reflects confidence by the Ameren Board of Directors in the outlook for our businesses and management's ability to execute its strategy for the long-term benefit of its customers and shareholders. Ameren expects future dividend growth to be in line with its long-term earnings-per-share growth expectations and within a payout ratio of 55% to 70%. In addition to earnings growth considerations, future dividend decisions will be driven by cash flow, investment requirements and other business conditions."

"Looking ahead, we remain focused on strong execution of our strategy. We have a robust pipeline of critical infrastructure investments to modernize the energy grid and transition to a cleaner energy portfolio in a responsible fashion. These investments, combined with our continued focus on disciplined cost management, will continue to deliver superior value to our customers, the communities we serve and our shareholders, while keeping customer rates affordable," Baxter said.

Ameren's earnings guidance for 2021 and multi-year growth expectations assume normal temperatures and are subject to the effects of, among other things: the impacts of COVID-19; 30-year U.S. Treasury bond yields; regulatory, judicial and legislative actions; energy center and energy distribution operations; energy, economic, capital and credit market conditions; severe storms; unusual or otherwise unexpected gains or losses; and other risks and uncertainties outlined, or referred to, in the Forward-looking Statements section of this press release.

Ameren Missouri Segment Results
Ameren Missouri 2020 earnings were $436 million, compared to 2019 earnings of $426 million. The year-over-year improvement reflected new electric service rates effective April 1, 2020. In addition, operations and maintenance expenses were lower due to the MoPSC-approved change in the timing of expense recognition for the Callaway Energy Center scheduled nuclear refueling and maintenance outage, as well as from disciplined cost management. These favorable factors were partially offset by lower electric sales from milder-than-normal summer and winter temperatures compared to near-normal temperatures in the year-ago period, as well as due to the impact of COVID-19. In addition, the comparison was negatively impacted by lower energy efficiency performance incentives compared to the year-ago period and increased interest expense due to higher long-term debt outstanding.

Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution Segment Results
Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution 2020 earnings were $143 million, compared to 2019 earnings of $146 million. The year-over-year comparison reflected increased earnings on infrastructure and energy efficiency investments that were more than offset by a lower allowed return on equity due to a lower average 30-year U.S. Treasury bond yield in 2020 compared to 2019.

Ameren Illinois Natural Gas Segment Results
Ameren Illinois Natural Gas 2020 earnings were $99 million, compared to 2019 earnings of $84 million. The year-over-year improvement reflected increased earnings on infrastructure investments and lower operations and maintenance expenses due to disciplined cost management.

Ameren Transmission Segment Results
Ameren Transmission 2020 earnings were $216 million, compared to 2019 earnings of $185 million. The year-over-year improvement reflected increased earnings on infrastructure investments and the impact of the May 2020 FERC order addressing the MISO allowed base return on equity.

Ameren Parent Results (includes items not reported in a business segment)
Ameren Parent results for 2020 reflected a loss of $23 million, compared to a 2019 loss of $13 million. The year-over-year comparison reflected increased interest expense primarily due to higher long-term debt outstanding and lower tax benefits associated with share-based compensation.

Analyst Conference Call
Ameren will conduct a conference call for financial analysts at 9 a.m. Central Time on Friday, Feb. 19, to discuss 2020 earnings, earnings guidance and other matters. Investors, the news media and the public may listen to a live broadcast of the call at AmerenInvestors.com by clicking on "Webcast" under "Q4 2020 Earnings Conference Call," where an accompanying slide presentation will also be available. The conference call and presentation will be archived for one year in the "Investor News and Events" section of the website under "Events and Presentations."

About Ameren
St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation powers the quality of life for 2.4 million electric customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area through its Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois rate-regulated utility subsidiaries. Ameren Illinois provides electric transmission and distribution service and natural gas distribution service. Ameren Missouri provides electric generation, transmission and distribution service, as well as natural gas distribution service. Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois develops, owns and operates rate-regulated regional electric transmission projects. For more information, visit Ameren.com, or follow us at @AmerenCorp, Facebook.com/AmerenCorp, or LinkedIn/company/Ameren.

Forward-looking Statements
Statements in this release not based on historical facts are considered "forward-looking" and, accordingly, involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed. Although such forward-looking statements have been made in good faith and are based on reasonable assumptions, there is no assurance that the expected results will be achieved. These statements include (without limitation) statements as to future expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, strategies, objectives, events, conditions, and financial performance. In connection with the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, we are providing this cautionary statement to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. The following factors, in addition to those discussed under Risk Factors in Ameren's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and elsewhere in this release and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, could cause actual results to differ materially from management expectations suggested in such forward-looking statements:

  • regulatory, judicial, or legislative actions, and any changes in regulatory policies and ratemaking determinations, that may change regulatory recovery mechanisms, such as those that may result from potential future orders and the July 2020 appeal filed by Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois, and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI) challenging the refund period related to the May 2020 Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) order determining the allowed base return on common equity (ROE) under the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) tariff, the July 2020 appeal filed by Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois, and ATXI challenging the FERC's rehearing denials in the transmission formula rate revision cases, Ameren Illinois' electric distribution service rate reconciliation request filed with the ICC in April 2020, Ameren Illinois' qualifying infrastructure plant rider reconciliation hearing with the ICC requested in March 2019 and requests filed with the Missouri Public Service Commission (MoPSC) in October 2020 for accounting authority orders related to Ameren Missouri's electric and natural gas services to allow Ameren Missouri to accumulate certain costs incurred related to the COVID-19 pandemic;

  • the length and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impacts on our business continuity plans and our results of operations, financial position, and liquidity, including but not limited to changes in customer demand resulting in changes to sales volumes, customers' payment for our services and their use of deferred payment arrangements, future regulatory or legislative actions that could require suspension of customer disconnections and/or late fees, among other things, for an extended period of time, the health and welfare of our workforce and contractors, supplier disruptions, delays in the completion of construction projects, which could impact our planned capital expenditures and expected planned rate base growth, Ameren Missouri's ability to recover any forgone customer late fee revenues or incremental costs, our ability to meet customer energy-efficiency program goals and earn performance incentives related to those programs, changes in how we operate our business and increased data security risks as a result of the transition to remote working arrangements for a significant portion of our workforce, and our ability to access the capital markets on reasonable terms and when needed;

  • the effect and duration of Ameren Illinois' election to participate in performance-based formula ratemaking framework for its electric distribution service, which, unless extended, expires at the end of 2022, and its participation in electric energy-efficiency programs, including the direct relationship between Ameren Illinois' ROE and the 30-year United States Treasury bond yields;

  • the effect on Ameren Missouri of any customer rate caps pursuant to Ameren Missouri's election to use the plant-in-service accounting (PISA), including an extension of use beyond 2023, if requested by Ameren Missouri and approved by the MoPSC;

  • the effects of changes in federal, state, or local laws and other governmental actions, including monetary, fiscal, and energy policies;

  • the effects of changes in federal, state, or local tax laws, regulations, interpretations, or rates, and challenges to the tax positions we have taken, if any, as well as resulting effects on customer rates;

  • the effects on energy prices and demand for our services resulting from technological advances, including advances in customer energy efficiency, electric vehicles, electrification of various industries, energy storage, and private generation sources, which generate electricity at the site of consumption and are becoming more cost-competitive;

  • the effectiveness of Ameren Missouri's customer energy-efficiency programs and the related revenues and performance incentives earned under its Missouri Energy Efficiency Investment Act (MEEIA) programs;

  • Ameren Illinois' ability to achieve the performance standards applicable to its electric distribution business and the FEJA electric customer energy-efficiency goals and the resulting impact on its allowed ROE;

  • our ability to control costs and make substantial investments in our businesses, including our ability to recover costs, investments, and our allowed ROEs within frameworks established by our regulators, while maintaining affordability of our services for our customers;

  • the cost and availability of fuel, such as low-sulfur coal, natural gas, and enriched uranium used to produce electricity; the cost and availability of purchased power, zero emission credits, renewable energy credits, and natural gas for distribution; and the level and volatility of future market prices for such commodities and credits;

  • disruptions in the delivery of fuel, failure of our fuel suppliers to provide adequate quantities or quality of fuel, or lack of adequate inventories of fuel, including nuclear fuel assemblies from the one Nuclear Regulatory Commission-licensed supplier of Ameren Missouri's Callaway Energy Center assemblies;

  • the cost and availability of transmission capacity for the energy generated by Ameren Missouri's energy centers or required to satisfy Ameren Missouri's energy sales;

  • the effectiveness of our risk management strategies and our use of financial and derivative instruments;

  • the ability to obtain sufficient insurance, including insurance for Ameren Missouri's nuclear and coal-fired energy centers, or, in the absence of insurance, the ability to timely recover uninsured losses from our customers;

  • the impact of cyberattacks on us or our suppliers, which could, among other things, result in the loss of operational control of energy centers and electric and natural gas transmission and distribution systems and/or the loss of data, such as customer, employee, financial, and operating system information;

  • business and economic conditions, which have been affected by, and will be affected by the length and severity of, the COVID-19 pandemic, including the impact of such conditions on interest rates;

  • disruptions of the capital markets, deterioration in our credit metrics, or other events that may have an adverse effect on the cost or availability of capital, including short-term credit and liquidity;

  • the actions of credit rating agencies and the effects of such actions, including any impacts on our credit ratings that may result from the economic conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic;

  • the inability of our counterparties to meet their obligations with respect to contracts, credit agreements, and financial instruments, including as it relates to the construction and acquisition of electric and natural gas utility infrastructure and the ability of counterparties to complete projects which is dependent upon the availability of necessary materials and equipment, including those that are affected by the disruptions in the global supply chain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic;

  • the impact of weather conditions and other natural phenomena on us and our customers, including the impact of system outages and the level of wind and solar resources;

  • the construction, installation, performance, and cost recovery of generation, transmission, and distribution assets;

  • the effects of failures of electric generation, electric and natural gas transmission or distribution, or natural gas storage facilities systems and equipment, which could result in unanticipated liabilities or unplanned outages;

  • the operation of Ameren Missouri's Callaway Energy Center, including planned and unplanned outages, such as the current outage that began in December 2020 related to its generator, and the ability to recover costs associated with such outages and the impact of such outages on off-system sales and purchased power, among other things;

  • Ameren Missouri's ability to recover the remaining investment and decommissioning costs associated with the retirement of an energy center, as well as the ability to earn a return on that remaining investment and those decommissioning costs;

  • the impact of current environmental laws and new, more stringent, or changing requirements, including those related to the New Source Review and carbon dioxide, other emissions and discharges, cooling water intake structures, coal combustion residuals, and energy efficiency, that could limit or terminate the operation of certain of Ameren Missouri's energy centers, increase our operating costs or investment requirements, result in an impairment of our assets, cause us to sell our assets, reduce our customers' demand for electricity or natural gas, or otherwise have a negative financial effect;

  • the impact of complying with renewable energy standards in Missouri and Illinois and with the zero emission standard in Illinois;

  • Ameren Missouri's ability to construct and/or acquire wind, solar, and other renewable energy generation facilities, retire energy centers, and implement new or existing customer energy efficiency programs, including any such construction, acquisition, retirement, or implementation in connection with its Smart Energy Plan, the 2020 Integrated Resource Plan, or our emissions reduction goals, and to recover its cost of investment, related return, and in the case of customer energy-efficiency programs, any lost margins in a timely manner, which is affected by the ability to obtain all necessary regulatory and project approvals, including a certificate of convenience and necessity from the MoPSC or any other required approvals for the addition of renewable resources;

  • the availability of federal production and investment tax credits related to renewable energy and Ameren Missouri's ability to use such credits; the cost of wind, solar, and other renewable generation and storage technologies; and our ability to obtain timely interconnection agreements with the MISO or other regional transmission organizations at an acceptable cost for each facility;

  • advancements in carbon-free generation and storage technologies, and constructive federal and state energy and economic policies with respect to those technologies;

  • labor disputes, work force reductions, changes in future wage and employee benefits costs, including those resulting from changes in discount rates, mortality tables, returns on benefit plan assets, and other assumptions;

  • the impact of negative opinions of us or our utility services that our customers, investors, legislators, or regulators may have or develop, which could result from a variety of factors, including failures in system reliability, failure to implement our investment plans or to protect sensitive customer information, increases in rates, negative media coverage or concerns about environmental, social, and/or governance practices;

  • the impact of adopting new accounting guidance;

  • the effects of strategic initiatives, including mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures;

  • legal and administrative proceedings; and

  • acts of sabotage, war, terrorism, or other intentionally disruptive acts.

New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all of such factors, nor can it assess the impact of each such factor on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained or implied in any forward-looking statement. Given these uncertainties, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or future events.

AMEREN CORPORATION (AEE)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

(Unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended
December 31,


Year Ended
December 31,


2020


2019


2020


2019

Operating Revenues:








Electric

$

1,065



$

1,053



$

4,911



$

4,981


Natural gas

263



263



883



929


Total operating revenues

1,328



1,316



5,794



5,910


Operating Expenses:








Fuel

90



126



490



535


Purchased power

130



116



513



556


Natural gas purchased for resale

89



95



272



331


Other operations and maintenance

421



444



1,661



1,745


Depreciation and amortization

276



250



1,075



995


Taxes other than income taxes

111



106



483



481


Total operating expenses

1,117



1,137



4,494



4,643


Operating Income

211



179



1,300



1,267


Other Income, Net

34



31



151



130


Interest Charges

108



91



419



381


Income Before Income Taxes

137



119



1,032



1,016


Income Taxes

21



24



155



182


Net Income

116



95



877



834


Less: Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests

1



1



6



6


Net Income Attributable to Ameren Common Shareholders

$

115



$

94



$

871



$

828










Earnings per Common Share – Basic

$

0.47



$

0.38



$

3.53



$

3.37










Earnings per Common Share – Diluted

$

0.46



$

0.38



$

3.50



$

3.35










Weighted-average Common Shares Outstanding – Basic

247.4



246.0



247.0



245.6


Weighted-average Common Shares Outstanding – Diluted

249.7



247.5



248.7



247.1



AMEREN CORPORATION (AEE)

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Unaudited, in millions)



December 31,
2020


December 31,
2019

ASSETS




Current Assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$

139



$

16


Accounts receivable - trade (less allowance for doubtful accounts)

415



393


Unbilled revenue

269



278


Miscellaneous accounts receivable

65



63


Inventories

521



494


Current regulatory assets

109



69


Other current assets

135



118


Total current assets

1,653



1,431


Property, Plant, and Equipment, Net

26,807



24,376


Investments and Other Assets:




Nuclear decommissioning trust fund

982



847


Goodwill

411



411


Regulatory assets

1,100



992


Other assets

1,077



876


Total investments and other assets

3,570



3,126


TOTAL ASSETS

$

32,030



$

28,933


LIABILITIES AND EQUITY




Current Liabilities:




Current maturities of long-term debt

$

8



$

442


Short-term debt

490



440


Accounts and wages payable

958



874


Interest accrued

114



94


Current regulatory liabilities

121



164


Other current liabilities

489



491


Total current liabilities

2,180



2,505


Long-term Debt, Net

11,078



8,915


Deferred Credits and Other Liabilities:




Accumulated deferred income taxes and investment tax credits, net

3,211



2,919


Regulatory liabilities

5,282



4,887


Asset retirement obligations

696



638


Pension and other postretirement benefits

37



401


Other deferred credits and liabilities

466



467


Total deferred credits and other liabilities

9,692



9,312


Ameren Corporation Shareholders' Equity:




Common stock

3



2


Other paid-in capital, principally premium on common stock

6,179



5,694


Retained earnings

2,757



2,380


Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1)



(17)


Total Ameren Corporation shareholders' equity

8,938



8,059


Noncontrolling Interests

142



142


Total equity

9,080



8,201


TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$

32,030



$

28,933


AMEREN CORPORATION (AEE)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited, in millions)



Year Ended December 31,


2020


2019

Cash Flows From Operating Activities:




Net income

$

877



$

834


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

1,085



1,002


Amortization of nuclear fuel

68



79


Amortization of debt issuance costs and premium/discounts

22



19


Deferred income taxes and investment tax credits, net

148



167


Allowance for equity funds used during construction

(32)



(28)


Stock-based compensation costs

21



20


Other

22



(14)


Changes in assets and liabilities

(484)



91


Net cash provided by operating activities

1,727



2,170


Cash Flows From Investing Activities:




Capital expenditures

(2,669)



(2,411)


Wind generation expenditures

(564)




Nuclear fuel expenditures

(66)



(31)


Purchases of securities – nuclear decommissioning trust fund

(224)



(256)


Sales and maturities of securities – nuclear decommissioning trust fund

183



260


Purchase of bonds



(207)


Proceeds from sale of remarketed bonds



207


Other

11



3


Net cash used in investing activities

(3,329)



(2,435)


Cash Flows From Financing Activities:




Dividends on common stock

(494)



(472)


Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest holders

(6)



(6)


Short-term debt, net

50



(157)


Maturities of long-term debt

(442)



(580)


Issuances of long-term debt

2,183



1,527


Issuances of common stock

476



68


Employee payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation

(20)



(29)


Debt issuance costs

(20)



(17)


Net cash provided by financing activities

1,727



334


Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

125



69


Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year

176



107


Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of year

$

301



$

176


AMEREN CORPORATION (AEE)

OPERATING STATISTICS






Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended


December 31,


December 31,


2020


2019


2020


2019

Electric Sales - kilowatthours (in millions):








Ameren Missouri








Residential

3,099



3,173



13,267



13,532


Commercial

3,115



3,272



13,117



14,269


Industrial

1,036



983



4,158



4,242


Street lighting and public authority

25



27



88



99


Ameren Missouri retail load subtotal

7,275



7,455



30,630



32,142


Off-system

929



1,647



7,578



5,477


Ameren Missouri total

8,204



9,102



38,208



37,619


Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution








Residential

2,612



2,675



11,491



11,675


Commercial

2,787



3,039



11,414



12,341


Industrial

2,563



2,788



10,674



11,587


Street lighting and public authority

106



114



442



491


Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution total

8,068



8,616



34,021



36,094


Eliminate affiliate sales

(18)





(322)



(84)


Ameren total

16,254



17,718



71,907



73,629


Electric Revenues (in millions):








Ameren Missouri








Residential

$

262



$

269



$

1,373



$

1,403


Commercial

197



214



1,025



1,157


Industrial

54



52



261



278


Other, including street lighting and public authority

60



25



155



127


Ameren Missouri retail load subtotal

$

573



$

560



$

2,814



$

2,965


Off-system

25



32



170



144


Ameren Missouri total

$

598



$

592



$

2,984



$

3,109


Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution








Residential

$

203



$

208



$

867



$

848


Commercial

121



127



486



497


Industrial

33



33



124



127


Other, including street lighting and public authority

8



1



21



32


Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution total

$

365



$

369



$

1,498



$

1,504


Ameren Transmission








Ameren Illinois Transmission(a)

$

76



$

71



$

329



$

288


ATXI

47



42



194



176


Ameren Transmission total

$

123



$

113



$

523



$

464


Other and intersegment eliminations

(21)



(21)



(94)



(96)


Ameren total

$

1,065



$

1,053



$

4,911



$

4,981


(a)

Includes $13 million, $15 million, $52 million and $62 million, respectively, of electric operating revenues from transmission services provided to the Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution segment.

AMEREN CORPORATION (AEE)

OPERATING STATISTICS






Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended


December 31,


December 31,


2020


2019


2020


2019

Gas Sales - dekatherms (in millions):








Ameren Missouri

6



6



20



21


Ameren Illinois Natural Gas

50



57



173



185


Ameren total

56



63



193



206


Gas Revenues (in millions):








Ameren Missouri

$

38



$

36



$

125



$

134


Ameren Illinois Natural Gas

227



229



760



797


Eliminate affiliate revenues

(2)



(2)



(2)



(2)


Ameren total

$

263



$

263



$

883



$

929





December 31,
2020




December 31,
2019

Common Stock:








Shares outstanding (in millions)



253.3





246.2


Book value per share



$

35.29





$

32.73










Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ameren-announces-2020-results-and-issues-guidance-for-2021-earnings-and-long-term-growth-301231346.html

SOURCE Ameren Corporation

Latest Stories

  • Bitcoin ETF Roars in Debut With $165 Million of Trading Volume

    (Bloomberg) -- North America’s first Bitcoin ETF got off to a stellar start in its debut, with investors exchanging $165 million worth of shares.After a relentless surge in the world’s largest digital currency, the first Bitcoin product that’s officially labeled an exchange-traded fund debuted Thursday in Toronto. It’s worth noting, though, that Europe has several crypto-tracking products that function like an ETF. The new fund, called Purpose Bitcoin ETF (ticker BTCC), invests directly in “physical/digital Bitcoin,” issuer Purpose Investments Inc. said in a statement.The cryptocurrency has captivated investors from billionaire Elon Musk to hedge-fund moguls including Alan Howard and Paul Tudor Jones. It may well be “the stimulus asset,” DoubleLine Capital LP chief Jeffrey Gundlach tweeted, in a reference to Bitcoin’s rally amid a wave of cash pumped into the financial system during the pandemic. While the digital asset has already surged fivefold in the past year -- spurring concern about a speculative froth in global markets --it’s grabbing more mainstream attention, especially after Tesla Inc.’s recent $1.5 billion purchase.Read: Why a U.S. Bitcoin ETF Could Be a Real Thing in 2021: QuickTakeIt’s unclear how much of the activity in BTCC will result in inflows for the fund, but the trading volumes were well above an ETF’s typical first day in Canada, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart. Although too early to tell, ETF proponents argue that such a fund will trade without the massive premiums plaguing many current Bitcoin trusts in the U.S.“There’s sizable untapped interest for a Bitcoin investment that has the benefits of an ETF,” said Todd Rosenbluth, CFRA Research’s director of ETF research, adding it’s unlikely the fund will trade at a significant premium-to-net-asset-value. “While most ETFs come to market globally with an educational hurdle to overcome, many investors are familiar with what is inside BTCC,” he noted.The U.S. currently has several active filings for a Bitcoin ETF, including the ones from VanEck Associates Corp. and Bitwise Asset Management, but the price swings notorious in cryptocurrenies and allegations of industry manipulation remain hurdles to regulator approval. Still, with the world’s largest digital trading near all-time highs and a change of leadership at the Securities and Exchange Commission, analysts say the prospect of a first American Bitcoin ETF appears to be rising.(Adds more context, current volume.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tesla Slashes Prices As Rivals Make Big Push In EV Market

    Tesla cut the price of base variants of the Model 3 sedan and Model Y sport utility vehicle as competing EV models proliferate.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Cuts Apple Stake And Buys These Drugmaker, Telecom Stocks Instead

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) cut its positions in Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and piled on stocks of drug, telecom, and oil companies in the latest quarter, according to filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. What Happened: The Warren Buffett-led company shed its Apple stake by 6% to 887 million shares in the quarter, but at the same time has upped its investments in AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) by 20%, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) by 11%, and Merck & Co, Inc (NYSE: MRK) by 28%. The conglomerate increased its exposure to T-Mobile US, Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) by 1.36% to 5.2 million shares and also added 146.7 million shares of Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ). See Also: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Bets On These Four Drugmakers Amid Pandemic Berkshire picked up a fresh stake of 48.5 million Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) shares and increased its investment in The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) by 34%. Other changes include a 59% cut in exposure to Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) and a 28% cut in Suncor Energy Inc (NYSE: SU) stake. Why It Matters: Apple is still the largest single investment in Berkshire’s portfolio, as of the latest 13F filing, and the investment is worth about $120 billion. See Also: Warren Buffett Called Bitcoin 'Rat Poison' — Now It's Closing In On Berkshire Hathaway's Valuation Apple shares closed nearly 1.6% lower at $133.19 on Tuesday and fell another 0.41% in the after-hours session. In the after-hours trading on Tuesday — AbbVie shares were up 0.42% at $104.64. Bristol-Myers shares rose 0.34% to $59.60. T-Mobile shares rose 0.86% to $123.05. Verizon shares shot up 3.05% to $55.80 in the after-hours trading, while Chevron shares rose 2.54% to $95.50. Wells Fargo shares were down 0.11% in the after-hours. Kroger and Suncor shares remained largely unchanged. Price Action: Berkshire Hathaway Class A shares closed 1.23% higher at $369,333. The company’s class B shares closed 1.15% higher at $245.28 and fell 0.11% in the after-hours session. Photo by Fortune Live Media on Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTikTok In Negotiations To Go Public On NYSE: Chinese MediaWhy Apple Getting Increasingly Serious About Making Cars? 'Transportation' Dwarfs 'Smartphone' Market, Says Munster© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Walmart just dealt a major blow to other retailers

    Walmart is going to invest a ton in its business in 2021. Here's what that means.

  • GameStop shares jumped as Keith ‘Roaring Kitty’ Gill presented bullish thesis to House committee

    GameStop's stock price jumped on Thursday as Keith 'RoaringKitty' Gill provided testimony before the House Financial Services Committee.

  • Palantir Slides With Nearly All Shares Unlocked for Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. declined 7% on Thursday after a flood of shares became eligible to sell for the first time.Nearly all shares are now unlocked for trading, the result of an unusual restriction placed on stockholders when the data software company went public. Such lockups are common after initial public offerings but less so for companies that list their shares directly on an exchange, as Palantir did on the New York Stock Exchange in September.Two longtime investors said in interviews that they will hold, but at least one other, billionaire George Soros, has publicly signaled his plans to exit.Palantir has amassed a long list of shareholders in the nearly two decades since it was founded. But starting in September, only a fifth of their shares could be traded. On Thursday, almost all stockholders got the option to sell as much as they’d like for the first time.The expiration of a lockup is a volatile time for any company but could be especially so for Palantir, which was privately held for an exceptionally long time and which courts a great deal of controversy. Its co-founder and chairman is Peter Thiel, the venture capitalist who backed Donald Trump’s successful bid for the U.S. presidency and became a pariah in Silicon Valley. Palantir, which relocated from the Valley to Denver, works with the military, immigration enforcement and intelligence agencies, all of which draw public scrutiny and howls for surveillance overreach.Soros Fund Management, which revealed in November it began investing in Palantir in 2012 and owned 18.46 million shares, has said it will sell for ethical reasons. The firm said at the time that it had sold all it was able to and “will continue to sell shares as permitted.”“SFM does not approve of Palantir’s business practices,” the firm said in a statement last year. “SFM made this investment at a time when the negative social consequences of big data were less understood. SFM would not make an investment in Palantir today.”Palantir still has plenty of believers. Its tools are used by corporate titans like BP Plc and Merck KGaA as well as governments around the world, nearly a dozen of which are using Palantir to battle Covid-19 and power vaccine distribution. Adit Ventures, which said it holds about $270 million worth of Palantir, told Bloomberg it will sell few, if any, shares on Thursday. Ditto for PHX Financial, which said it holds more than $10 million. Ark Invest has also indicated its support.Palantir’s stock has more than tripled since going public. But the lockup loomed over the company’s quarterly financial report on Tuesday. Despite exceeding analysts’ expectations on revenue and other measures, concerns about growth prospects and the lockup expiration sent the stock falling.Speaking in a prerecorded video shown to investors Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer Alex Karp walks through snowy woods and discusses the perils of technology companies managing for quarterly expectations and “near-term myopism.”Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Invest, backs that philosophy. “Palantir’s attitude is refreshing,” she said in an interview on CNBC. “It’s exactly how we invest. We want our companies to invest aggressively. We don’t want profits now.”Palantir has now fallen for six consecutive trading days, the longest streak since its September debut(Updates shares in the first paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Retirement Balances Hit Records, So Do Ranks Of Fidelity 401(k) And IRA Millionaires

    Millions of retirement savings accounts hit record balances in the fourth quarter. The number of IRA and 401(k) millionaires also set records.

  • When will your next stimulus check arrive? These dates are key to the timing

    Congress is burning rubber to get a bill to President Biden in a race against time.

  • Biden’s $2 Trillion Green Plan Could Send This Stock Soaring

    One massive project changed the face of America in 1935. But now, Biden’s set to continue this plan 85 years later, creating sweeping changes across the nation

  • Why some SPAC investors may get burned

    SPACs raised a record $45 billion in the first two months of the year but investment advisors warn individual investors to be careful they don't get burned.

  • How to Avoid Paying Taxes on Your Social Security

    Social Security benefits can provide an additional income stream in retirement alongside withdrawals from a 401(k), individual retirement account or brokerage account. Part of shaping a retirement plan around Social Security income means planning ahead for taxes. Social Security benefits … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Paying Taxes on Your Social Security appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally Over 100%

    Bank of America has a strong reputation for keeping finger on the pulse of the financial world – and one of its key tools is the Global Fund Manager Survey, conducted monthly and seeking opinions from more than 200 hedge fund, mutual fund, and pension fund managers who hold a combined $645 billion in AUM. It’s the largest regularly conducted survey of its kind. And BofA most recent findings show that Big Money is feeling confident. More than 90% of investors surveyed believe that 2021 will show a significant recovery from 2020, that asset allocations to stocks and commodities are at their highest in 10 years, and there’s a general belief that global growth is at an all-time high. So, there is a general consensus that now is the time to invest. The only remaining question is, invest in what? Wall Street pros argue there are early-stage companies that reflect promising opportunities, with the low share prices meaning you get significantly more bang for your buck. What’s more, even what seems like minor share price appreciation can result in massive percentage gains. The bottom line? Not all risk is created equal. To this end, the pros recommend doing some due diligence before making an investment decision. With this in mind, we used TipRanks’ database to find compelling penny stocks with bargain price tags. The platform steered us towards two tickers sporting share prices under $5 and “Strong Buy” consensus ratings from the analyst community. Not to mention substantial upside potential is on the table. ObsEva SA (OBSV) First up is a clinical-state biopharma company with a sharp focus on women’s health. ObsEva is working to develop and commercialize new therapeutics for women’s reproductive health issues – up to and including pregnancy. The company’s lead drug candidate, linzagolix (branded as Yselty), is an orally administered GnRH receptor antagonist that has completed two Phase 3 studies, PRIMROSE 1 in the US and PRIMROSE 2 in both the US and Europe. The clinical trials enrolled 574 and 535 patients, respectively, and used doses of 100mg or 200mg to treat heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids. The results from both studies were positive, supporting Linzagolix's favorable safety and efficacy profile. In an update announced last month, ObsEva reported that, pursuant to Phase 3 results, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had validated for review the company's Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for Yselty (100mg and 200mg). Potential MAA approval is anticipated in Q4:21. The drug is also slated to be the subject of a New Drug Application (NDA) that is due to be submitted to the FDA in Q2. With shares changing hands for $3.80 apiece, Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos sees an attractive entry point for investors. “In our view, Linzagolix has the potential to achieve best-in class oral GnRH receptor antagonist status based on a flexible dosing regimen either with or without the add-back hormone therapy (ABT)—a key differentiator from other GnRH receptor antagonists… Based on the positive PRIMROSE 1 and PRIMROSE 2 primary endpoint results for YSELTY®/UF and additional follow-up data, we project annual sales of more than $750 million in 2027 for Linzagolix/UF,” Moussatos opined. To this end, Moussatos rates OBSV a Buy along with a $28 price target. Should her thesis play out, a potential twelve-month gain of ~643% could be in the cards. (To watch Moussatos’ track record, click here.) Overall, ObsEva has impressed its observers, as shown by the unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating on the shares, based on 3 recent Buy reviews. With a return potential of 342%, the stock’s consensus price target stands at $16.67. (See OBSV stock analysis on TipRanks) BELLUS Health (BLU) The second stock we’re looking at, BELLUS Health, is also a clinical stage biopharma research company – but the focus here is on an issue that few of us ever think about. Hypersensitivity – the state of being highly, or even excessively, sensitive to environmental or foreign stimuli – can cause a range of conditions from a chronic cough to serious disorders. Sometimes, the less severe chronic symptoms can be the worst. Chronic cough and chronic pruritus (itchy skin) are mild to moderate symptoms that can triggered by a range of factors – but when the symptoms don’t go away, they can have a disproportionately negative impact on the quality of life. BELLUS’ lead drug candidate, BLU-5937, is undergoing studies of its efficacy in the treatment of these symptoms. BLU-5937 is a highly selective PsX3 antagonist, working on the P2X3 receptor in the cough reflex pathway. The current clinical trial is a Phase 2b study, the follow-up to the Phase 2 RELIEF trial. The RELIEF trial enrolled 68 patients in the US and UK, of whom 52 completed two test periods. The trial showed a statistically significant cough count reduction in patients with a higher baseline count. The Phase 2b studies, are now enrolling and dosing patients, with interim results expected by mid-year and top line results expected to be published in the fourth quarter. Singing the healthcare name’s praises is RBC Capital analyst Gregory Renza. “With a proven MOA from the clinically successful P2X3 antagonistgefaxipant (MRK), we believe the high selectivity of BLU-5937 could lead to minimal taste effects and drive higher patient compliance and preference than gefapixant, where, if successful, we estimate revenues as early as2024 with over $900M peak global sales potential in RCC with upside from potential label expansion into indications linked to P2X3 hypersensitivity,” Renza noted. ”Despite the PE miss of the ph.II trial in RCC, we believe the stats sig reduction in awake cough frequency in patients with high baseline demonstrated POC and viability of the asset.” It should come as no surprise, then, that Renza joined the bulls. Along with an Outperform rating, the analyst gives the stock an $8 price target. This target conveys his confidence in BLU’s ability to surge ~116% in the next twelve months. (To watch Renza’s track record, click here) Turning now to the rest of the Street, other analysts also like what they’re seeing. With 3 Buys and no Holds or Sells, the word on the Street is that BLU is a Strong Buy. At $8.67, the average price target indicates ~134% upside potential. (See BLU stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Why Grayscale And Mark Cuban Bullish On Ethereum At $1,900

    What happened: The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Ethereum (ETH), reached a new all-time high of $1,900 earlier today. This new high means that ETH is officially up 2000% since March 2020, while Bitcoin (BTC) is up by 1200%. Why it matters: In the wake of Bitcoin’s disruption, the second-largest cryptocurrency might have been overlooked by newer investors in the crypto space. However, many analysts and crypto industry proponents believe that at current levels, ETH is undervalued. Institutions are currently choosing to buy more $ETH than $BTC. Couldn't be more clear that they see $ETH as undervalued. https://t.co/7E4dV8lLc6 — James Spediacci ⟠ (@JamesSpediacci) February 12, 2021 Leading digital asset manager Grayscale recently opened its Ethereum trust to accredited investors and has since been buying large amounts of ETH each day. On February 12, the asset management firm bought 52,730 Ethereum, which over $94 million worth of ETH, or $8 million worth of BTC. Institutional buying and the belief of industry proponents aside, the asset did receive some new backing from popular investors. Billionaire tech investor Mark Cuban recently stated that “ETH has an advantage over BTC as a store of value.” The Dallas Mavericks owner is most excited about smart contracts that are developed on the Ethereum blockchain, powering decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized finance (DeFi). According to Cuban, most of this innovation is happening on Ethereum, which leads him to believe ETH is becoming a better store of value than BTC. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaEthereum Surpasses Bitcoin To Become Largest Network For 'Trustless' Money Settlement© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Stocks To Watch: Square Among 7 Stocks Expecting Up To 128% Growth In 2021

    What are the fastest-growing stocks to watch in 2021? Here's a list featuring DocuSign, Square, Daqo and four other stocks expecting up to 128% growth.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stress Test Your Portfolio; Apple, Nio Flash Sell Signals; Roku Leads Earnings Movers

    As the market fights a pullback, it's time to stress test your portfolio. Apple and Nio flashed sell signals. Roku rose on earnings.

  • Is Nio Stock A Buy As Electric Vehicle Sales Surge In New Year?

    Nio is growing its lineup of electric vehicles as sales boom for the emerging Tesla of China. But is Nio stock a buy right now as it tests key support?

  • Natural Gas Prices Plunge 99% in Oklahoma as Supply Recovers

    (Bloomberg) -- The worst of the squeeze on natural gas supplies appears to have passed as spot prices in Oklahoma plunged 99% on Thursday, ending a dramatic rally amid the chaos caused by extreme cold weather in the central U.S.Supply for next-day delivery at the Oneok Gas Transportation hub in Oklahoma traded at $4 per million British thermal units on Thursday, according to traders. That’s down from $1,250 on the previous day and in line with prices seen just over a week ago.The extreme price reversal comes as temperatures rise in Texas following several days of frigid conditions. Data published early on Thursday from state grid operator Ercot showed electricity demand above 50 gigawatts for the first time since Monday, signaling fewer blackouts are needed to keep the system stable. About 400,000 homes and businesses in Texas were without power, according to Poweroutage.us, down from more than 3 million on Wednesday.The drop in Oklahoma prices also followed Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s order less than a day earlier that gas in the state be offered to state power generators before it can be shipped out of Texas.Production of the fuel is also starting to recover from the cold, Output from the Lower 48 U.S. states rose 2.4% Thursday, BloombergNEF data show. Supply had tumbled as the polar blast triggered blackouts and caused liquids to freeze inside pipes, forcing wells to shut. Flows to liquefied natural gas export terminals also climbed as power was restored to the Cameron plant in Louisiana.Natural gas futures fell 4.3% in New York after government data showed a smaller-than-expected drop in stockpiles of the heating fuel for last week. The report doesn’t reflect this week’s extreme cold, however.The Oneok system is a key link between Great Plains gas fields and major population centers in the Midwest and East. The network has about 2,400 miles (3,860 kilometers) of pipe connecting to 130 gas fields, six major storage facilities and a dozen interstate systems that carry the fuel to Chicago and other cities.(Updates with futures settlement in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • If you want to get rich with marijuana stocks, you need to know the crucial difference between U.S. and Canadian companies

    U.S. companies are overlooked by many investors. But any state and federal legalization favors them over Canadian rivals, fund managers say.

  • Roku posts surprise profit, gives upbeat outlook

    Roku Inc. delivered a surprise profit for the fourth quarter while issuing an upbeat forecast for the current period.

  • Tilray stock loses steam as analysts say company not compelling as stand-alone business, look to Aphria deal

    Tilray Inc. shares fell on Thursday, as analysts weighed in on the company's latest quarterly earnings with most looking ahead to the company's pending merger with Aphria Inc., saying Tilray looks less compelling on its own.