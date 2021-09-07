U.S. markets close in 3 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,523.11
    -12.32 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,132.37
    -236.72 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,390.66
    +27.15 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,280.88
    -11.17 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.15
    -1.14 (-1.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.80
    -36.90 (-2.01%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    -0.42 (-1.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1853
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3680
    +0.0460 (+3.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3791
    -0.0046 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1720
    +0.3530 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,967.91
    -4,693.92 (-9.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,204.21
    -159.74 (-11.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.37
    -37.81 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,916.14
    +256.25 (+0.86%)
     

Ameren Corporation adds $10,000 American Red Cross donation to Hurricane Ida recovery assistance

·2 min read

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To help communities impacted by Hurricane Ida recover from the disaster, Ameren Corporation not only sent equipment and hundreds of co-workers to Louisiana, the company is also donating $10,000 to the American Red Cross for additional relief assistance.

Ameren Logo (PRNewsfoto/Ameren Corporation)
Ameren Logo (PRNewsfoto/Ameren Corporation)

"Our thoughts go out to all the communities impacted by Hurricane Ida as they go about the work of recovering from the damage caused by this storm," said Warner Baxter, chairman, president and CEO of Ameren Corporation. "In addition to deploying hundreds of our Ameren co-workers to assist with getting the power back on, we are adding a donation to support the American Red Cross and the critical role they play in providing emergency relief to so many in need during this challenging time."

Ameren is an engaged partner in the electric industry's mutual assistance network through Edison Electric Institute, and available to help with workforce resources, while also providing financial donations when emergencies in other parts of the country occur. Through the mutual assistance network, Ameren Illinois and Ameren Missouri are eligible to ask for assistance from neighboring energy companies when a crisis occurs.

For those wishing to make their own donation, please visit RedCross.org to make a contribution.

About Ameren Corporation
St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation powers the quality of life for 2.4 million electric customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area through its Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois rate-regulated utility subsidiaries. Ameren Illinois provides electric transmission and distribution service and natural gas distribution service. Ameren Missouri provides electric generation, transmission and distribution services, as well as natural gas distribution service. Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois operates a rate-regulated electric transmission business in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. For more information, visit Ameren.com, or follow us on Twitter at @AmerenCorp, Facebook.com/AmerenCorp, or LinkedIn.com/company/Ameren.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ameren-corporation-adds-10-000-american-red-cross-donation-to-hurricane-ida-recovery-assistance-301370472.html

SOURCE Ameren Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • People will go EV because they’re proving to be a better product: analyst

    Bank of America Analyst, Martyn Briggs,&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the goals of the electric vehicle industry, how EV producers are adapting around supply constraints, and the viability of Biden's plan to have 50% of vehicles produced in the U.S. be electric by 2030.

  • Work Starts at U.K.’s Top Storage Project Using Tesla Batteries

    (Bloomberg) -- Construction started on the Britain’s biggest energy storage project, a technology that will be vital to boost supplies when there’s little sun or wind. The facility in southeast England will store energy from renewable sources to be used during peak hours, using Tesla Inc.’s Megapack lithium-ion batteries. The U.K. is in dire need of the technology to help prevent price spikes such as those earlier this week. Rates for Monday surged to a record as wind output plunged and coal and

  • Enbridge in $3 Billion Deal to Add U.S. Oil Export Capacity

    (Bloomberg) -- Enbridge Inc., the Canadian pipeline giant, agreed to acquire a smaller U.S. rival to add export capacity on the Gulf Coast. The company is buying Moda Midstream Operating LLC for $3 billion in cash from EnCap Flatrock Midstream, Enbridge said Tuesday in a statement.Enbridge, which already handles about a quarter of all crude produced in North America, is betting on a strong outlook for exports of oil pumped from the Permian and Eagle Ford shale basins. The fracking revolution has

  • Natural Gas Price Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Could Continue to Strengthen Unless Production Increases

    The biggest fear is that the supply deficit will continue to increase unless stronger U.S. production occurs to help loosen the balance.

  • Why It's Time to Buy First Solar Stock

    If you've been watching this industry from the sidelines, now is the time to get into First Solar stock, because the company is going back into growth mode. It's shed legacy assets that were weighing the company down and investing in what it does best, which is making industry-leading solar panels. A few years from now, we may look back and see this as the best solar energy stock in the industry.

  • Typhoon hits eastern Philippines, causing power outages

    A strong typhoon has slammed into the eastern Philippines, bringing high winds that caused power outages in several provinces

  • HydroGreen Wins "Sustainability Product of the Year" in Global Sustainability Awards

    CubicFarm® Systems Corp. ("CubicFarms" or the "Company") (TSX: CUB), a local chain agricultural technology company, today announced that the Business Intelligence Group named the HydroGreen Grow System, an indoor growing technology for fresh livestock feed, as "Sustainability Product of the Year" in the 2021 Sustainability Awards program. The Sustainability Awards honour those people, teams, and organizations who have made sustainability an integral part of their business practice or overall mis

  • Tackling wind energy waste, Gamesa produces recyclable blades

    Rival Vestas in May unveiled technology enabling wind turbine blades to be fully recycled, but Siemens Gamesa claimed in its statement on Tuesday that it was the first company to produce recyclable blades. Siemens Gamesa, which produces blades up to 125 metres long, uses a resin with a special chemical structure that allows it to separate the other materials, which can then be reused, it said. The unit of Siemens Energy said it has already reached agreements to sell recyclable blades to three utilities Germany's RWE, France's EDF and Britain's Western Power Distribution.

  • Karora Among the World's First Carbon Neutral Gold Mining Companies Following the Retirement of Diversified Carbon Offsets

    Karora Resources Inc. (TSX: KRR) ("Karora" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it will achieve carbon neutrality in 2021 for its own operations (Scope 1 emissions) and purchased electricity consumption (Scope 2 emissions) through the purchase and retirement of 80,000 tonnes of verified carbon offset credits. The credit retirements form the preliminary phase of a long term emissions reduction strategy underway across Karora's business units.

  • Biden's buy American goals conflict with emissions reductions targets

    There is an inherent tension in President Joe Biden's climate plans between reducing emissions as fast as possible and building up U.S. manufacturing of clean energy technologies to create a strong domestic workforce.

  • Clean Energy: Future of hydrogen powered vehicles

    Clean Energy: Future of hydrogen powered vehicles

  • Lawmakers: Ida damage shows need for infrastructure upgrades

    Shaken by haunting images of surging rivers, flooded roads and subways and other damage caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, lawmakers from both parties are vowing to upgrade the nation's aging infrastructure network. As the deadly storm moved from the Gulf Coast through the Northeast, members of Congress said the deluge offered irrefutable evidence that power lines, roads, bridges and other infrastructure are deteriorating even as storms and other extreme weather are strengthening. At least 50 people from Virginia to Connecticut died as storm water from Ida's remnants cascaded into people’s homes and engulfed automobiles, overwhelming urban drainage systems unable to handle so much rain in such a short time.

  • Tuesday power outage update

    Tuesday power outage update

  • Hyundai's 'Hydrogen Vision 2040' includes trailer drones and a fuel cell supercar

    Despite its problems including inefficiency and pollution, Hyundai is betting big on hydrogen.

  • EXPLAINER: What are some key decisions in fighting fires?

    Thousands of wildfires ignite in the U.S. each year, and each one requires firefighters to make quick decisions, often in difficult conditions like high winds and lightning. Crews and managers must determine when to bring in aircraft, what time of day is best to battle flames, whether to evacuate residents and even if certain fires should be extinguished at all.

  • Conservation meet mulls moratorium on deep sea mining

    The world's top conservation forum will vote this week on whether to recommend a moratorium on deep sea mining, with scientists warning that ecosystems degraded while dredging the ocean floor 5,000 metres below the waves could take decades or longer to heal.

  • Green Energy Stocks Surge in Japan on Bets for Anti-Nuclear PM

    (Bloomberg) -- Frenzied buying from retail traders sent Japan’s renewable energy stocks soaring Monday as Taro Kono -- a politician known for opposing nuclear power -- emerged as a top contender to become prime minister.Renova Inc., which operates solar and biomass power plants, soared 15% while solar energy firm West Holdings Co. jumped more than 9% to a record high. Nuclear power names were notable loser for the day, with Kansai Electric Power Co. dropping 2.7%. The surge of interest from indi

  • Ida Devastation Hits Home In Manville, N.J.

    CBS2's Jessica Layton speaks to residents, some who lost many, if not all, of their possessions in last week's floods.

  • What caused the "Year without a Summer" in 1816?

    Can you go an entire year without summer? In 1816, people around the world had no choice as they had to endure an entire year of frigid, cold weather.

  • Shark tourism grows on Cape Cod, 3 years after attacks

    Michael Simard crouches low and points a finger in the direction of the roughly 10-foot (3-meter) predator cruising in the glassy water below. The 48-year-old construction foreman from Cambridge, Massachusetts, glances back at his partner, Penny Antonoglou, who dutifully pulls out her smartphone while he holds the pose. “It’s awe-inspiring, really,” Simard said after the tour, where they spotted at least six great whites.