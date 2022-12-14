U.S. markets close in 3 hours 10 minutes

Ameren Illinois' Lenny Singh elected Chairman of Illinois Utilities Business Diversity Council

·2 min read

Illinois American Water President Rebecca Losli named to the Board of Directors

Utility professionals, diverse-owned company leaders honored at Annual Meeting & Stakeholder Event

CHICAGO , Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lenny Singh, chairman and president of Ameren Illinois, was appointed chairman of the board of the Illinois Utilities Business Diversity Council (IUBDC) at its Dec. 6 annual meeting. Rebecca Losli, newly appointed president of Illinois American Water, was named to the IUBDC Board of Directors.

Illinois Utilities Business Diversity Council (IUBDC) (PRNewsfoto/Illinois Utilities Business Diversity Council)
Illinois Utilities Business Diversity Council (IUBDC) (PRNewsfoto/Illinois Utilities Business Diversity Council)

Formed in 2015, IUBDC is a coalition of the state's leading utilities focused on increasing business for diverse suppliers through collaboration, technical development and sharing of best practices. Charter members include Ameren Illinois, Commonwealth Edison, Illinois American Water, Nicor Gas, North Shore Gas and Peoples Gas.

"IUBDC is a transformative partnership that is delivering results," Singh said. "As we navigate the transition to clean energy and modernize our water, electric and natural gas infrastructure, trusted vendor-suppliers will be called on to help us execute our work. Through IUBDC's programs and services, we're building the pool of qualified suppliers and ensuring that a growing number of these contracts are awarded to minority-, women- and veteran-owned businesses."

In 2021, IUBDC member-utilities spent a combined $2 billion on services with diverse-owned companies. These suppliers were instrumental in helping utilities overcome material and labor shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At its annual meeting, the Council recognized individuals who received IUBDC-funded scholarships to attend the Kellogg Advanced Management Education Program at Northwestern University:

In other business, Sharon Moy was awarded IUBDC's Jerry Garland Award for Excellence in Supplier Diversity. Moy is an analyst for Peoples Gas and North Shore Gas, and a member of IUBDC's steering committee.

For more information about IUBDC programs and services, visit iubdc.com.

About the Illinois Utilities Business Diversity Council

The Illinois Utilities Business Diversity Council (IUBDC) members include Ameren Illinois, ComEd, Illinois American Water, Nicor Gas, North Shore Gas and Peoples Gas. The mission of the IUBDC is to serve the Illinois utilities as a forum for best practice sharing and information exchange with the focus on advancing the growth and utilization of utility-based diverse businesses in the state of Illinois.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ameren-illinois-lenny-singh-elected-chairman-of-illinois-utilities-business-diversity-council-301703239.html

SOURCE Illinois Utilities Business Diversity Council

