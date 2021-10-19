Ameren names first Chief Sustainability Officer and promotes long-time company leader to focus on business growth and community development

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) recently announced two organizational changes that will further Ameren's sustainability efforts. Gwen Mizell was named chief sustainability officer, a newly created position. She was also named vice president of innovation at Ameren. Patrick Smith Sr. was promoted to vice president of economic, community and business development at Ameren Missouri.

Gwen Mizell, Chief Sustainability Officer, Ameren

"We strive for our customers, especially the underserved and vulnerable, to benefit from our efforts to increase clean energy generation and are supported to grow sustainable communities," Mizell said. "As chief sustainability officer, I will continue to ensure Ameren's environmental stewardship, positive social impact, robust corporate governance and ongoing sustainable growth initiatives are integrated in the company's strategy to realize our vision – Leading the way to a sustainable energy future."

"In the more than 500 communities Ameren Missouri serves, there is so much additional potential to grow opportunities and reduce energy burdens," Smith said. "From free home energy kits, $0 smart thermostats and a clean energy subscription program, there is truly something for every customer. And, thanks to the best economic development rates in the state, we're also helping companies expand and bringing new businesses to Missouri."

Mizell is a 7-year veteran of Ameren. She has served as Ameren's vice president of sustainability and innovation since 2019. She joined Ameren in 2015 as director of diversity and inclusion. Mizell holds a master's degree in management and public policy analysis from Carnegie Mellon University and a bachelor's degree in materials science and engineering from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. In addition, she completed certificate programs at the Harvard JFK School of Government as well as Georgetown University.

"We know that to deliver a sustainable energy future, we need to deeply commit to helping address the matters impacting our society, just as we do with those related to the environment," said Mark Fronmuller, senior vice president of strategy, innovation, sustainability and risk at Ameren. "Gwen's leadership in these areas has taken Ameren to the next level as she brings together people inside and outside the company to make a positive difference in our communities and our customers' lives."

Mizell serves on the board of directors for Gibraltar Industries, St. Louis County Workforce Investment Board, and the national board of the American Association of Blacks in Energy (AABE).

Smith has been with Ameren for 36 years in progressively responsible leadership roles, becoming an officer of the company in 2016. He joined the company in 1985 as a meter reader and worked for several years as a journeyman lineman, building and maintaining the electrical distribution system. Smith's strategic thinking and focus on conservative operations have been foundational in providing safe, reliable and affordable energy to Ameren's customers.

"Patrick's strong leadership skills and strategic vision coupled with his deep operational experience and distribution system knowledge will be instrumental in forging stronger relationships with local community leaders, as well as our largest customers, as we drive electrification, economic development and new products and services," said Marty Lyons, chairman and president of Ameren Missouri.

Smith, a native of East St. Louis, Ill. holds a Bachelor of Science in industrial and organizational psychology and an executive MBA from Washington University. He is active in the community and passionate about youth sports. He sits on several boards and committees including United Way, College Bound StL, Heartland STL Black Chamber of Commerce, and the American Cancer Society.

St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation powers the quality of life for 2.4 million electric customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area through its Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois rate-regulated utility subsidiaries.

Ameren Illinois provides electric transmission and distribution service and natural gas distribution service. Ameren Missouri provides electric service generation, transmission and distribution services, as well as natural gas distribution service. Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois develops, owns and operates rate-regulated electric transmission projects. For more information, visit Ameren.com, or follow us on Twitter at @AmerenCorp, Facebook.com/AmerenCorp, or LinkedIn.com/company/Ameren.

