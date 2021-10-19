U.S. markets close in 6 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,500.94
    +14.48 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,371.89
    +113.28 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,053.19
    +31.38 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,267.84
    +2.19 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.35
    -0.09 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.00
    +14.30 (+0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    24.03
    +0.77 (+3.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1650
    +0.0031 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6100
    +0.0260 (+1.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3816
    +0.0089 (+0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2200
    -0.0920 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,975.42
    +1,498.64 (+2.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,463.54
    +0.18 (+0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,205.81
    +1.98 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,215.52
    +190.06 (+0.65%)
     

Ameren names first Chief Sustainability Officer and promotes long-time company leader to focus on business growth and community development

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) recently announced two organizational changes that will further Ameren's sustainability efforts. Gwen Mizell was named chief sustainability officer, a newly created position. She was also named vice president of innovation at Ameren. Patrick Smith Sr. was promoted to vice president of economic, community and business development at Ameren Missouri.

Gwen Mizell, Chief Sustainability Officer, Ameren
Gwen Mizell, Chief Sustainability Officer, Ameren

"We strive for our customers, especially the underserved and vulnerable, to benefit from our efforts to increase clean energy generation and are supported to grow sustainable communities," Mizell said. "As chief sustainability officer, I will continue to ensure Ameren's environmental stewardship, positive social impact, robust corporate governance and ongoing sustainable growth initiatives are integrated in the company's strategy to realize our vision – Leading the way to a sustainable energy future."

"In the more than 500 communities Ameren Missouri serves, there is so much additional potential to grow opportunities and reduce energy burdens," Smith said. "From free home energy kits, $0 smart thermostats and a clean energy subscription program, there is truly something for every customer. And, thanks to the best economic development rates in the state, we're also helping companies expand and bringing new businesses to Missouri."

Mizell is a 7-year veteran of Ameren. She has served as Ameren's vice president of sustainability and innovation since 2019. She joined Ameren in 2015 as director of diversity and inclusion. Mizell holds a master's degree in management and public policy analysis from Carnegie Mellon University and a bachelor's degree in materials science and engineering from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. In addition, she completed certificate programs at the Harvard JFK School of Government as well as Georgetown University.

"We know that to deliver a sustainable energy future, we need to deeply commit to helping address the matters impacting our society, just as we do with those related to the environment," said Mark Fronmuller, senior vice president of strategy, innovation, sustainability and risk at Ameren. "Gwen's leadership in these areas has taken Ameren to the next level as she brings together people inside and outside the company to make a positive difference in our communities and our customers' lives."

Mizell serves on the board of directors for Gibraltar Industries, St. Louis County Workforce Investment Board, and the national board of the American Association of Blacks in Energy (AABE).

Smith has been with Ameren for 36 years in progressively responsible leadership roles, becoming an officer of the company in 2016. He joined the company in 1985 as a meter reader and worked for several years as a journeyman lineman, building and maintaining the electrical distribution system. Smith's strategic thinking and focus on conservative operations have been foundational in providing safe, reliable and affordable energy to Ameren's customers.

"Patrick's strong leadership skills and strategic vision coupled with his deep operational experience and distribution system knowledge will be instrumental in forging stronger relationships with local community leaders, as well as our largest customers, as we drive electrification, economic development and new products and services," said Marty Lyons, chairman and president of Ameren Missouri.

Smith, a native of East St. Louis, Ill. holds a Bachelor of Science in industrial and organizational psychology and an executive MBA from Washington University. He is active in the community and passionate about youth sports. He sits on several boards and committees including United Way, College Bound StL, Heartland STL Black Chamber of Commerce, and the American Cancer Society.

About Ameren Corporation
St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation powers the quality of life for 2.4 million electric customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area through its Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois rate-regulated utility subsidiaries.

Ameren Illinois provides electric transmission and distribution service and natural gas distribution service. Ameren Missouri provides electric service generation, transmission and distribution services, as well as natural gas distribution service. Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois develops, owns and operates rate-regulated electric transmission projects. For more information, visit Ameren.com, or follow us on Twitter at @AmerenCorp, Facebook.com/AmerenCorp, or LinkedIn.com/company/Ameren.

Patrick Smith, Sr., Vice President of Economic, Community and Business Development, Ameren Missouri
Patrick Smith, Sr., Vice President of Economic, Community and Business Development, Ameren Missouri
Ameren Logo (PRNewsfoto/Ameren Corporation)
Ameren Logo (PRNewsfoto/Ameren Corporation)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ameren-names-first-chief-sustainability-officer-and-promotes-long-time-company-leader-to-focus-on-business-growth-and-community-development-301403381.html

SOURCE Ameren Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Morgan Stanley: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 80% (Or More)

    After slipping through September, markets have been trending up again in October. One possible reason: better-than-expected results from the Q3 earnings reports so far. With results in from 41 companies listed on the S&P 500, aggregate earnings are up more than 40% year-over-year. These solid results come even as revenues are down 13% yoy. Of the companies that have reported so far, 85% beat the anticipated EPS, while 70% beat on revenues. With these results, it should come as no surprise to see

  • ProShares Bitcoin Futures ETF to debut on NYSE

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger breaks down what to know about the Bitcoin futures ETF set to trade on the NYSE.&nbsp;

  • Why Medtronic Fell by Almost 6% on Monday

    The company released a discouraging business update after market hours on Friday, and its stock took it on the chin the following trading day. In that update, Medtronic said that a clinical trial of its Symplicity Renal Denervation System to lower blood pressure in hypertension patients will continue for an unspecified length of time. In Medtronic's words, the monitoring board "has recommended that clinical trial enrollment continue as planned, until the full, predefined sample size is reached."

  • Jeff Bezos Stock Portfolio: 10 Companies Bezos Is Investing In

    In this article, we discuss the 10 companies Bezos is investing in. You can skip our detailed analysis of Jeff Bezos’ investment strategies, and go directly to read Jeff Bezos Stock Portfolio: 5 Companies Bezos Is Investing In. A Princeton graduate, Jeff Bezos founded e-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in 1994 with $10,000 of his […]

  • Kevin O’Leary sees ‘trillions’ coming to crypto — but he still loves these dividend stocks

    Mr. Wonderful is calling for a Bitcoin boom. But he hasn't forgotten about dividends.

  • Cloudflare Stock Is Soaring: Is It a Buy?

    Just when the stock of edge network software specialist Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) seemed like it couldn't go any higher in the near term, it did. The growth stock soared almost 8% on Monday, giving shares a 57% gain month to date. Investors cheered as the company announced a partnership with Microsoft's Bing (NASDAQ: MSFT) and other search engines to make search results more timely.

  • Here Are My Top Growth Stocks to Buy in October

    If you have excess cash not required to pay bills, pay down debt, or bolster an emergency fund, consider picking up stock in Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), Zillow Group (NASDAQ: ZG) (NASDAQ: Z), and MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) this October. By leveraging the power of several cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive modeling, and big data, Upstart can track over 1,600 data variables across millions of transactions to determine a person's creditworthiness. The success of the company is apparent considering that 25 banks and credit unions were on the Upstart platform at end of the second quarter (ending June 30), more than double the number at the end of September 2020.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Ford Stock?

    Although the computer chip shortage wrecked third-quarter auto sales by causing third quarter auto sales to tumble, the market still finds an investment in Ford (NYSE: F) to be intriguing. Ford's sales for the period were hurt along with most everyone else's, but it was actually able to beat expectations and management says sales improved as the quarter progressed. Because the automaker also continued its dominance in the truck market and sales of its electric vehicles are revving up, it's no wonder everyone is talking about Ford's stock.

  • 12 Best Stocks That Pay Monthly Dividends

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 12 best stocks that pay monthly dividends. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Stocks That Pay Monthly Dividends. Dividend investing is a strategy that has long been integrated into investor circles, particularly by […]

  • Prediction: These Will Be 5 of the Biggest Stocks by 2040

    Although the benchmark S&P 500 tends to head higher over long periods of time, the stocks primarily responsible for pushing the widely followed index to new heights change regularly. As an example, nine of the 10 largest stocks by market cap in 2004 are no longer in the top 10 as of today. In fact, insurer AIG now sits around No. 250 in the market cap rankings.

  • Market Might be Too Impatient With Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

    As the fears of the memory chip price declines start to materialize, the latest slump of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) completely erased the yearly gains. While short-term headwinds shouldn't be a reason to "panic-sell, "prospective buyers should carefully evaluate upsides vs. downsides in their investment time frame.

  • Dow Jones Giant J&J Beats Profit Views As Covid Shot Brings In $502 Million

    Johnson & Johnson had a mixed third quarter with sales coming in light. But its Covid shot brought in $502 million and JNJ stock inched up.

  • 9 Best Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss the 9 best hydrogen fuel cell stocks to buy. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks To Buy. Hydrogen fuel cell technology is set to grow as governments around the world get serious about solving the climate […]

  • Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money?

    Where do millionaires keep their money? High net worth individuals put money into different classifications of financial and real assets, including stocks, mutual funds, retirement accounts and real estate. Most of the 20.27 million millionaires in the U.S. did not … Continue reading → The post Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rally On Strong Earnings Results; 3 Tech Titans In New Buy Zones

    Dow Jones futures were higher early Tuesday with the Bitcoin ETF slated to debut. Tesla stock is nearing all-time highs.

  • Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Energy Transfer L.P. (ET)

    In this article we will check out the progression of hedge fund sentiment towards Energy Transfer L.P. (NYSE:ET) and determine whether it is a good investment right now. We at Insider Monkey like to examine what billionaires and hedge funds think of a company before spending days of research on it. Given their 2 and […]

  • Steel Dynamics Delivers Solid Q3 Results; Shares Rise After Hours

    Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) delivered solid third-quarter results driven by strong domestic steel demand from the automotive, construction, and industrial sectors, as well as the energy sector showing signs of recovery. Following the news, shares rose 1.4% in the extended trading session on October 18. Steel Dynamics is one of the largest American domestic steel producers and metals recyclers. With a market cap of $12.74 billion, shares have gained 88.5% over the past year. (See Insiders’ Hot St

  • Dow Jones Futures Rally As Bitcoin ETF Debuts; 4 Tech Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Dow Jones futures rallied 200 points Tuesday with the first Bitcoin ETF set to debut. Four stocks to buy and watch include AMD and Nvidia.

  • Oilfield Service Providers: Halliburton Earnings In Line, But HAL Sees Long 'Upcycle' As Crude Prices Soar

    Halliburton earnings jumped, but were only in line. Rival oil service providers Schlumberger and Baker Hughes report this week as oil prices soar.

  • Plug Power: Investors Underestimating the Growth Potential, Says Oppenheimer

    Seasoned investors probably saw it coming. In the run up to Plug Power’s (PLUG) annual symposium held last Thursday (Oct 14), shares were on a tear boosted by a double whammy of successive analysts outlying the bullish case for the hydrogen specialist and the announcement of new positive developments. While the company’s event further pressed home the opportunity for the company in the nascent hydrogen economy, investors took the opportunity to offload shares in what looked like a classic case o