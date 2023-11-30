Amerequip's expansion in Kiel is complete. Here's how many new jobs are expected.

KIEL — Construction of a 32,000-square-foot addition to Amerequip’s manufacturing facility in Kiel is complete.

The custom metal building addition built by Hamann Construction expands Amerequip’s footprint by nearly 10% to 350,000 square feet.

Mike VanderZanden, Amerequip's president and CEO, said the expansion was needed to accommodate new growth and customer demand. He added it will provide assembly space to fulfill new contracts and for additional shipping and receiving.

The new space will add 25 to 30 jobs to the company’s 350-member workforce, VanderZanden estimated.

Two years ago, he told Streetwise business grew 67% despite the pandemic, and the pace hasn’t slowed.

Amerequip was founded in 1920, and provides design and engineering services, along with the production and manufacturing of custom equipment for commercial lawn, landscape, agricultural, construction, waste management and industrial markets.

VanderZanden said the new business comes from John Deere’s agriculture division, Briggs & Stratton and Bobcat.

