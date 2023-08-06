Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Ameresco:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.039 = US$90m ÷ (US$3.0b - US$752m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Ameresco has an ROCE of 3.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Construction industry average of 12%.

In the above chart we have measured Ameresco's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Ameresco.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Ameresco Tell Us?

In terms of Ameresco's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 3.9% from 5.9% five years ago. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

Our Take On Ameresco's ROCE

In summary, we're somewhat concerned by Ameresco's diminishing returns on increasing amounts of capital. Since the stock has skyrocketed 254% over the last five years, it looks like investors have high expectations of the stock. In any case, the current underlying trends don't bode well for long term performance so unless they reverse, we'd start looking elsewhere.

Like most companies, Ameresco does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

