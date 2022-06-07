U.S. markets closed

America’s Financial Independence Day Event: Bill O’Reilly and Alexander Green Wealth-Building Initiative

TradeInvestNow.com
·5 min read
TradeInvestNow.com
TradeInvestNow.com

Josh Brown and the team at TradeInvestNow.com

TradeInvestNow.com

Josh Brown and the team at TradeInvestNow.com
Josh Brown and the team at TradeInvestNow.com

New York, NY, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How do you imagine your Financial Independence?

Bill O’Reilly and Alexander Green are joining to help regular folks like you to achieve financial independence.

When: Thursday June 9th, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET

Event: America’s Financial Independence Day - Click here and reserve your seat!

They believe you can become financial independent:

  • Despite the fact that our country is experiencing out-of-control inflation,

  • Despite the fact that the stock market in 2022 is off to one of its most rocky starts... ever,

  • Despite inept politicians who frequently worsen rather than improve the situation.

Worth to mention here is that the host of this big event, Bill O’Reilly likes to say, “In chaos comes opportunity”.

What will you learn at America’s Financial Independence Day Event?

At the event, Alexander Green will reveal an extremely powerful strategy that will be immediately available to you. It is the perfect opportunity to take advantage of the recent downturn in the market. It includes a signal that indicates when undervalued companies are likely to come around and begin growing in value.

You will have the chance to build your wealth in an exciting new way in less time than ever before.

June 9th may mark the beginning of your true financial independence.

Details about Alexander Green's Momentum Alert Strategy

First, let’s make it clear…this strategy is extremely successful over the long haul. The fact is that it is even more successful in the current markets, including:

  • High inflation

  • A volatile stock markets

  • Geopolitical instability

Experienced investors know that over the last 100 years every market hiccup has led to incredible moneymaking opportunities.

This strategy is the premier way to know exactly when to buy in. And more importantly, to know exactly which stocks to buy.

This is the reason why this time-tested strategy is so important. And you will learn everything about it on June 9th.

You should know that the so-called elites in politics want to keep this investment strategy from you. One senator has proposed legislation to ban it. Unsuccessfully.

According to the New York Times, it leads to "rampant income inequality."

And a Columbia professor told CNN that some investors get “very, very rich” from it.

Alex and Bill believe everyday investors deserve to know this strategy and how to maximize their earnings from it. And they are going to show their audience exactly how this strategy works.

So, make sure you reserve your spot for America's Financial Independence Day.

Over the course of his 37-year career in the stock market, Alex has helped countless Americans attain financial independence.

Bill O'Reilly has been following Alex's work for nearly two decades...

At America's Financial Independence Day, you will hear from more people who have made amazing returns on individual transactions recommended by Alex!

Who is Alex Green?

Alexander Green is Chief Investment Strategist of The Oxford Club and Liberty Through Wealth.

Green is a New York Times bestselling author, and Bill O’Reilly’s “money man”. He is the author of four national best sellers: The Gone Fishin’ Portfolio, The secret Of Shelter Island, Beyond Wealth, and An Embarrassment of Riches.

Alex Green is Senior Editor of The Oxford Communique. It was ranked by Hulbert Financial Digest as one of the 10 top-performing investment letters in the nation for the last 15 years.

He has an impressive biography with many years of Wall Street experience as portfolio manager.

His track record is one of the best in business.

Few words about Bill O’Reilly

Bill O’Reilly, in full William James O’Reilly is American television and radio personality. He is best known as conservative political commentator, author, and former host of FNC program, The O’Reilly Factor.

Since 2003 O’Reilly is a lifetime subscriber of Alex’s newsletter. He says “Alex’s stock recommendations have made me a lot of money. And I believe he can help you too.”

Topics covered during America’s Financial Independence Day Event

Once the event goes LIVE, Alex and Bill will talk about:

  • A FREE recommendation based on this effective strategy with complete “buy now” instructions

  • The numerous studies (some of them more than 20 years ago) proving this strategy’s profitability

  • Reasons why politicians will never be able to ban this moneymaking strategy

  • How can you make the most of this smart strategy?

  • How the strategy boils down to a “unique event” in a company’s stock chart

  • Why this event drive stocks higher

  • How these events can occur in a variety of industries, ranging from giant tech stocks to small, under-the-radar businesses

  • Why the worst-performing stocks do NOT experience this event.

Is America’s Financial Independence Day event worth your time?

Yes, you must join! You will discover a powerful method to help you achieve financial freedom even in volatile market!
 
It is FREE to register! Plus, you can receive a valuable bonus by signing up for VIP Text Message Alerts.

There's nothing to lose and so much to gain!

Join Bill O’Reilly and Alexander Green at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 9!

America’s Financial Independence Day With Bill O’Reilly and Alexander Green - Claim Your FREE Spot Here

 

 

Disclaimer: There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation.

Media Details:

Contact us: support@tradeinvestnow.com

Phone Number: 347-669-1180

Website: https://tradeinvestnow.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tradeandinvestments

Twitter: https://twitter.com/JoshBro20595351

Via KISSPR.com Press Release Distribution Service - Media Contact: Az@kisspr.com

Attachment


