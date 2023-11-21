America-First Marketplace: Hear from PublicSq CEO Michael Seifert at 3rd Palm Beach CorpGov Forum

IPO Edge hosted a fireside chat with Chief Executive Officer Michael Seifert of PublicSq (NYSE: PSQH) at the 3rd Annual Palm Beach CorpGov Forum in West Palm Beach, Florida. Mr. Seifert was joined by IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone and they discussed a range of topics including the increasing market potential for America-first businesses values, what it represents for millions of U.S. families, how this type of marketplace is contributing to the growth of small domestic businesses and more.

Watch the full recording below:

About PublicSq

PublicSq. is an app and website that connect freedom-loving Americans to high-quality businesses that share their values, both online and in their local communities. The primary mission of the platform is to help consumers “shop their values” and put purpose behind their purchases. In less than ten months since its nationwide launch, PublicSq. has seen tremendous growth and proven to the nation that the parallel, “patriotic” economy can be a major force in commerce. The platform has over 55,000 businesses from a variety of different industries and over 1.1 million consumer members. It is free to join for both consumers and business owners alike. To learn more, download the app on the App Store or Google Play, or visit PublicSq.com

About Michael Seifert

Michael Seifert is the Founder, CEO, and President at PublicSq. Michael is a recognized thought leader in the areas of business development, politics, and culture. Michael has a proven track record of growing businesses with past experience as the head of marketing for a notable private equity and real estate investment group with over $1 billion in assets and $3 billion in sales. He also has a proven track record for leadership as the Executive Director of the University Program for one of the most successful non-profit organizations in the United States. Michael lives in Carlsbad, California, with his wife, Sarah Gabel, and their daughter, Lily.

Story continues

Contact:

IPO-Edge.com

Editor@IPO-Edge.com

X/Twitter: @IPOEdge

Instagram: @IPOEdge