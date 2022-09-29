U.S. markets closed

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. Announces Update to Supplemental BUCs Distribution

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P.
·4 min read
America First Multifamily Investors, L.P.
America First Multifamily Investors, L.P.

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 29, 2022, America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ: ATAX) announced an update to its previously announced supplemental distribution payable in the form of additional Beneficial Unit Certificates (“BUC” or “BUCs”) at a ratio of 0.01044 BUCs for each issued and outstanding BUC, payable on October 31, 2022 to all BUC holders of record as of the close of trading on September 30, 2022. No fractional BUCs will be issued in connection with the supplemental distribution. As updated, all fractional BUCs resulting from the distribution will receive cash for such fraction based on the market value of the BUCs on the record date.

About America First Multifamily Investors, L.P.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. was formed on April 2, 1998 under the Delaware Revised Uniform Limited Partnership Act for the primary purpose of acquiring, holding, selling and otherwise dealing with a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds which have been issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for affordable multifamily, student housing and commercial properties. The Partnership is pursuing a business strategy of acquiring additional mortgage revenue bonds and other investments on a leveraged basis. The Partnership expects and believes the interest earned on these mortgage revenue bonds is excludable from gross income for federal income tax purposes. The Partnership seeks to achieve its investment growth strategy by investing in additional mortgage revenue bonds and other investments as permitted by the Partnership’s Amended and Restated Limited Partnership Agreement, dated September 15, 2015, taking advantage of attractive financing structures available in the securities market, and entering into interest rate risk management instruments. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. press releases are available at www.ataxfund.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release are intended to be covered by the safe harbor for “forward-looking statements” provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by use of statements that include, but are not limited to, phrases such as “believe,” “expect,” “future,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “foresee,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “estimates,” “potential,” “continue,” or other similar words or phrases. Similarly, statements that describe objectives, plans, or goals also are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Partnership. The Partnership cautions readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, implied, or projected by such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, geopolitical, and financial conditions, including the current and future impact of changing interest rates, inflation, international conflicts, and COVID-19 on business operations, employment, and financial conditions; the general condition of the real estate markets in the regions in which we operate, which may be unfavorably impacted by increases in mortgage interest rates, slowing economic growth, persistent elevated inflation levels, and other factors; current maturities of the Partnership’s financing arrangements and the Partnership’s ability to renew or refinance such financing arrangements; defaults on the mortgage loans securing the Partnership’s mortgage revenue bonds; the competitive environment in which the Partnership operates; risks associated with investing in multifamily and student residential properties and commercial properties; changes in interest rates; the Partnership’s ability to use borrowings or obtain capital to finance its assets; local, regional, national and international economic and credit market conditions; recapture of previously issued Low Income Housing Tax Credits in accordance with Section 42 of the Internal Revenue Code; geographic concentration of properties related to our investments; changes in the U.S. corporate tax code and other government regulations affecting our business; and the other risks detailed in the Partnership’s SEC filings (including but not limited to, the Partnership’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K). Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements.

If any of these risks or uncertainties materializes or if any of the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements proves to be incorrect, the developments and future events concerning the Partnership set forth in this press release may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date of this document. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our expectations and beliefs to change. The Partnership assumes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless obligated to do so under the federal securities laws.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Karen Marotta

Greystone

212-896-9149

Karen.Marotta@greyco.com

 

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Andy Grier

Senior Vice President

402-952-1235


