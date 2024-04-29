America needs workers. The skilled trades are a sure path to a stable career future | Opinion

Kansas City Star· Facebook/General Motors
Tony Henige
3 min read
0

Every day, skilled trades workers are turning blueprints into buildings, creating structures from scratch, keeping our lights on and water running, and building the hospitals and schools that keep us healthy and support our children. I see this firsthand at General Motors’ Fairfax plant in Kansas City, Kansas, where skilled tradespeople are doing incredible work that enables us to produce vehicles such as the Cadillac XT4 and Chevrolet Malibu.

It is fascinating, creative and satisfying work that is essential to many industries and everyday lives.

So, why are skilled trades often overlooked as a successful career path? And why is there a labor shortage for workers with these skills in Kansas City and across the country?

It’s not because of a lack of interest. According to recent research by the home contractor search website Thumbtack, 47% of adults age 18 to 30 are interested in pursuing a career in the trades.

Cultural stigmas around skilled trades and expectations to follow the traditional route of a four-year college degree program certainly contribute to the problem.

However, the most significant issue I see is the lack of understanding that prospective workers have of what skilled trades careers truly are and the benefits they present. This is coupled with a lack of exposure and access to the pathways needed to turn interest into an actionable career plan.

To speak to the benefits, the high demand has multiplied the benefits workers see in this career path. They are seeing increased job security, stability, flexibility and more competitive salaries. This, along with faster entry into the workforce and lower cost of education, can set people up with a long, prosperous career.

Promoting skilled trades isn’t just important to me professionally, but also personally. My father was an electrician for GM , and I have other family members who worked as an electrician, pipefitter and millwright. My dad’s work as a skilled tradesperson provided my siblings and me with a stable upbringing and many opportunities.

In celebration of May 1, known as National Skilled Trades Day, I want to recognize both the opportunity and responsibility we have as a community to reimagine how we bring attention to these careers and how we can invest in providing accessible pathways to those eager to enter the trades.

As a community, we can start by exposing students early on to tools and projects to help build skills. The same Thumbtack story reported that nearly 32% of respondents weren’t offered shop classes in high school — however, 86% of people who did take shop say it was one of their favorite classes. We should capture this interest and encourage students to share what they’ve built with their families and with their community.

Here at GM, we work with Metropolitan Community College, Johnson County Community College, Kansas City Kansas Community College, KC Tech Academy at Northland Career Center and others. We also do outreach to area high schools and participated in a career exposure event at F.L. Schlagle High School in KCK just last week.

Further, it’s vital we give the same value to apprenticeships and the real-world experience they offer as we do to internships in corporate settings. Trades apprenticeships provide paid on-the-job training and experience working directly with tradespeople. They often use highly technical equipment and new technologies to prepare workers for what they will face in future careers.

To open the door for those seeking apprenticeships, we offer the GM-UAW Skilled Trades Apprenticeship Readiness Certificate or STARC program. This online instruction provides workers the foundational skills, such as blueprint reading and industrial processes, needed to succeed in our apprenticeship program and become a journeyperson in a trade of their choice.

The demand for trade jobs is not going away. In 2023 alone, there were more than 770,000 skilled trades posting from nearly 95,000 different employers across the country. General Motors has openings nationwide now.

Our world will always want to build and bring new technology and ideas to life, and we will need skilled trades workers to make it happen.

Tony Henige is assistant plant director of the General Motors Fairfax Assembly and Stamping Plant in Kansas City, Kansas.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Ask an Advisor: How Do I Cover $3,000 in Monthly Living Expenses? I'm 58 With $700k in Retirement Savings, But I Won't Collect Social Security for 7 Years

    I’m 58 and I have $700,000 in 401(k)s and IRAs. I have no credit card debt, no auto loan payments and no student loans. I sold my home in California and paid cash for a house in Texas, so I have no mortgage. I’m retired military and bring in about $2,200 per month after taxes. […] The post Ask an Advisor: How Do I Cover $3,000 in Monthly Living Expenses? I’m 58 With $700k in Retirement Savings, But I Won’t Collect Social Security for 7 Years appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

  • California Fast-Food Chains Are Now Serving Sticker Shock

    A month after a higher state minimum wage for fast-food workers went into effect, consumers picking up burgers and burritos at chains in the Golden State grapple with prices rising at a faster clip than in other states.

  • This Is the Average Social Security Benefit for Age 67

    The number probably isn't anywhere near what you think it is.

  • BHP Mega Bid and $10,000 Copper Expose Mining’s Biggest Problem

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper’s surge to $10,000 a ton just days after the bombshell news that BHP Group is trying to buy Anglo American Plc is highlighting a core disconnect at the heart of the industry: miners just aren’t building enough mines.Most Read from BloombergMusk Leaves China With Tesla Driving Software Hurdles ClearedMusk Makes Surprise China Visit in Search of Tesla Revenue BoostElliott Built ‘Large’ Stake in Buffett-Favored Sumitomo, Source SaysYen Watchers Ask When Japan Will Step In as S

  • The Rules for RMDs Are Complicated. They Have Changed Yet Again.

    If you have inherited retirement assets, have a Roth 401(k) or want to give retirement money to charity, you may be impacted by tweaks to this year’s rules for RMDs.

  • Shell earns $1 billion a year from US crude trading, court filing shows

    Financial details of Shell's vast oil and gas trading business are some of the company's closest-held secrets. Testimony by a former head of Shell's U.S. crude trading division filed in a Texas state court has offered a rare look at the huge profits of its trading operations and the multi-million dollar bonuses bestowed on traders. John Dimech, who was a manager in Shell's crude oil trading group in Houston for 11 years, said in a deposition last year that the crude trading unit typically made between $950 million to $1 billion a year.

  • Elon Musk’s Tesla strikes deal with China’s Baidu for driver assistance

    Tesla is partnering with Chinese search giant Baidu to deploy mapping and navigation technology in China, as Elon Musk moves closer to rolling...

  • Philips shares rocket up after settlement of US respiratory device recall

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Philips shares surged 35% early on Monday as the medical devices maker announced a smaller-than-expected settlement to resolve claims over recalled breathing devices in the United States. Philips said it had agreed to pay $1.1 billion to settle all personal injury claims filed in the U.S., ending uncertainty that had slashed its market value over the past three years. "This settlement is significantly lower than expectations of $2-4 billion and worst case of $10 billion," Barclays analysts said.

  • Tesla CEO Musk visits China as competitors show off new electric vehicles at Beijing auto show

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk met with a top government leader in the Chinese capital Sunday, just as the nation's carmakers are showing off their latest electric vehicle models at the Beijing auto show. Chinese Premier Li Qiang told Musk that he hopes the U.S. will work more with China on “win-win” cooperation, citing Tesla's operations in China as a successful example of economic cooperation, China's state broadcaster CCTV said on its main evening news program.

  • Apple's iPadOS subject to tough EU tech rules, EU says

    Apple's operating system for iPads has been designated as a gatekeeper under the bloc's landmark tech rules by EU antitrust regulators because of its importance to business users, the European Commission said on Monday. Under the Digital Markets Act which came into force this year, 22 services owned by Apple, Alphabet's Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta Platforms and TikTok owner ByteDance have already been labelled gatekeepers which control access to their platforms. Apple's operating system iOS, its browser Safari and its App Store were designated gatekeepers last year.