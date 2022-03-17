U.S. markets close in 5 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,358.23
    +0.37 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,056.52
    -6.58 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,422.87
    -13.68 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,040.76
    +10.04 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.81
    +6.77 (+7.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,948.80
    +39.60 (+2.07%)
     

  • Silver

    25.72
    +1.01 (+4.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1090
    +0.0055 (+0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1560
    -0.0320 (-1.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3121
    -0.0025 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.6970
    -0.0610 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,985.79
    +42.26 (+0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    927.11
    +2.85 (+0.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,350.24
    +58.56 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,652.89
    +890.88 (+3.46%)
     
JOBS:

Another 214,000 Americans filed new claims

New claims improved more than expected last week, further reflecting a tight labor market

The America pneumatic conveying systems market is expected to grow from US$ 1,993.06 million in 2021 to US$ 2,908.96 million by 2028

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5. 6% from 2021 to 2028. The development of suction nozzles and hoppers, vibrating dosing screws, and rotary valves, among other feeding techniques, has led to technological breakthroughs in the America pneumatic conveying systems market.

New York, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "America Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Operation, Technology, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244526/?utm_source=GNW
The traditional pneumatic conveying methods are the simple feeding systems for dryers, filling and packing machines, mills, and injection mold machines.

These include silos, tanks, and containers.Bulk materials can be fed via sacks, barrels, containers, and silos, among other packaging options.

Furthermore, the development of new production methods has resulted in the introduction of blow-through valves, drop-through valves, and high-pressure airlocks with improved precision levels to reduce air leakage.Ring blowers, rotary piston blowers, and helical piston compressors generate the appropriate pressure in pressure conveying systems.

More accurate drop-through valves, blow-through valves, and high-pressure airlocks are being manufactured than ever before to eliminate air loss. As filling and discharging can be constructed considerably more readily with the help of sophisticated control technology, the vessels in modern pressure-vessel conveying systems are smaller than before. The introduction of small-pressure vessel conveying systems, incorporated with intelligent control technology, is providing attractive opportunities for this market’s growth. New materials are being used to manufacture pneumatic conveyors. New filter materials and designs enable continuous powder conveying without compromising filter capacity. Suction hoppers, suction nozzles, vibrating dosing screws, and rotary valves are examples of novel goods that are likely to propel this market during the forecast period.

The America pneumatic conveying systems market is segmented on the basis of operation, technology, and end user.On the basis of operation the pneumatic conveying systems market is segmented as dilute phase conveying and dense phase conveying.

In 2020, the dense phase conveying segment led the America pneumatic conveying systems market, accounting for a larger share in the pneumatic conveying systems market.On the basis of technology the pneumatic conveying systems market is segmented as positive pressure systems, vacuum systems, and combination systems.

In 2020, the positive pressure systems segment accounted for the largest market share.On the basis of end user the pneumatic conveying systems market is segmented as pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, chemicals, mineral and ceramics, power generation, plastics and polymer, others.

In 2020, the food and beverages segment led the America pneumatic conveying systems market, accounting for a larger share in the market.

Coperion GmBH, Cyclonaire, Dynamic Air Inc., Flexicon Corporation, Flsmidth, Gericke Ag, Nilfisk Group Nol-Tec Systems Inc., Schenck Process Holding GmBH, and VAC-U-MAX are some of the key players in the America pneumatic conveying systems market profiled in this study.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on America Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market
During the COVID-19 crisis, many manufacturing productions plants have shut down their operation, thus having a significant impact on the growth of the chemical industry, which resulted in the US straining its chemical production capacity in 2020.The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) implemented various restrictions pertaining to indirect pollutants in food during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The governments in these regions have implemented stringent regulations expected to boost demand for pneumatic conveying systems over the forecast period.

Furthermore, an abundance of drugs required to combat COVID-19 has strengthened the pharmaceutical sector in 2020 and is expected to rise continuously in the future years.Hydrochloric acid, for example, is predominantly employed in the pharmaceutical industry to produce active medicinal operations (API).

As a result, increased use of hydrochloric acid in pharmaceutical firms is projected to positively impact the chemical sector and increase market expansion throughout the forecast period.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244526/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • The Keystone XL pipeline has nothing to do with gas prices

    Republican mythmakers want you to believe Biden blocked tons of oil from the US market. But the oil is still there.

  • Wendy's Follows McDonald's, Chipotle in Making a Big Move

    Fast-food chain Wendy's wants to do something that Chipotle has done but McDonald's has struggled with.

  • Signet Shocks Diamond Trade With Refusal to Buy Russian Gems

    (Bloomberg) -- Signet Jewelers Ltd., the owner of Kay Jewelers and Zales, sent shockwaves through the global diamond trade on Wednesday, telling suppliers it would no longer buy stones mined in Russia, the world’s biggest source of gems.Most Read from BloombergPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksUkraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusU.S. Is Sending Dive-Bombing Switchblade Drones t

  • For one Japanese salaryman, nearly a decade of $4 annual pay rises

    Japanese accountant Masamitsu has not travelled or gone to the cinema in years and rarely eats out. Instead, his annual salary of about $34,000 goes to support his family and has risen by just $4 a year for nearly a decade. Masamitsu's plight mirrors that of many workers at small and medium-sized firms in Japan, where the average salary in 2020 was $38,515, little changed from the 1990s and well below the average of $49,165 in countries of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

  • Buffett Dives Deeper Into Occidental With Share Purchases

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. snapped up 18.1 million additional shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp., giving the conglomerate a 14.6% stake in the oil giant. Most Read from BloombergPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksUkraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusU.S. Is Sending Dive-Bombing Switchblade Drones to UkrainePowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, Mor

  • Russian oil has become a bargain India can’t pass up

    India is preparing to buy heavily discounted crude oil from its long-time ally Russia. While this may not be much, a discount on Russian crude will surely lower India’s import bill, The Times of India reported today (March 16). Every 10% increase in crude oil prices would lead to a 0.3 percentage point-widening in India’s current account deficit (CAD), and in turn, a weaker rupee, Nomura Research said in a report recently.

  • Biden Is Calling Out the Surge in Gas Prices — Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil prices may have eased, but gasoline at the pump hasn’t -- a familiar problem for the Biden administration grappling with elevated inflation in the U.S.Most Read from BloombergPowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, More Than 90 InjuredIn a Chilling Threat, Putin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’Ukraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksKremlin Embrace of Neutral-Ukraine Plan Sparks Hope on Talk

  • Oil Prices Rise After Three-Day Slump. Supply Fears Are Taking Hold.

    The International Energy Agency warned energy markets could face “the biggest supply crisis in decades.”

  • India's Reliance may avoid Russian fuel after sanctions, official says

    India's Reliance Industries Ltd, operator of the world's biggest refining complex, may avoid buying Russian fuels for its plants following Western sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, a senior company official said. "Even if we can source some of the feeds (from Russia), probably we will be out of it because of the sanctions," Rajesh Rawat, senior vice president and business head cracker, told an industry event on Wednesday. The private refiner mostly buys its petrochemical feedstock from the Middle East and the United States.

  • Gas prices are already expected to top $5 a gallon, but experts lay out a scenario that could be much worse

    High gas prices are here to stay due to the Ukraine war. And it may have a huge impact on the economy.

  • What Democrats don't get about gas prices

    None of the proposals for lowering oil and gas prices would address the economic fundamentals that dominate the US energy industry.

  • ‘Where should I live and what am I going to do?’ Retirement advice we’re not getting from financial advisers

    THE VIEW FROM UNRETIREMENT Retirement is one of the Top 10 most stressful life events, according to the psychiatrists Thomas Holmes and Richard Rahe. As someone who recently began unretirement (or semiretirement), I concur.

  • Occidental Petroleum Stock Jumps As Warren Buffett Boosts Stake To $7 Billion

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway investment group added to its holdings of Occidental Petroleum this week, taking its overall stake to around 13.4%.

  • Oil surges amid warnings of supply shortages

    LONDON -Oil prices climbed 6% on Thursday after the International Energy Agency (IEA) said three million barrels a day (bpd) of Russian oil and products could be shut in from next month and despite the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates. The supply loss would be far greater than an expected drop in demand of one million bpd triggered by higher fuel prices, the IEA said in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark Brent crude futures gained $6.41, or 6.5%, to $104.43 a barrel by 1205 GMT.

  • Carmakers Seen Producing 5 Million Fewer Vehicles After Russian Invasion

    (Bloomberg) -- A closely watched auto-industry forecaster lopped more than 5 million cars off its projections for global production this year and next, largely due to fallout expected from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergPowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, More Than 90 InjuredUkraine Update: Biden Offers Kyiv Weapons Including Armed DronesIn a Chilling Threat, Putin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’Richest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksKremlin E

  • Saudi Arabia Considers Accepting Yuan Instead of Dollars for Chinese Oil Sales

    Saudi Arabia is in active talks with Beijing to price its oil sales to China in yuan, people familiar with the matter said, a move that would dent the U.S. dollar’s dominance of the global petroleum market and mark another shift by the world’s top crude exporter toward Asia.

  • Macy's Newest Hire Speaks Volumes About Its Future

    The department store chain is dusting off new merchandising plans that were put on hold to deal with the pandemic.

  • The Global Fight Over Chips Is About to Get Even Worse

    (Bloomberg) -- Magdeburg in former East Germany is famous for its towering gothic cathedral, and not a lot else. It’s now about to play a key role in U.S. and European efforts to tilt the global balance of power.Most Read from BloombergPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksUkraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusU.S. Is Sending Dive-Bombing Switchblade Drones to UkrainePowerful Quake O

  • Alnylam files patent infringement lawsuits against Pfizer, Moderna

    Alnylam said it was seeking compensation for use of its lipid nanoparticles (LNP) technology that carries and delivers RNA-based therapeutics or vaccines in the body. Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines infringe Alnylam's patent through the use of a lipid formulated into LNPs that protect and deliver the vaccines' mRNA, the pharmaceutical firm said.

  • Exxon, BHP to invest $291 million to expand gas output off Australia

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp and BHP Group said on Thursday they will go ahead with a project to boost gas output from their Gippsland Basin Kipper field off southeast Australia, which would help fill a looming gas shortage in the local market. Exxon's Esso Australia said the project would cost about A$400 million ($291 million) to extract an additional 200 petajoules (PJ) of gas over the coming five years, adding that about 30 PJ will be produced next year. The country's regulators have warned that eastern Australia faces a gas shortfall from 2026, largely because the ageing gas fields in the Gippsland Basin Joint Venture, which has been the biggest supplier into the market for decades, are drying up.