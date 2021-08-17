America’s VetDogs Reaches $1.25 Million Donation Milestone

Bil-Jac Dog Food and America’s VetDogs Treats Long-Term Partnership Supports Disabled Veterans

U.S. Navy Veteran and America's VetDogs client Joe Worley with service dog Galaxie at Bil-Jac's exhibit at Global Pet Expo in Orlando, Florida 2019.

U.S. Navy Veteran and America's VetDogs client Joe Worley with service dog Galaxie at Bil-Jac's exhibit at Global Pet Expo in Orlando, Florida 2019.

Smithtown, New York, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America’s VetDogs is proud to celebrate its partnership with Bil-Jac Super Premium Dog Food & Treats . The organizations have achieved a major donation goal of $1.25 million via the proceeds raised through treat sales of America’s VetDogs Skin & Coat Formula Dog Treats, and more recently, America’s VetDogs Training Treats. By purchasing America’s VetDogs Treats, pet parents and their best friends help to support America’s VetDogs, a national non-profit that trains and provides assistance dogs to veterans and first responders with disabilities at no charge. Achieving a total of $1.25 million in donations is a milestone both organizations, their loyal followers, and retail partners can truly celebrate.

With each treat purchase, pet parents contribute to helping those who have served our country honorably, live with dignity and independence. In 2020, Bil-Jac introduced America’s VetDogs Training Treat, which bears the emblem “Official Training Treat of America’s VetDogs,” to further the mission to support America’s VetDogs alongside the well-received America’s VetDogs Skin & Coat Formula Dog Treats.

“We’re truly grateful to have a dedicated partner like Bil-Jac,” said John Miller, president and CEO of America’s VetDogs. “Reaching $1.25 million in donations is an incredible milestone, allowing us to provide these life-changing dogs to individuals in need. We’re thankful to the pet parents who support us by purchasing America’s VetDogs Treats. We also appreciate the support of the many stores that carry America’s VetDogs Treats, it has truly been a community effort.”

“The lasting partnership we have with America’s VetDogs means so much to us, and it’s been a privilege to watch the organization grow and help so many veterans throughout the years,” said Bil-Jac President Bob Kelly. “During World War II, my father Bill served in the US Army Air Forces, and my Uncle Jack and Aunt Gene served in the Army. After the war, Dad and Uncle Jack founded Bil-Jac, so supporting those who have served has always been a cause that is near and dear to our hearts. We all know the difference a dog can make in someone’s life, so being able to help America’s VetDogs provide specially trained assistance dogs to help people live more independently by selling high-quality treats is an honor for us. We look forward to continuing to support the wonderful work they do.”

Story continues

America’s VetDogs trainers use America’s VetDogs Training Treats as a high-value, positive reinforcement treat to motivate and train for a variety of intricate service dog tasks along with traditional food rewards, clicker training and high praise. The Training Treats are used to help train dogs to assist veterans in their daily lives with such tasks as object retrieval, opening and closing doors, bracing and supporting handlers when standing or walking, and mitigating symptoms of PTSD. The service dog programs of America’s VetDogs were created to provide enhanced mobility and renewed independence for United States veterans, active-duty service members and first responders with disabilities, allowing them to once again live with pride and self-reliance.

About America’s VetDogs

Since 2003, America’s VetDogs (www.VetDogs.org) has trained and placed guide and service dogs to provide independence, enhanced mobility, and companionship to veterans with disabilities from all eras. In 2015, VetDogs opened its programs to first responders, including fire, police, and emergency medical personnel. America's VetDogs is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization founded by the Guide Dog Foundation and serves clients from across the United States. VetDogs relies on contributions from generous individuals, corporations, service clubs and foundations to fund its mission to help those who have served our country live with dignity and independence. It costs more than $50,000 to breed, raise, train, and place one assistance dog, but America’s VetDogs provides its services completely free of charge to the individual.

America’s VetDogs has been accredited by both the International Guide Dog Federation and Assistance Dogs International.

VetDogs.org

About Bil-Jac

Bil-Jac, family-owned and operated, stands for more than 74 years of uncompromising dedication to the highest quality and freshest ingredients available. Offering a full line of Super Premium Dog Foods, Treats, and Health Enhancers, Bil-Jac is committed to nutrition that helps dogs to thrive. Dog food and treats are more than a family business – it’s our passion.

Bil-Jac.com

Attachment

CONTACT: Allison Storck America's VetDogs 6313342615 allison@guidedog.org Sarah Walters RMD Advertising (614) 794-2008 Walters@rmdadvertising.com



