U.S. markets close in 2 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,947.57
    -141.28 (-3.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,675.54
    -979.05 (-3.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,493.85
    -490.67 (-4.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,791.00
    -49.30 (-2.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.65
    -2.75 (-2.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.90
    -1.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    21.56
    -0.19 (-0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0480
    -0.0075 (-0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9060
    -0.0620 (-2.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2361
    -0.0131 (-1.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.2850
    -1.0730 (-0.83%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,043.93
    -1,147.66 (-3.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    649.59
    -21.09 (-3.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,438.09
    -80.26 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,911.20
    +251.45 (+0.94%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Investing in the new high-inflation, slowing-growth paradigm'

Analyst Callie Cox joins Jared Blikre to help investors find opportunities in a tough market on Wed, May 18 at 2pm ET.

AMERICA NEW YORK RI WANG FOOD GROUP CO., LTD RECALLS READY TO EAT PORK SAUSAGE PRODUCTS DUE TO POSSIBLE FOREIGN MATTER CONTAMINATION

USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service
·3 min read

Washington, D.C., May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Recall Release

CLASS I RECALL
HEALTH RISK: HIGH

Congressional and Public Affairs
Maria Machuca 202-720-9113

FSISpress@usda.gov
FSIS-RC-016-2022


AMERICA NEW YORK RI WANG FOOD GROUP CO., LTD RECALLS READY TO EAT PORK SAUSAGE PRODUCTS DUE TO POSSIBLE FOREIGN MATTER CONTAMINATION

WASHINGTON, May 18, 2022 – America New York Ri Wang Food Group Co., Ltd., a Bay Shore, N.Y. establishment, is recalling approximately 14,635 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) sausage sticks and luncheon loaf products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The RTE sausage sticks and luncheon loaf items were produced on various dates from April 5, 2022 to May 5, 2022. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:

  • 16-oz. plastic bags containing one luncheon loaf with a “Use/Refreeze by NOV. 11, 2022” date and lot numbers of 422094 and 422110.

  • 23-oz. plastic bags containing 10 sausage sticks with a “Use/Refreeze by NOV. 13, 2022” date and lot numbers of 422094, 422102, 422112, 422116, 522122 and 522124.

  • 10-oz. plastic bags containing four sausage sticks with a “Use/Refreeze by NOV. 13, 2022” date and lot numbers of 422094, 422102, 422112, 422116, 422119, 522122 and 522123.


The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 40200A” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered after the firm received a consumer complaint reporting they found two metal pieces embedded in the sausage stick.

There have been no confirmed reports of injuries or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Alice Zheng, America New York Ri Wang Food Group Co., Ltd., at 631-231-8999.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

###


NOTE: Access news releases and other information at FSIS’ website at http://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Follow FSIS on Twitter at twitter.com/usdafoodsafety or in Spanish at: twitter.com/usdafoodsafe_es.

USDA RECALL CLASSIFICATIONS

Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.

Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.

Class III This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.


USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender. To file a complaint of discrimination, write: USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, DC 20250-9410 or call 800-795-3272 (voice), or 202-720-6382 (TDD).

CONTACT: USDA FSIS USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service press@fsis.usda.gov


Recommended Stories

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Biotech Stocks to Buy in 2022

    With that as a backdrop, let's consider two biotech stocks that don't grab a lot of headlines but deserve serious consideration: Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) and Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM). Incyte is a drugmaker with a particular focus on the field of oncology. Its best-selling product is called Jakafi, which treats some types of bone marrow cancer, among other conditions.

  • Twitter says it is ‘committed’ to Elon Musk deal amid obscene tweets and public arguments

    Twitter says it is “committed” to being sold to Elon Musk – even amid a range of difficulties that could trouble the deal. In recent days, Mr Musk has become publicly fixed on the number of spam bots and fake accounts that are on the platform, and has accused Twitter’s leadership of obscuring the true amount. “Twitter is committed to completing the transaction on the agreed price and terms as promptly as practicable,” the social media company said.

  • Can This Cancer Stock Maintain Its Momentum?

    The stock market continues to be under pressure due to geopolitical tensions and various economic problems. For instance, cancer-focused biotech company Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL) has run circles around the broader market year to date. Can Exelixis continue beating the market from here on out?

  • If You Notice This at Night, You Could Have Long COVID, Doctors Warn

    If you haven't been infected with the coronavirus yet, consider yourself lucky. By Feb. 2022, nearly 60 percent of all Americans had already had at least one case of COVID, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But while some of these cases have cleared up within a week or so, a number of people who have been infected with the virus have not been as lucky. Some people who have had COVID experience long-term problems that can last for months or even years—a condition

  • Top-Rated Eli Lilly Nears Breakout After FDA Approves Its Next Potential Blockbuster

    The Food and Drug Administration approved an Eli Lilly diabetes drug it described as "novel," prodding LLY stock closer to a breakout.

  • Pfizer Retakes A Key Line — And Drags BioNTech, Moderna With It

    Vaccine stocks Pfizer and BioNTech rose moderately Tuesday after the Food and Drug Administration signed off on Covid boosters for children.

  • As the Red Cross moves to a pricey blood treatment method, hospitals call for more choice

    The nation’s largest supplier of platelets is moving to a method it says is easier for hospitals and reduces pathogens—but the cost is too much for hospitals who demand more options for patients.

  • Monkeypox: Five cases found in Portugal as virus spreads in Europe

    The rare infection has spread to mainland Europe with suspected cases also in Madrid.

  • OPSENS ANNOUNCES PUBLICATION IN JSCAI OF DATA SUPPORTING THE CORRELATION BETWEEN THE OPTOWIRE AND A NOVEL TAVR INTERFACE WITH STANDARD OF CARE, BEFORE AND AFTER TAVR

    OpSens Inc. ("OpSens" or the "Company") (TSX: OPS) (OTCQX: OPSSF), a medical device cardiology-focused company delivering innovative solutions based on its proprietary technology, today announced newly published data supporting the correlation between OpSens' OptoWire, powered by Fidela™ sensor, and a novel transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) interface, with measurement derived from standard hemodynamic assessment, both before and after TAVR.

  • Why Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics Rose 13.4% on Tuesday

    The clinical-stage biotech saw its shares rise after releasing preclinical data on two of its therapies.

  • What's being done to address the baby formula shortage

    The U.S. is experiencing a shortage of baby formula. The real turning point came in mid-February, after supply chain constraints were already pressuring the sector.

  • What happened with Abbott baby formula that worsened a U.S. shortage?

    Abbott Laboratories, the biggest U.S. supplier of powder infant formula including Similac, has agreed with regulators on steps needed to resume production at its Sturgis, Michigan, manufacturing plant. Abbott initiated a recall of its infant formula products and closed its Michigan plant in February after reports of serious bacterial infections in four infants, worsening a shortage among multiple manufacturers that began with pandemic supply chain issues. Consumers reported four infants who were sick, including three with Cronobacter sakazakii infections and one with Salmonella newport, who had been fed formula products made at the Sturgis plant.

  • Amedisys Chairman Paul Kusserow: Contessa Health put us in a 'whole new league'

    When home health firm Amedisys agreed to purchase Nashville-based Contessa Health for $250 million, the company said it planned to “invest meaningfully” in Contessa’s growth. “We expect this to be the future,” Amedisys Chairman and former CEO Paul Kusserow said in an interview. Kusserow was speaking last week after participating in a panel at the Healthcare Investors in The South conference inside the Country Music Hall of Fame.

  • I was vaxxed, masked and careful, yet still caught COVID-19. We can't let our guard down.

    COVID-19 caught columnist Wanda Lloyd at a "moment of weakness" and sickened her. Don't let your guard down on protections, she writes.

  • WHO: 2nd COVID booster for most vulnerable offers benefits

    An expert group convened by the World Health Organization says there may be some benefit in giving a second booster dose of coronavirus vaccine to the most vulnerable people amid the continuing global spread of omicron and its subvariants. In a statement issued on Tuesday, the United Nations health agency said there was “a growing body of evidence regarding the value of an additional booster dose” for groups including health workers, people aged over 60 and those with weak immune systems. The WHO said its expert group had assessed the limited data from seven studies for second booster doses of messenger RNA vaccines, saying there wasn't enough information proving their effectiveness in younger, healthy people.

  • Woman shocked after being charged $40 for ‘crying’ at doctors appointment

    ‘Tell me you live in America without telling me that you live in America’

  • How big is the latest U.S. coronavirus wave? No one really knows.

    Eileen Wassermann struggles to calculate her daily risks at this stage of the coronavirus pandemic - with infections drastically undercounted and mask mandates gone. The immunocompromised 69-year-old ensconces herself in her SUV for the half-hour ferry ride across the Puget Sound from her home on Bainbridge Island to Seattle, where she undergoes treatment for the rare inflammatory condition sarcoidosis.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The

  • People with COVID Usually Feel This First

    The Omicron BA.4 subvariant is spreading across South Africa and parts of Europe, and could lead to another COVID-19 surge in the U.S. "We're definitely entering a resurgence in South Africa, and it seems to be driven entirely by BA.4 and BA.5," says Penny Moore, Ph.D., a virologist at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, South Africa. "We're seeing crazy numbers of infections. Just within my lab, I have six people off sick." So what warning signs should people be looking for? He

  • Pfizer's Setbacks With Paxlovid Are Mounting -- Should Investors Be Concerned?

    Due to its clinically proven ability to keep 89% of high-risk patients with COVID-19 out of the hospital, Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) antiviral pill called Paxlovid is one of the hottest and most lucrative drugs of 2022. What's more, Paxlovid makes up a significant portion of the company's revenue growth, though it's nowhere near the weight of Comirnaty, its coronavirus vaccine. Can Pfizer supply enough pills to meet its guidance?

  • New York Files Complaint Against Amazon for Pregnancy and Disability Discrimination

    The complaint alleges that Amazon's policy of allowing managers to override recommendations made by trained in-house consultants has caused employees to be denied reasonable accommodations.