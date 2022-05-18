AMERICA NEW YORK RI WANG FOOD GROUP CO., LTD RECALLS READY TO EAT PORK SAUSAGE PRODUCTS DUE TO POSSIBLE FOREIGN MATTER CONTAMINATION

WASHINGTON, May 18, 2022 – America New York Ri Wang Food Group Co., Ltd., a Bay Shore, N.Y. establishment, is recalling approximately 14,635 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) sausage sticks and luncheon loaf products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.



The RTE sausage sticks and luncheon loaf items were produced on various dates from April 5, 2022 to May 5, 2022. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:



16-oz. plastic bags containing one luncheon loaf with a “Use/Refreeze by NOV. 11, 2022” date and lot numbers of 422094 and 422110. 23-oz. plastic bags containing 10 sausage sticks with a “Use/Refreeze by NOV. 13, 2022” date and lot numbers of 422094, 422102, 422112, 422116, 522122 and 522124. 10-oz. plastic bags containing four sausage sticks with a “Use/Refreeze by NOV. 13, 2022” date and lot numbers of 422094, 422102, 422112, 422116, 422119, 522122 and 522123.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 40200A” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.



The problem was discovered after the firm received a consumer complaint reporting they found two metal pieces embedded in the sausage stick.



There have been no confirmed reports of injuries or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.



FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.



FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.



Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Alice Zheng, America New York Ri Wang Food Group Co., Ltd., at 631-231-8999.



Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.



