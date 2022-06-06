U.S. markets close in 4 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,162.84
    +54.30 (+1.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,206.06
    +306.36 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,214.16
    +201.42 (+1.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,895.94
    +12.88 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.83
    -0.04 (-0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,850.30
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.22
    +0.31 (+1.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0718
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0210
    +0.0640 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2554
    +0.0061 (+0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.3850
    +0.5250 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,499.01
    +1,715.23 (+5.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    683.05
    +5.50 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,637.89
    +104.94 (+1.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,915.89
    +154.32 (+0.56%)
     

American Academy of Sleep Medicine launches "Sleep Is Good Medicine" campaign to help Americans get more out of sleep

·3 min read

DARIEN, Ill., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine launched "Sleep Is Good Medicine," a national campaign to increase public education about the importance of sleep and its connection to health. The campaign was announced during the plenary session of the SLEEP 2022 annual meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Sleep is good medicine. American Academy of Sleep Medicine
Sleep is good medicine. American Academy of Sleep Medicine

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 1 in 3 adults in the United States report getting less than seven hours of sleep per day. In 2021, the AASM issued a position statement noting that sleep is essential to health and calling for greater emphasis on sleep health in education, clinical practice, inpatient and long-term care, public health promotion, and the workplace.

"This campaign will support the AASM vision that sleep is recognized as essential to health," said Dr. Raman Malhotra, a board-certified sleep medicine physician and professor in the department of neurology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. "Sleep is as important as nutrition and exercise for our health and well-being."

"Sleep Is Good Medicine" will show how getting healthy sleep helps the body boost immunity, reduce stress, and work to lower the risk for many medical conditions, like diabetes and hypertension.

"We know that chronic insufficient sleep can have a detrimental impact on personal health and increase the risk of many diseases," said Jennifer L. Martin, a licensed clinical psychologist who is a professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. "Healthy sleep is also important for mood regulation and mental health, helping to reduce the risk of problems such as anxiety and depression."

Through "Sleep Is Good Medicine," the AASM will work to elevate sleep as a key pillar of health — equivalent to nutrition and exercise. The campaign builds upon the AASM's existing awareness efforts for the public and health care professionals, serving as a key initiative in addressing information gaps about the value of sleep.

The digital campaign will provide engaging content, including infographics and social media messages, to educate adults about healthy sleep and encourage people to talk to their doctor about their sleep concerns. The campaign also will provide tips and resources to support health care professionals in helping their patients improve their sleep health.

To learn more about the "Sleep Is Good Medicine" campaign and download its resources, visit www.sleepisgoodmedicine.com.

About the American Academy of Sleep Medicine

Established in 1975, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine is advancing sleep care and enhancing sleep health to improve lives. The AASM has a combined membership of 11,000 accredited member sleep centers and individual members, including physicians, scientists and other health care professionals (aasm.org).

Contact: Jennifer Gibson, jgibson@aasm.org, 630-737-9729

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-academy-of-sleep-medicine-launches-sleep-is-good-medicine-campaign-to-help-americans-get-more-out-of-sleep-301561766.html

SOURCE American Academy of Sleep Medicine

Recommended Stories

  • Eli Lilly Stock Gains On Impressive Data From Jardiance Diabetes Drug Trial

    "These five-year results ... showing empagliflozin was associated with a decreased risk of hospitalization for heart failure and for death, are encouraging data for adults with type 2 diabetes," said co-lead investigator Dr. Elisabetta Patorno.

  • Eli Lilly Flirts With Buy Point On A 'Flawless' Update For Its Diabetes-Turned-Obesity Drug

    Eli Lilly delivered a promising update for its experimental obesity treatment over the weekend, leading LLY stock to pop Monday.

  • 3 Dividend-Paying Healthcare Stocks That Age Well

    Within the next 15 years, people 65 or older are expected outnumber those under 18, for the first time in U.S. history.

  • Is Now the Time to Buy This Risky Stock With Huge Upside Potential?

    Having a small drug development pipeline is a big risk, but it also leaves the door open potentially for big gains.

  • Can the Best-Selling Drugs of 2021 Repeat Their Performance?

    Investors looking for stocks that can put up big gains know that pharmaceutical sales can make it happen. If you don't recognize its official brand name, don't worry: Most of us still call it the Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) vaccine. In May, Pfizer told investors it expected around $32 billion in Comirnaty sales for the entire year.

  • My Family Got COVID. So Why Did We Test Negative?

    As a science journalist, I’ve read dozens of research papers about COVID-19, and I’ve interviewed so many virologists, infectious disease physicians and immunologists over the past two years that I’ve lost count. But nothing prepared me for what happened after my 7-year-old daughter tested positive for COVID-19 nearly two weeks ago. It started the way you might expect: On a Sunday evening, my daughter spiked a fever. The next morning, we got an email informing us that she’d been exposed to the c

  • Jeff Bridges reflects on his cancer, COVID-19 battle and how he pushed himself to walk his daughter down the aisle

    Now in remission, the Oscar winner says he set a goal to walk his youngest daughter down the aisle.

  • A Cancer Trial's Unexpected Result: Remission in Every Patient

    It was a small trial, just 18 rectal cancer patients, every one of whom took the same drug. But the results were astonishing. The cancer vanished in every single patient, undetectable by physical exam; endoscopy; positron emission tomography, or PET scans; or MRI scans. Dr. Luis A. Diaz Jr. of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, an author of a paper published Sunday in the New England Journal of Medicine describing the results, which were sponsored by drug company GlaxoSmithKline, said he kn

  • Witness describes 'bloodbath' at Encino hospital, says bystanders shut stabbing suspect in storage room

    A patient, whom police identified as Ashkan Amirsoleymani, 35, was taken into custody Friday night on suspicion of stabbing two nurses and a doctor.

  • These Supplements Can Be Dangerous, Says Pharmacist

    Taking supplements can be a great, easy way to support your overall health. This is especially true if you have trouble getting all the nutrients you need from your diet, or if you have particular health conditions that create a need for an extra boost of certain vitamins or minerals. Supplements may be made of things other than vitamins or minerals, such as herbs, plant extracts and enzymes. Dietary supplements differ from prescription medications in some important ways. The biggest of these is

  • Penn State adjusts COVID-19 masking policy at University Park, 5 other campuses

    The decision was based on the CDC’s community levels.

  • The #1 Worst Supplement For Exercise, Says Science

    When you want to improve exercise performance, you may think to turn to supplements beyond protein powder. There are, in fact, many supplements that can support better workout results, such as beetroot and branched-chain amino acids; however, there are also supplements that can negatively impact your performance.Once thought to be a worthwhile supplement to take while exercising, at this point, scientific research indicates that antioxidant supplementation is mostly detrimental to exercise. Ther

  • The #1 Worst Eating Habit Increasing Your Risk of Cancer, New Research Suggests

    The next time you're sitting down to do your meal planning for the week, you might want to make sure that the food on your list offers plenty of folate (vitamin B9) and other kinds of vitamin B.While both can help keep you feeling healthier and younger, new data has found that not getting enough folate and vitamins in the B group can lead to issues that are connected to cancer."A deficit of certain nutrients is one of the nutritional factors that are involved in the initiation phase, including f

  • Lupus: Treatments, Research and Bristol Myers Squibb's Dedication to Patients - A Q&A With Subhashis Banerjee

    Subhashish Banerjee, MD, vice president & disease area head, Rheumatology and Dermatology at Bristol Myers Squibb, shares how the company is leveraging a pathways-based approach to advance research...

  • A major trial of a four-day week has begun – what are the pros and cons?

    British companies are taking part in a trial of a four-day working week – the results could be life-changing.

  • An egg a day keeps the doctor away by boosting ‘good cholesterol’

    Eating an egg every day can boost “good cholesterol”, a study has found.

  • Illinois Braces for Surge in Abortion Patients as Court Weighs Roe v. Wade

    If Roe v. Wade is overturned, as many as 26 states are expected to ban or restrict access to abortion, creating “abortion islands” in states where access is protected. Here’s how healthcare providers in Illinois are preparing for the expected influx in out-of-state patients. Photo Illustration: Laura Kammermann

  • Doctor named in abortion case has nothing to do with lawsuit

    Dr. Thomas Dobbs has never gotten involved in political fights over reproductive health, but his name has become shorthand for a legal case that could end abortion rights in the United States. Mississippi's top public health official is named in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, a dispute over a state law that would ban most abortions after the 15th week but that could be used to overturn Roe v. Wade. A leaked draft of a U.S. Supreme Court opinion shows a conservative majority of justices are ready to use the case to topple the court's landmark 1973 ruling that established abortion rights nationwide.

  • Woman claps back at bullies with 16-stone weight loss triumph

    Clara Barrett dropped from a size 36 to a tiny size 8 after changing her lifestyle with the help of a personal trainer.

  • 5 Things Your Sweat Is Telling You About Your Health

    When we say "no sweat!" we mean "no problem!" But the truth is, no sweat would actually be a very big problem. Sweating regulates our body temperature and keeps us from overheating; it's a bodily function with much-needed benefits. (Perspiration is also frequently thought to be the body's method of "flushing out" toxins, but this is now considered to be a misconception, according to WebMD.)We have up to four million sweat glands on our bodies, and a healthy adult sweats up to ten liters a day. H