U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,924.26
    -42.59 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,318.44
    -337.98 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,630.86
    -154.26 (-1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.75
    -13.07 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.25
    +0.64 (+0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,722.60
    +13.30 (+0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    17.91
    +0.24 (+1.38%)
     

  • Dólar/Euro

    0.9956
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    -0.0720 (-2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1515
    -0.0027 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.1520
    -0.0660 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,987.79
    -90.47 (-0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    472.97
    -6.70 (-1.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,281.19
    +132.69 (+1.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,650.84
    -10.63 (-0.04%)
     

American Air Filter Co., Inc. Acquires National Air Filter Service Co. of New Jersey

·2 min read

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Air Filter Co., Inc. dba AAF International, a global leader of air filtration solutions for over 100 years, has acquired National Air Filter Service Company of New Jersey, one of the oldest and largest full-service air filtration management companies in the United States.

"This is an exciting announcement for us that we believe will yield important benefits for our customers and our vendors while ensuring the continuity of our business and relationships," said Don Borghoff, President and Owner of National Air Filter Service Company of New Jersey. "This acquisition symbolizes our intention to deliver more value to our customers while providing them with the same great service they have come to expect," Borghoff added. This change in ownership is effective August 29, 2022.

About AAF International
From our world headquarters in Louisville, Kentucky, AAF International proudly celebrated its 100-year anniversary in 2021. AAF International, AAF Flanders and its subsidiaries maintain manufacturing operations in 22 countries across four continents with 6,000 employees worldwide. AAF International is a subsidiary of Daikin Industries, Ltd., based in Osaka, Japan, a diversified international manufacturing company and a global leader in air conditioning.

AAF is recognized as a global leader in air filtration and has consistently delivered many industry firsts. Our vision is to 'bring clean air to life' by supplying our customers with best-in-class products and technologies that protect and improve people's health. Our residential, commercial and industrial customers benefit from decades of know-how that allows us to protect people, products, and equipment in critical processes while still delivering solutions that minimize impact and protect our environment.

For more information about AAF, visit https://www.aafintl.com/.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-air-filter-co-inc-acquires-national-air-filter-service-co-of-new-jersey-301617323.html

SOURCE American Air Filter International

Recommended Stories

  • Achieve your car’s peak performance with the best engine air filters

    Are you sick of your vehicle’s sluggish performance? We’ve gathered the top engine air filters of 2022 to help your car run the way it should.

  • Why Nio Dropped Again Today

    Nio's August deliveries soared year over year, but there are plenty of clouds on the horizon too.

  • How Low Will Microsoft Go in the Weeks Ahead?

    Shares of software giant Microsoft have been weak in recent weeks. Prices made a low in June and then bounced back into the middle of August but the price gains have been evaporating and more sell signals have been flashed. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has given back its June-August advance and is flirting with new lows.

  • Russia scraps gas pipeline reopening, stoking European fuel fears

    FRANKFURT/GDANSK (Reuters) -Russia has scrapped a Saturday deadline to resume flows via a major gas supply route to Germany, deepening Europe's difficulties in securing winter fuel, after saying it had found faults in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline during maintenance. Nord Stream 1, which runs under the Baltic Sea, had been due to resume operating at 0100 GMT on Saturday after a three-day halt for maintenance. But Gazprom, the state-controlled firm with a monopoly on Russian gas exports via pipeline, said on Friday it could not safely restart deliveries until it had fixed an oil leak found in a vital turbine.

  • New U.S. rules on EV subsidies slam Hyundai, Kia's dreams

    SEOUL/DETROIT (Reuters) -After grabbing the No. 2 spot in the U.S. electric vehicle market with stylish, long-range models, Hyundai Motor and Kia are the automakers with the most to lose from new rules that halt subsidies for EVs made outside North America. These two companies, which make the popular Ioniq 5 and EV6 models, sold more than 39,000 EVs in the United States between January and July – doubling last year's sales and blowing past Ford Motor Co, Volkswagen AG and General Motors Co. But the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law by U.S. President Joe Biden last month excludes Hyundai Motor Co and its affiliate Kia Corp from federal tax credits because they don't yet make EVs in North America, knocking their EV ambitions in the short term at least, a Hyundai official, parts suppliers, analysts and car dealers said.

  • Flight attendants’ union president: ‘We are all united’ against airline stock buybacks

    President of the Association of Flight Attendants CWA Sara Nelson joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the August jobs report and how it affects the airline industry, grappling with labor shortages, travel demand, flight delays and cancellations.

  • Shortage of Frack Gear Is Helping to Hold Back US Oil Production

    (Bloomberg) -- In a dusty corner of Oklahoma, close to where Erle Halliburton founded his eponymous oil services empire 103 years ago, a group of workers shows why US oil production growth has been underwhelming in spite of a price boom.Most Read from BloombergGlobal Bonds Tumble Into Their First Bear Market in a GenerationLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowStocks Suffer Third Weekly Loss on Rate-Hike Woes: Markets WrapPutin Brings China and India to Russia for

  • GM to offer U.S. Buick dealers buyouts

    General Motors Co said Friday it will offer all of its estimated 2,000 U.S. Buick franchise dealers buyouts as it moves to make the brand all-electric by 2030 in the United States. The Wall Street Journal reported the news earlier, quoting Global Buick chief Duncan Aldred who is set to discuss the plans with dealers Friday in a virtual meeting. "So if they want to exit the Buick franchise, then we will give them monetary assistance to do so," Aldred told the newspaper.

  • Crescent Point Energy Is Heading Higher on the Charts

    Crescent Point Energy CPG is a leading North American oil producer focused on the development of high-return resource plays. In this daily bar chart of CPG, below, we can see that prices have traveled higher the past 12 months and dips to the rising 200-day moving average line have been buying opportunities. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a one-year rise and confirms the price gains we have seen.

  • Factbox-Europe's alternatives if Russia shuts off gas supply

    The Nord Stream 1 pipeline that transports Russian gas to Germany will undergo further maintenance, Gazprom said on Friday after scrapping a Saturday deadline to resume flows, deepening Europe's difficulties in securing fuel. Gazprom was already undergoing maintenance from Aug. 31-Sept. 2, prompting concerns about supply to Europe ahead of the onset of winter if the outage was extended. Russia slashed flows through the pipeline to 40% of capacity in June and to 20% in July.

  • Exxon, Shell sell California oil assets for $4 billion to IKAV

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp and Shell Plc on Thursday confirmed the sale of their California oil joint-venture Aera to German asset manager IKAV for $4 billion, ending a 25-year-long partnership that was one of the state's largest oil producers. The sale reflects the two companies move out of mature energy properties at a time when high oil and gas prices favor new deals.

  • Oil Prices Jump; OPEC+ Meets Monday Amid Production Cut Rumors

    OPEC+ is set to meet on Labor Day to discuss the energy market, as member nations have signaled an appetite to cut production targets, a move that could send oil prices surging in the volatile market. The meeting comes as U.S. crude prices increased marginally Friday, following three consecutive monthly losses. Energy giants ExxonMobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) gained ground...

  • Volkswagen, Foxconn Begin Factory Bubbles To Withstand Chengdu Lockdown: Bloomberg

    Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) has formed a bubble by keeping its workers on-site in their factories in Chengdu, Bloomberg reported. The move comes after Chengdu locked down about 21.2 million residents to contain the rising COVID-19 cases. Related: China Locks Down 21M Chengdu Residents As COVID-19 Cases Spur In Megacity Hence, Volkswagen, which operates a factory along with its local partner China FAW Group Co, has gone into a closed loop system to ensure uninterrupted production. The report noted

  • ExxonMobil, Shell Sign Deal to Divest California Asset to IKAV

    ExxonMobil (XOM) and Shell (SHEL) are holding their other California operations, which include gas station chains.

  • Ford’s U.S. Sales Rose 27% in August on Strong EV Demand

    The auto maker reported a fourfold surge in electric-vehicle sales amid strong interest in its all-electric F-150 Lightning truck.

  • 3 Top REITs to Buy From a Prospering Retail REIT Industry

    Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry stocks KIM, NNN and STOR are in focus amid pent-up consumer demand with waning of the pandemic impact and favorable job-and-wage growth environment, supporting consumer confidence.

  • Europe’s feckless politicians have left it vulnerable to Russia’s whims on energy

    STOCKHOLM, Sweden (Project Syndicate)—Skyrocketing energy prices are a disaster for the European economy and its politicians. European politicians must rethink their approach. The mess in which Europe now finds itself was caused not so much by European Union policy as by the absence of one.

  • Marathon Oil (MRO) Up 16.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

    Marathon Oil (MRO) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • Global stocks rally as G7 backs Russian oil price cap

    The group of seven richest countries, including the UK and US, agreed a price cap on Russian oil amid the energy crisis.

  • Russia to Keep Nord Stream Pipeline Shut, Citing Mechanical Problems

    Kremlin-controlled energy company Gazprom said it would suspend the key Nord Stream natural-gas pipeline to Germany, raising the pressure on Europe as governments race to avoid energy shortages this winter.