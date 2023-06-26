American Airlines adding nonstop flights from Jacksonville to Phoenix

American Airlines will launch daily, non-stop flights from Jacksonville to Phoenix beginning in November.

Jacksonville residents traveling to the desert Southwest will soon have a new, faster option when American Airlines begins its new, nonstop service to Phoenix.

Beginning Nov. 5, Dallas-based American will provide daily service to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport from Jacksonville International Airport, the Jacksonville Aviation Authority announced Monday.

The nonstop flight aboard an Airbus A320 departs Jacksonville daily at 8 a.m., arriving in Phoenix at 9:37 a.m. local time. The return flight departs Phoenix at 5 p.m. local time, arriving in Jacksonville at 10:01 p.m. Planes in American’s Airbus A320 fleet typically feature 12 first-class seats, 18 premium economy seats and 120 economy seats.

Phoenix will join just a handful of cities in the Mountain West and Pacific Coast states with nonstop service from Jacksonville.

“This nonstop flight will not only link us to our largest unserved market, but it will also offer excellent connecting opportunities for passengers,” Jacksonville Aviation Authority (JAA) CEO Mark VanLoh said in a news release.

The new flight will also directly connect two Mayo Clinic campuses.

“We are excited Jacksonville will be conveniently and expeditiously connected with Phoenix through this nonstop service on American Airlines, creating efficient travel between two of Mayo Clinic’s premier destination medical centers,” said Kent Thielen, M.D., CEO, Mayo Clinic in Florida.

With the addition of Phoenix, American will offer nonstop service from Jacksonville to eight cities, including Austin, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Miami, Philadelphia and Washington D.C.

Breeze Airways adds new non-stop flights

The announcement comes four months after JIA announced new, nonstop flights by Breeze Airways to Los Angeles, then Jacksonville’s largest unserved market.

In addition to Los Angeles, Breeze Airways in May launched seasonal nonstop flights from Jacksonville to Pittsburgh and one-stop/no plane-change service from Jacksonville to New York, Cincinnati and Louisville, Kentucky, bringing to 14 the number of cities served by Breeze from JIA since the low-fare airline began operations at the airport just a year ago.

