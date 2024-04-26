American Airlines to adjust routes amid Boeing 787 delivery delays

(Reuters) - American Airlines will be making adjustments to certain routes in the second half of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025, the carrier said on Friday, citing ongoing Boeing 787 delivery delays.

"We're making these adjustments now to ensure we're able to re-accommodate customers on affected flights," the company said.

The carrier added that it was proactively reaching out to impacted customers and would offer affected customers alternate arrangements.

The move comes a day after peer Southwest Airlines said that it will shut operations at some airports as a result of the 787 delivery issues.

Reuters reported earlier this month that the output of Boeing's 737 MAX had fallen sharply on increased production checks by U.S. regulators.

American Airlines said that the route adjustments will not cease service in any of its destinations and the airline will continue to offer service on 55 long-haul international routes this winter.

(Reporting by Aatreyee Dasgupta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

