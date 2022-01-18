U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,577.11
    -85.74 (-1.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,368.47
    -543.34 (-1.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,506.90
    -386.86 (-2.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,096.23
    -66.23 (-3.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.56
    +2.74 (+3.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.40
    -3.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.51
    +0.59 (+2.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1326
    -0.0084 (-0.74%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    +0.0930 (+5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3596
    -0.0051 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5910
    +0.0110 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,334.80
    +596.09 (+1.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,009.15
    -0.24 (-0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,563.55
    -47.68 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,257.25
    -76.27 (-0.27%)
     

American Airlines Names Gregory D. Smith to Its Board of Directors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
American Airlines, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

American Airlines names Gregory D. Smith to its board of directors

American Airlines names Gregory D. Smith to its board of directors
American Airlines names Gregory D. Smith to its board of directors
American Airlines names Gregory D. Smith to its board of directors

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) today announced the election of Gregory D. Smith, 55, to its board of directors. Smith will serve on the board’s Audit Committee and Corporate Governance, Public Responsibility and Safety Committee.

“We are very pleased Greg has agreed to join the American Airlines board,” said American’s Chairman and CEO Doug Parker. “Greg is a highly accomplished leader who has held key finance, operations and strategy roles over the course of three decades at Boeing. His experience and strong knowledge of the aviation and aerospace industry will be tremendous assets to American.”

Smith retired from The Boeing Company in July 2021 after a more than 30-year career. He most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, with responsibility for the company’s Enterprise Operations, Finance, Strategy and Shared Services organizations. He managed Boeing’s overall financial activities and drove operational excellence by overseeing the company’s manufacturing, operations, supply chain, quality and program management teams. He also led the company’s global financing arm, Boeing Capital, its corporate audit function, and its environmental, social and governance work.

During his time at Boeing, Smith held a number of other key leadership roles including Vice President of Finance, Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer, and Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis. In between his two stints at Boeing, he spent four years at Raytheon Company as Vice President of Investor Relations.

Smith currently serves on the board of directors of Intel Corporation, as well as Lurie Children’s Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Healthcare in Chicago.

About American Airlines Group
American’s purpose is to care for people on life’s journey. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company’s stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what’s happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

Corporate Communications
mediarelations@aa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/12f254a0-2562-459d-a564-29ef9e25820a


Recommended Stories

  • Here's why PNC sees loan growth in 2022

    Pittsburgh bank's full-year guidance and investors call reveal strong expectations for newest territories.

  • Omicron cases are falling in some parts of the country, hospitalizations rise

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani discusses the latest on Omicron cases, COVID-19 hospitalizations, and the White House's initiative to distribute free at-home coronavirus testing.

  • Kohl’s jumps on activist investor agitation, airlines sink, Rivian tumbles

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick and Adam Shapiro discuss today's trending stocks.

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • Why Nio Stock Is Lower Today

    What happened Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) was one of many electric vehicle companies whose shares were trading lower on Tuesday afternoon, amid a broad market decline triggered by rising rates on government bonds.

  • Why Unilever Stock Tanked 10% at the Open Today

    Shares of the consumer goods giant dropped as investors digested a failed attempt to buy its way into the healthcare niche.

  • Goldman Drags on Stocks, but Here's the Bank That's Truly Getting Crushed

    Another round of earnings from bank stocks came out to begin the new week, and investors weren't entirely pleased with the trends that they're seeing. Industry giant Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) saw a substantial pullback after releasing its results, but its decline was small compared to those that another bank with close ties to the cryptocurrency sector suffered Tuesday morning. Below, you'll learn more about Goldman's results and then find out which bank stock is down even more sharply.

  • What happens to the stock market when interest rates rise?

    When interest rates increase, here's what historically has happened to the stock market.

  • Why AMC and GameStop Are Tumbling Today

    Meme stock trio AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC), GameStop (NYSE: GME), and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) were all lower in morning trading Tuesday following the long weekend. There was no news directly associated with any of the stocks, but GameStop has a tangential relationship to big market news -- though it may surprise a few people its shares are moving in the direction they are. Microsoft announced this morning it was acquiring Activision Blizzard for almost $70 billion in cash, or around $95 per share.

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    These three top growth names are already down a lot and trade at fair prices, but could become really huge bargains if the market falls more amid rising interest rates.

  • The Microsoft-Activision deal will ‘raise a lot of questions from regulators,’ analyst says

    Global X ETFs Research Analyst Pedro Palandrani joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard and how Microsoft is positioning itself for metaverse prospects.

  • Big Tech sell-off not 'a long-term problem for the sector,' market strategist says

    J.P. Morgan Asset Management Global Market Strategist Jack Manley joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss stocks selling off, fourth quarter earnings for big banks, inflation data, and the Fed.

  • Rivian Stock Just Fell Below its IPO Price of $78 Per Share: Time to Buy?

    Share prices of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) briefly fell to $75.13 per share on Friday before closing the session at $79.95 per share. It was the first time Rivian stock dipped below its initial public offering (IPO) price of $78 per share. Howard Smith: Markets aren't always efficient, and that's how investors can gain an advantage.

  • Activision Blizzard shares skyrocket on acquisition by Microsoft

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Bobby Kotick remaining CEO of the video game company, and the outlook for gaming publishers.

  • 2 Promising New Growth Stocks to Watch in 2022

    If so, then two names you'll want to keep a close eye on this year are Babylon Holdings (NYSE: BBLN) and Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR). Keep in mind that neither of these companies is profitable today -- so you may want to watch them for now -- but with their potential for growth and focus on artificial intelligence (AI), there's plenty of reason to take a closer look as potential additions to your portfolio in 2022. U.K.-based Babylon Holdings went public through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in October 2021.

  • 4 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2022

    While the industry is full of promising growth stocks, some of which are already achieving recurring profitability, the following four pot stocks, all of which have a Canadian focus, should be avoided like the plague in 2022. The award for the most times a pot stock has appeared on a "stocks to avoid list" unquestionably goes to Canadian licensed producer Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB). Once upon a time, Aurora was the premier name among Canadian weed stocks.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss the 10 dividend stocks to buy according to Ken Fisher based on Q3 holdings of his fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher. Kenneth Lawrence Fisher […]

  • Intel stock has a bright near-term future, says analyst

    Intel Corp. shares may have some bright spots ahead—at least in the very near future. Citi Research analyst Christopher Danely likes the setup for the chipmaker’s stock in the weeks to come, given the potential for a positive earnings surprise and optimism heading into the company’s February investor day. While Danely still has a neutral rating on Intel’s shares (INTC) he added a “positive Catalyst Watch” designation to the name on Tuesday, which he said reflects expectations for near-term upside.

  • Market strategist: Stocks are ‘repositioning’ due to anticipated Fed moves

    Citi Global Wealth Chief Investment Officer and Head of Global Wealth Investments David Bailin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for the market, the Fed winding down its accommodative policy, and inflation

  • Earnings: Goldman Sachs profit slips, BNY Mellon posts Q4 beat, PNC and Truist beat EPS estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung discusses the earnings reports for Goldman Sachs, BNY Mellon, PNC, and Truist.