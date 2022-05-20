American Airlines to Present at Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference

American Airlines, Inc.

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Chief Commercial Officer Vasu Raja will present at the 2022 Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference on Thursday, May 26, at 12:55 p.m. CT.



A live webcast of the conference will be available at aa.com/investorrelations.

About American Airlines Group

To Care for People on Life’s Journey®. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company’s stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

Investor Relations

investor.relations@aa.com



