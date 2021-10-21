American Airlines Reports Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) today reported its third-quarter 2021 financial results, including:
Third-quarter net profit of $169 million, or $0.25 per diluted share. Excluding net special items1, third-quarter net loss of $641 million, or ($0.99) per share.
Third-quarter revenue of $9.0 billion, up 20% sequentially from the second quarter of 2021.
Ended the third quarter with approximately $18 billion of total available liquidity, after prepayment of $950 million spare parts term loan during the quarter.
Company continues to expect robust demand during peak travel periods in the fourth quarter, with more than 6,000 peak day departures.
Company continues to execute on its plan to pay down approximately $15 billion of debt by the end of 2025.
“The American Airlines team continues to demonstrate its resilience and ability to execute, enabling us to deliver our best quarter since the pandemic began as measured by pre-tax financial results,” said American’s Chairman and CEO Doug Parker. “While the rise of the COVID-19 delta variant delayed some of our revenue recovery, it has not stopped our progress. We are incredibly proud of the team’s hard work to operate a great airline, and with the network, cost and fleet simplification actions we have taken, we’re confident American is well-positioned as the recovery takes hold.”
American is committed to strengthening its business and returning to profitability by focusing on its three strategic objectives: Create a world-class customer experience, make culture a competitive advantage and build American to thrive forever.
To create a world-class customer experience, American:
Reopened its industry-leading premium Flagship Lounges at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Miami International Airport, with new chefs and creative menus in partnership with the James Beard Foundation.
Introduced free access to live sports and news, 24/7, on the airline’s domestic narrowbody aircraft. American has the fastest Wi-Fi on more aircraft than any other carrier.
Was recognized by the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) as Airline Partner of the Year for the third year in a row for its work supporting travel advisors. ASTA is the world's largest association of travel professionals and strives to promote excellence within the travel industry, while recognizing professionals who make lasting contributions to the industry.
Announced a new codeshare agreement with IndiGo, India’s leading airline. The agreement will place American’s code on 29 IndiGo domestic routes in India, providing a convenient option for customers arriving on American’s new Bengaluru (BLR) and Delhi (DEL) flights.
Signed letters of intent to establish a partnership with JetSMART and expand its partnership with GOL to build on its strong South American network and increase long-haul flying. Both transactions are subject to the completion of definitive documents and certain regulatory approvals.
To make culture a competitive advantage, American:
Operated 26 missions as part of the U.S. Civil Reserve Air Fleet (CRAF) program, aiding in the effort to bring thousands of evacuees from Afghanistan to the U.S. Team members throughout the airline and around the world came together to support American’s CRAF activation.
Delivered 4.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Guatemala as part of the White House’s plan to share at least 80 million U.S. vaccine doses globally this summer.
Was named to the Seramount 2021 Inclusion Index, which recognizes organizations for their efforts to create an inclusive workplace. Seramount evaluates nearly 200 organizations and helps them understand trends and gaps in demographic representation and identify diversity, equity and inclusion solutions to close the gaps.
Received a top score of 100 on the Disability Equality Index (DEI) and was named one of the best places to work for disability inclusion in 2021. The DEI was launched in 2015 by Disability:IN and The American Association of People with Disabilities and is acknowledged as the most robust disability inclusion assessment tool in business.
To build American to thrive forever, American:
Announced that it is an anchor partner to Breakthrough Energy Catalyst, committing to invest $100 million in a groundbreaking collaborative effort to accelerate the clean energy technologies necessary for achieving a net zero economy by 2050. Breakthrough Energy Catalyst is a first-of-its-kind model that brings together companies, governments, and private philanthropy to accelerate the adoption of critical, next-generation clean technologies.
Committed to develop a science-based target for reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 2035, supporting the airline’s existing commitment to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. American also agreed to terms to purchase carbon-neutral sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) produced by Prometheus Fuels, which uses a novel process to make net-zero carbon transportation fuels, including SAF.
Northeast Alliance
American and JetBlue continue to roll out benefits to create a seamless customer experience. AAdvantage® and TrueBlue Mosaic members now receive their elite benefits, including priority check-in, priority baggage, priority security and priority boarding, when traveling on both airlines. American also expects to introduce AAdvantage award redemption on JetBlue soon.
Since January, American and JetBlue have brought more service to customers in New York and Boston, including 58 new routes, increased frequencies on more than 130 routes and codesharing on 175 routes. The alliance is connecting the Northeast to almost 150 global destinations, including 10 new international routes on American. These routes, made possible by the Northeast Alliance, include new services from JFK to Tel Aviv, Israel (TLV); Athens, Greece (ATH); and Delhi (DEL).
Liquidity and balance sheet
American ended the third quarter with approximately $18 billion of total available liquidity. During the quarter, the Company announced its intention to reduce its debt by $15 billion by the end of 2025. American plans to accomplish this through naturally occurring amortization and by using excess cash and free cash flow to pay down prepayable debt. As part of that plan, the Company prepaid in full its $950 million spare parts term loan facility in the third quarter. In addition, during the third quarter, American had scheduled debt amortization payments of approximately $649 million and unencumbered 20 Boeing 777-200 aircraft.
Guidance and investor update
American will continue to match its forward capacity with observed bookings trends. Based on current trends, the Company expects its fourth-quarter capacity to be down approximately 11% to 13% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. American expects its fourth-quarter total revenue to be down approximately 20% versus the fourth quarter of 2019. The Company also expects its fourth quarter pre-tax margin excluding net special items will be between negative 16% and negative 18%2.
For additional financial forecasting detail, please refer to the Company’s investor update, filed with this press release with the SEC on Form 8-K. This filing will also be available at aa.com/investorrelations.
Conference call and webcast details
The Company will conduct a live audio webcast of its financial results conference call at 7:30 a.m. CDT today. The call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at aa.com/investorrelations. An archive of the webcast will be available on the website through at least Nov. 21.
Notes
See the accompanying notes in the Financial Tables section of this press release for further explanation, including a reconciliation of all GAAP to non-GAAP financial information.
The Company recognized $1.04 billion of net special credits before the effect of taxes in the third quarter of 2021 principally related to the financial assistance received pursuant to Payroll Support Program Agreements with the U.S. Department of Treasury.
American is unable to reconcile certain forward-looking projections to GAAP, as the nature or amount of net special items cannot be determined at this time.
About American Airlines Group
American’s purpose is to care for people on life’s journey. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the Company’s stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what’s happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.
Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements and information
American Airlines Group Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In millions, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
3 Months Ended
Percent
9 Months Ended
Percent
2021
2020 (1)
(Decrease)
2021
2020 (1)
(Decrease)
Operating revenues:
Passenger
$
7,957
$
2,540
nm
(2)
$
17,682
$
11,328
56.1
Cargo
332
207
59.9
973
484
nm
Other
680
426
59.8
1,800
1,497
20.2
Total operating revenues
8,969
3,173
nm
20,455
13,309
53.7
Operating expenses:
Aircraft fuel and related taxes
1,952
611
nm
4,596
2,703
70.0
Salaries, wages and benefits
3,018
2,763
9.3
8,611
8,592
0.2
Regional expenses:
Regional operating expenses
809
450
80.1
1,912
1,914
(0.1
)
Regional depreciation and amortization
78
79
(1.7
)
236
247
(4.2
)
Maintenance, materials and repairs
548
337
62.3
1,383
1,253
10.4
Other rent and landing fees
694
472
47.1
1,950
1,495
30.4
Aircraft rent
358
336
6.6
1,064
1,004
6.0
Selling expenses
318
97
nm
745
540
38.1
Depreciation and amortization
480
498
(3.5
)
1,439
1,557
(7.5
)
Special items, net
(990
)
(295
)
nm
(3,986
)
(657
)
nm
Other
1,109
696
59.2
2,784
2,567
8.4
Total operating expenses
8,374
6,044
38.5
20,734
21,215
(2.3
)
Operating income (loss)
595
(2,871
)
nm
(279
)
(7,906
)
(96.5
)
Nonoperating income (expense):
Interest income
5
5
(4.1
)
13
36
(63.2
)
Interest expense, net
(476
)
(340
)
40.0
(1,332
)
(851
)
56.4
Other income, net
82
111
(26.0
)
241
77
nm
Total nonoperating expense, net
(389
)
(224
)
73.8
(1,078
)
(738
)
46.2
Income (loss) before income taxes
206
(3,095
)
nm
(1,357
)
(8,644
)
(84.3
)
Income tax provision (benefit)
37
(696
)
nm
(296
)
(1,937
)
(84.7
)
Net income (loss)
$
169
$
(2,399
)
nm
$
(1,061
)
$
(6,707
)
(84.2
)
Earnings (loss) per common share:
Basic
$
0.26
$
(4.71
)
$
(1.65
)
$
(14.76
)
Diluted
$
0.25
$
(4.71
)
$
(1.65
)
$
(14.76
)
Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands):
Basic
648,564
509,049
642,432
454,523
Diluted
721,142
509,049
642,432
454,523
Note: Percent change may not recalculate due to rounding.
(1) Beginning in the first quarter of 2021, aircraft fuel and related taxes as well as certain salaries, wages and benefits, other rent and landing fees, selling and other expenses are no longer allocated to regional expenses on the Company's condensed consolidated statements of operations. The three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 condensed consolidated statements of operations have been recast to conform to the 2021 presentation. This statement of operations presentation change has no impact on total operating expenses or net loss.
(2) Not meaningful or greater than 100% change.
American Airlines Group Inc.
Consolidated Operating Statistics (1)
(Unaudited)
3 Months Ended
Increase
9 Months Ended
Increase
2021
2020
(Decrease)
2021
2020
(Decrease)
Revenue passenger miles (millions)
48,069
18,121
nm
%
112,555
70,523
59.6
%
Available seat miles (ASM) (millions)
61,111
30,768
98.6
%
153,431
109,948
39.5
%
Passenger load factor (percent)
78.7
58.9
19.8
pts
73.4
64.1
9.3
pts
Yield (cents)
16.55
14.01
18.1
%
15.71
16.06
(2.2
)
%
Passenger revenue per ASM (cents)
13.02
8.25
57.8
%
11.52
10.30
11.9
%
Total revenue per ASM (cents)
14.68
10.31
42.3
%
13.33
12.11
10.1
%
Cargo ton miles (millions)
510
337
51.5
%
1,597
949
68.3
%
Cargo yield per ton mile (cents)
65.02
61.61
5.5
%
60.94
51.05
19.4
%
Fuel consumption (gallons in millions)
941
499
88.5
%
2,393
1,745
37.1
%
Average aircraft fuel price including related taxes (dollars per gallon)
2.07
1.23
69.3
%
1.92
1.55
24.0
%
Operating cost per ASM (cents)
13.70
19.64
(30.2
)
%
13.51
19.30
(30.0
)
%
Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items (cents)
15.43
21.33
(27.7
)
%
16.40
20.17
(18.7
)
%
Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items and fuel (cents)
12.24
19.34
(36.7
)
%
13.41
17.72
(24.3
)
%
Passenger enplanements (thousands)
48,129
21,114
nm
%
116,384
71,686
62.4
%
Departures (thousands):
Mainline
245
144
69.7
%
618
478
29.3
%
Regional
263
163
61.8
%
696
546
27.5
%
Total
508
307
65.5
%
1,314
1,024
28.4
%
Average stage length (miles):
Mainline
1,171
1,094
7.0
%
1,180
1,121
5.3
%
Regional
482
465
3.7
%
489
470
3.9
%
Total
814
761
7.0
%
813
774
5.1
%
Aircraft at end of period:
Mainline (2)
857
848
1.1
%
857
848
1.1
%
Regional (3)
557
533
4.5
%
557
533
4.5
%
Total
1,414
1,381
2.4
%
1,414
1,381
2.4
%
Full-time equivalent employees at end of period:
Mainline
94,000
87,700
7.2
%
94,000
87,700
7.2
%
Regional (4)
25,800
22,800
13.2
%
25,800
22,800
13.2
%
Total
119,800
110,500
8.4
%
119,800
110,500
8.4
%
Note: Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.
(1) Unless otherwise noted, operating statistics include mainline and regional operations. Regional includes wholly-owned regional airline subsidiaries and operating results from capacity purchase carriers.
(2) Excludes 37 Boeing 737-800 mainline aircraft that are in temporary storage at September 30, 2021.
(3) Includes aircraft owned and leased by American as well as aircraft operated by third-party regional carriers under capacity purchase agreements. Excludes eight Embraer 145 and one Embraer 170 regional aircraft that are in temporary storage at September 30, 2021.
(4) Regional full-time equivalent employees only include our wholly-owned regional airline subsidiaries.
American Airlines Group Inc.
Consolidated Revenue Statistics by Region
(Unaudited)
3 Months Ended
Increase
9 Months Ended
Increase
2021
2020
(Decrease)
2021
2020
(Decrease)
Domestic (1)
Revenue passenger miles (millions)
38,869
16,508
nm
%
92,277
55,168
67.3
%
Available seat miles (ASM) (millions)
46,505
26,284
76.9
%
115,494
85,956
34.4
%
Passenger load factor (percent)
83.6
62.8
20.8
pts
79.9
64.2
15.7
pts
Passenger revenue (dollars in millions)
6,547
2,296
nm
%
14,646
9,102
60.9
%
Yield (cents)
16.84
13.91
21.1
%
15.87
16.50
(3.8
)
%
Passenger revenue per ASM (cents)
14.08
8.74
61.2
%
12.68
10.59
19.8
%
Latin America (2)
Revenue passenger miles (millions)
5,759
1,133
nm
%
15,306
8,450
81.2
%
Available seat miles (millions)
7,733
1,773
nm
%
24,059
11,541
nm
%
Passenger load factor (percent)
74.5
63.9
10.6
pts
63.6
73.2
(9.6
)
pts
Passenger revenue (dollars in millions)
957
172
nm
%
2,375
1,386
71.3
%
Yield (cents)
16.62
15.23
9.1
%
15.52
16.41
(5.4
)
%
Passenger revenue per ASM (cents)
12.38
9.73
27.2
%
9.87
12.01
(17.8
)
%
Atlantic
Revenue passenger miles (millions)
3,163
342
nm
%
4,302
4,716
(8.8
)
%
Available seat miles (millions)
6,035
1,827
nm
%
11,222
8,883
26.3
%
Passenger load factor (percent)
52.4
18.7
33.7
pts
38.3
53.1
(14.8
)
pts
Passenger revenue (dollars in millions)
408
56
nm
%
555
621
(10.6
)
%
Yield (cents)
12.90
16.22
(20.5
)
%
12.90
13.16
(2.0
)
%
Passenger revenue per ASM (cents)
6.76
3.04
nm
%
4.94
6.99
(29.3
)
%
Pacific
Revenue passenger miles (millions)
278
138
nm
%
670
2,189
(69.4
)
%
Available seat miles (millions)
838
884
(5.2
)
%
2,656
3,568
(25.6
)
%
Passenger load factor (percent)
33.1
15.6
17.5
pts
25.2
61.4
(36.2
)
pts
Passenger revenue (dollars in millions)
45
16
nm
%
106
219
(51.4
)
%
Yield (cents)
16.35
11.28
45.0
%
15.85
9.98
58.8
%
Passenger revenue per ASM (cents)
5.42
1.76
nm
%
4.00
6.12
(34.7
)
%
Total International
Revenue passenger miles (millions)
9,200
1,613
nm
%
20,278
15,355
32.1
%
Available seat miles (millions)
14,606
4,484
nm
%
37,937
23,992
58.1
%
Passenger load factor (percent)
63.0
36.0
27.0
pts
53.5
64.0
(10.5
)
pts
Passenger revenue (dollars in millions)
1,410
244
nm
%
3,036
2,226
36.4
%
Yield (cents)
15.33
15.10
1.5
%
14.97
14.49
3.3
%
Passenger revenue per ASM (cents)
9.66
5.43
77.8
%
8.00
9.28
(13.7
)
%
Note: Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.
(1) Domestic results include Canada, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.
(2) Latin America results include the Caribbean.
Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Information to Non-GAAP Financial Information
American Airlines Group Inc. (the Company) sometimes uses financial measures that are derived from the condensed consolidated financial statements but that are not presented in accordance with GAAP to understand and evaluate its current operating performance and to allow for period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures may also provide useful information to investors and others. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures of other companies, and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, any measure of performance, cash flow or liquidity prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company is providing a reconciliation of reported non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable financial measures on a GAAP basis.
3 Months Ended
Percent
9 Months Ended
Percent
Reconciliation of Pre-Tax Loss Excluding Net Special Items
2021
2020
(Decrease)
2021
2020
(Decrease)
(in millions, except share and per share amounts)
(in millions, except share and per share amounts)
Pre-tax income (loss) as reported
$
206
$
(3,095
)
$
(1,357
)
$
(8,644
)
Pre-tax net special items:
Mainline operating special items, net (1)
(990
)
(295
)
(3,986
)
(657
)
Regional operating special items, net (2)
(67
)
(224
)
(449
)
(309
)
Nonoperating special items, net (3)
18
(21
)
31
207
Total pre-tax net special items
(1,039
)
(540
)
(4,404
)
(759
)
Pre-tax loss excluding net special items
$
(833
)
$
(3,635
)
(7,710.0
%)
$
(5,761
)
$
(9,403
)
(3,870.0
%)
Calculation of Pre-Tax Margin
Pre-tax income (loss) as reported
$
206
$
(3,095
)
$
(1,357
)
$
(8,644
)
Total operating revenues as reported
$
8,969
$
3,173
$
20,455
$
13,309
Pre-tax margin
2.3
%
(97.6
%)
(6.6
%)
(64.9
%)
Calculation of Pre-Tax Margin Excluding Net Special Items
Pre-tax loss excluding net special items
$
(833
)
$
(3,635
)
$
(5,761
)
$
(9,403
)
Total operating revenues as reported
$
8,969
$
3,173
$
20,455
$
13,309
Pre-tax margin excluding net special items
(9.3
%)
(114.6
%)
(28.2
%)
(70.7
%)
Reconciliation of Net Loss Excluding Net Special Items
Net income (loss) as reported
$
169
$
(2,399
)
$
(1,061
)
$
(6,707
)
Net special items:
Total pre-tax net special items (1), (2), (3)
(1,039
)
(540
)
(4,404
)
(759
)
Net tax effect of net special items
229
121
991
165
Net loss excluding net special items
$
(641
)
$
(2,818
)
(7,730.0
%)
$
(4,474
)
$
(7,301
)
(3,870.0
%)
Reconciliation of Basic and Diluted Loss Per Share Excluding Net Special Items
Net loss excluding net special items
$
(641
)
$
(2,818
)
$
(4,474
)
$
(7,301
)
Shares used for computation (in thousands):
Basic and diluted
648,564
509,049
642,432
454,523
Loss per share excluding net special items:
Basic and diluted
$
(0.99
)
$
(5.54
)
$
(6.96
)
$
(16.06
)
3 Months Ended September 30,
9 Months Ended September 30,
Reconciliation of Operating Loss Excluding Net Special Items
2021
2020
2021
2020
(in millions)
(in millions)
Operating income (loss) as reported
$
595
$
(2,871
)
$
(279
)
$
(7,906
)
Operating net special items:
Mainline operating special items, net (1)
(990
)
(295
)
(3,986
)
(657
)
Regional operating special items, net (2)
(67
)
(224
)
(449
)
(309
)
Operating loss excluding net special items
$
(462
)
$
(3,390
)
$
(4,714
)
$
(8,872
)
Reconciliation of Total Operating Cost per ASM Excluding Net Special Items and Fuel
Total operating expenses as reported
$
8,374
$
6,044
$
20,734
$
21,215
Operating net special items:
Mainline operating special items, net (1)
990
295
3,986
657
Regional operating special items, net (2)
67
224
449
309
Total operating expenses, excluding net special items
9,431
6,563
25,169
22,181
Aircraft fuel and related taxes
(1,952
)
(611
)
(4,596
)
(2,703
)
Total operating expenses, excluding net special items and fuel
$
7,479
$
5,952
$
20,573
$
19,478
(in cents)
(in cents)
Total operating expenses per ASM as reported
13.70
19.64
13.51
19.30
Operating net special items per ASM:
Mainline operating special items, net (1)
1.62
0.96
2.60
0.60
Regional operating special items, net (2)
0.11
0.73
0.29
0.28
Total operating expenses per ASM, excluding net special items
15.43
21.33
16.40
20.17
Aircraft fuel and related taxes per ASM
(3.19
)
(1.98
)
(3.00
)
(2.46
)
Total operating expenses per ASM, excluding net special items and fuel
12.24
19.34
13.41
17.72
Note: Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.
FOOTNOTES:
(1)
The 2021 third quarter mainline operating special items, net principally included $992 million of Payroll Support Program (PSP) financial assistance. The 2021 nine month period mainline operating special items, net principally included $4.2 billion of PSP financial assistance, offset in part by $168 million of salary and medical costs primarily associated with certain team members who opted into voluntary early retirement programs offered as a result of reductions to the Company's operation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
(2)
The 2021 third quarter regional operating special items, net principally included $128 million of PSP financial assistance, offset in part by a $61 million charge associated with the regional pilot retention program which provides for, among other things, a cash retention bonus to be paid in the fourth quarter of 2021 to eligible captains at the wholly-owned regional airlines included on the pilot seniority list as of September 1, 2021. The 2021 nine month period regional operating special items, net principally included $539 million of PSP financial assistance, offset in part by the $61 million charge associated with the regional pilot retention program discussed above and a $27 million non-cash charge to write down regional aircraft resulting from the retirement of the remaining Embraer 140 fleet earlier than planned.
(3)
Principally included mark-to-market net unrealized gains and losses associated with certain equity investments and treasury rate lock derivative instruments as well as non-cash charges associated with debt refinancings and extinguishments.
American Airlines Group Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In millions)(Unaudited)
9 Months Ended
2021
2020
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$
1,904
$
(3,680
)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures, net of aircraft purchase deposit returns
(25
)
(1,810
)
Proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions
168
433
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
181
251
Purchases of short-term investments
(15,159
)
(7,086
)
Sales of short-term investments
7,540
2,603
Increase in restricted short-term investments
(330
)
(317
)
Other investing activities
(96
)
(112
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(7,721
)
(6,038
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
12,096
11,564
Payments on long-term debt and finance leases
(6,639
)
(3,018
)
Proceeds from issuance of equity
460
1,527
Deferred financing costs
(176
)
(132
)
Treasury stock repurchases and shares withheld for taxes pursuant to employee stock plans
(13
)
(173
)
Dividend payments
-
(43
)
Other financing activities
121
-
Net cash provided by financing activities
5,849
9,725
Net increase in cash and restricted cash
32
7
Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period
399
290
Cash and restricted cash at end of period (1)
$
431
$
297
(1) The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and restricted cash to amounts reported within the condensed consolidated balance sheets:
Cash
$
293
$
253
Restricted cash included in restricted cash and short-term investments
138
44
Total cash and restricted cash
$
431
$
297
American Airlines Group Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In millions, except shares)
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
(unaudited)
Assets
Current assets
Cash
$
293
$
245
Short-term investments
14,243
6,619
Restricted cash and short-term investments
923
609
Accounts receivable, net
1,332
1,342
Aircraft fuel, spare parts and supplies, net
1,851
1,614
Prepaid expenses and other
553
666
Total current assets
19,195
11,095
Operating property and equipment
Flight equipment
37,689
37,816
Ground property and equipment
9,114
9,194
Equipment purchase deposits
626
1,446
Total property and equipment, at cost
47,429
48,456
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization
(17,632
)
(16,757
)
Total property and equipment, net
29,797
31,699
Operating lease right-of-use assets
7,804
8,039
Other assets
Goodwill
4,091
4,091
Intangibles, net
1,998
2,029
Deferred tax asset
3,582
3,239
Other assets
1,970
1,816
Total other assets
11,641
11,175
Total assets
$
68,437
$
62,008
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)
Current liabilities
Current maturities of long-term debt and finance leases
$
2,550
$
2,797
Accounts payable
1,835
1,196
Accrued salaries and wages
1,501
1,716
Air traffic liability
6,450
4,757
Loyalty program liability
2,791
2,033
Operating lease liabilities
1,490
1,651
Other accrued liabilities
2,321
2,419
Total current liabilities
18,938
16,569
Noncurrent liabilities
Long-term debt and finance leases, net of current maturities
36,047
29,796
Pension and postretirement benefits
6,495
7,069
Loyalty program liability
6,404
7,162
Operating lease liabilities
6,568
6,777
Other liabilities
1,422
1,502
Total noncurrent liabilities
56,936
52,306
Stockholders' equity (deficit)
Common stock, 647,477,469 shares outstanding at September 30, 2021
6
6
Additional paid-in capital
7,221
6,894
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(6,957
)
(7,103
)
Retained deficit
(7,707
)
(6,664
)
Total stockholders' deficit
(7,437
)
(6,867
)
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit)
$
68,437
$
62,008
