American Airlines says data breach hits small number of customers, employees

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Boeing 737 MAX resumes U.S. passenger flights after safety ban

(Reuters) -American Airlines Inc said on Tuesday that hackers gained access to personal information of a small number of customers and employees through a phishing campaign.

The airline said it had no evidence that any personal data was misused.

Shares of the company pared gains to trade down 1%.

"American Airlines is aware of a phishing campaign that led to the unauthorized access to a limited number of team member mailboxes," the carrier said in a statement.

The airline added it was implementing additional technical safeguards to prevent similar incidents, without giving further details.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

