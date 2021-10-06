U.S. markets close in 5 hours 38 minutes

American Association of Endodontists Celebrates New and Improved FindMyEndodontist.com Directory

·2 min read

CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Endodontists (AAE), the association that represents thousands of highly specialized dentists known as endodontists, would like to remind the public of its highly user-friendly FindMyEndodontist.com directory. The online resource helps patients connect with skilled AAE member endodontists in their area and was recently optimized to provide a better user experience than ever before.

Endodontists keep patients safe as they save their teeth. Visit findmyendodontist.com to find a tooth saving specialist near you!

"Major tooth pain can strike at any time or place, and it's critically important that patients seek treatment from a skilled dental specialist right away when this happens," AAE President Dr. Alan S. Law said. "AAE's recently improved online directory can help patients more easily connect with an endodontist -- in their area -- when they need relief from tooth pain, to save their natural teeth via root canal treatment, or to receive immediate care for other dental-related emergencies. Endodontists often have more availability than general dentists, so our directory site is an address the public can really count on!"

The FindMyEndodontist.com online tool was re-developed to improve user experiences for patients and strengthen the site's mobile functionality. It was also recalibrated to showcase AAE members' profiles and their practices more effectively.

Features include:
Improved Experience
The new directory was designed to be as user-friendly as possible for patients, especially when searching from their mobile device.

Improved Search Function
To meet patients' complex needs, the new directory features dynamic search options that help patients find practitioners based on a variety of factors.

New Look & Feel
Attractive styling and clean design features more effectively showcase members' personal and practice information.

Endodontists are highly skilled dental specialists in diagnosing and treating tooth pain and performing root canal treatment. Along with two to three years of advanced training beyond dental school, endodontists have incredible precision and hand-eye coordination, making them highly skilled in performing complex treatments. They use the most specialized and advanced technology to treat tooth pain and perform root canal treatment. No one is better at saving your natural teeth.

About the American Association of Endodontists:
The AAE is headquartered in Chicago and represents more than 8,000 members worldwide. Endodontics is one of 12 dental specialties formally recognized by the American Dental Association. The AAE, founded in 1943, is dedicated to excellence in the art and science of endodontics and to the highest standard of patient care. The Association inspires its members to pursue professional advancement and personal fulfillment through education, research, advocacy, leadership, communication and service. For more information about the AAE, visit the Association's website at aae.org. For more patient focused information, visit aae.org/patients.

For More Information:
Kim FitzSimmons, 800-872-3636
Elisabeth Lisican, 312-872-0460
Michael Dobrow, 312-872-0462

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-association-of-endodontists-celebrates-new-and-improved-findmyendodontistcom-directory-301393404.html

SOURCE American Association of Endodontists (AAE)

