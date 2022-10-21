American Banker Names U.S. Bank Leaders to 2022 Most Powerful Women in Banking

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2022 / American Banker has recognized U.S. Bank leaders in its 2022 Most Powerful Women in Banking, naming vice chairs Gunjan Kedia and Kate Quinn and senior vice president Vanessa Angeles among 75 individual honorees.

Kedia, a vice chair and member of the 14-person Managing Committee, is head of Wealth Management and Investment Services. In the role, she leads more than 9,100 employees and oversees one of the four core business lines at the company, with it contributing $3.23 billion in net revenue last year. Kedia was named to the Most Powerful Women in Finance list, the fifth consecutive year she has been honored.

Quinn, a vice chair and member of the Managing Committee, is chief administrative officer and head of Strategy, Transformation and Corporate Affairs. In the role, she leads more than 2,200 employees and oversees digital transformation efforts, customer experience, corporate strategy and more. Quinn was named to the Most Powerful Women in Banking list, the sixth consecutive year she has been honored.

Angeles, a senior vice president and head of new product development in the emerging solutions segment of global treasury management, was named to the Women to Watch list. She is responsible for bringing new products to the market in payables, receivables, liquidity management digital solutions for several industries.

In addition, a cross-functional group of U.S. Bank women leaders won a Top Team award for the work the bank is doing to deliver on environmental, social and governance goals for both the organization and for customers. U.S. Bank believes that doing business in an environmentally sustainable and socially responsible manner drives innovation, productivity and creates both short- and long-term value.

"We are incredibly fortunate to have powerful women in influential roles both in our company and in the broader financial services industry," said Andy Cecere, chairman, president and CEO of U.S. Bank. "They make us better, challenge us to try new things, and focus on the future in ways that will help us grow stronger for years to come."

U.S. Bank leaders have been consistently recognized in the Most Powerful program since its inception.

"The 20th anniversary of The Most Powerful Women in Banking represents an impressive milestone and gives us an opportunity to reflect on the past while looking toward the future," said Gemma Postlethwaite, CEO of Arizent, publisher of American Banker. "When I think about what this year's honorees have accomplished as business leaders, as mentors to women in their organizations, as inspiration to the next generation of bankers - I am confident we have the right leaders forging ahead and shaping the industry for the next 20 years and for future generations."

U.S. Bancorp, with approximately 70,000 employees and $601 billion in assets as of September 30, 2022, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. The Minneapolis-based company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses: Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; Corporate & Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Investment Services. The company has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, social responsibility, and customer service, including being named one of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies and Fortune's most admired superregional bank. Learn more at usbank.com/about.

