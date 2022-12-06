U.S. markets close in 1 hour 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,931.12
    -67.72 (-1.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,496.92
    -450.18 (-1.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,003.47
    -236.47 (-2.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,810.38
    -29.84 (-1.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.03
    -2.90 (-3.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.30
    -1.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.23
    -0.19 (-0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0468
    -0.0030 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5590
    -0.0400 (-1.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2145
    -0.0049 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.0250
    +0.3400 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,983.75
    -81.17 (-0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    399.92
    -1.89 (-0.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.39
    -46.15 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,885.87
    +65.47 (+0.24%)
     

AMERICAN BATTERY FACTORY SELECTS TUCSON, ARIZONA AS SITE FOR ITS FIRST BATTERY CELL GIGAFACTORY IN UNITED STATES

·6 min read

Landmark site in Pima County marks major milestone for American Battery Factory's launch of the first in a planned network of giga-factories to produce LFP battery cells

TUCSON, Ariz., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and Paul Charles, President and CEO of American Battery Factory (ABF), today announced that Tucson, Ariz. has been selected as the site for the first in a planned series of battery cell gigafactories based in the United States. The site will serve as ABF's official headquarters and will be the country's largest gigafactory for the production of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells at approximately 2 million square feet, providing an estimated $1.2 billion in capital investment, $3.1 billion in economic impact to the state and accelerating the growth of the clean energy economy across the country. Approximately 300 high-paying jobs will be provided in the first phase of the factory's opening, scaling up to 1,000 cumulative jobs.  Positions include operations, production, scientific and technology jobs including research and development, automation and robotics, executive and other headquarter positions.

Logo for American Battery Factory, based in American Fork, Utah
Logo for American Battery Factory, based in American Fork, Utah

American Battery Factory announced today it's building USA's largest gigafactory for LFP battery cells in Tucson, Ariz.

"Arizona is proud to be home to American Battery Factory's first U.S. facility and headquarters," said Governor Ducey. "This transformational investment proves once again that Arizona is the premier destination for emerging technologies. The state-of-the-art factory will produce battery cells critical to our energy future right here in Tucson. My thanks to Paul Charles and the entire team at American Battery Factory for choosing our state for its innovative facility."

The LFP battery cell chemistry ABF will employ allows for the production of the safest, longest-lasting, most reliable and eco-friendly batteries currently available. Avoiding the use of nickel and cobalt, ABF's materials are more ethically sourced and last more than double the average performance of other batteries, making them an ideal option for durable and dependable energy storage systems. The cells will empower consumers, households, business owners and electric utilities to automate the management of their own inventory of power, gaining the independence to optimize and transform energy usage on their own terms. Energy storage made possible by ABF can power on-the-go lifestyles, off-the-grid living and industrial utilities as well as public industries and sectors.

"This investment represents a generational opportunity both for us as a company and for Tucson as a community as a means to truly make energy independence a reality for everyone," said Charles. "Batteries make shifting to an entirely green energy economy possible. With this first factory, we will secure a strategically positioned company headquarters while taking the critical first steps in making it possible to one day move the country and the entire world to 100% renewable power. We are honored to start this journey in Tucson and give back to the community through innovation, quality job creation, revenue generation and environmental protection."

To be located on 267 acres in Pima County's renowned Aerospace Research Campus – close to world-class companies like Raytheon Missiles & Defense – ABF's headquarters will be the home of energy storage innovation, with opportunities for new technology development. Through rapid modular construction, the company plans to have the headquarters, R&D center and initial factory module built within the next 18 to 24 months. Using cutting-edge construction technology, the building will greatly limit waste at the site, be airtight and will ensure the protection of the battery cells during production.

With high-capacity border and transportation infrastructure, Tucson is an ideal fit for ABF's vision and will provide the necessary access to ship battery cells to nearby markets. Plans for the gigafactory aim to enhance Pima County's already growing economy and support Arizona's business community by cultivating an environment that fosters innovation as well as attracting and retaining residents to the Tucson economy.

Project partners include Governor Doug Ducey, Arizona Commerce Authority, Sun Corridor Inc., Pima County, City of Tucson, Pima Community College and Tucson Electric Power.

"With this announcement, American Battery Factory has elevated Arizona's reputation as a national epicenter for battery manufacturing," said Sandra Watson, president & CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. "American Battery Factory's new facility and headquarters will advance Southern Arizona's vibrant technology ecosystem while creating hundreds of skilled jobs and drive further economic growth to our state."

"Today's decision by the Board is another significant return on investment made by the County and taxpayers 10 years ago when the Board took positive steps to acquire the Aerospace Research Campus," Board of Supervisors Chair Sharon Bronson said. "American Battery Factory is exactly the type of high-wage employer we hoped to attract. I welcome them to Pima County and wish them many years of success."

"The City of Tucson is a national leader on climate action. We are a hub for resiliency and innovation," said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero. "Tucson is a perfect city for American Battery Factory to partner with and we look forward to working together to support the energy storage industry."

"American Battery Factory joins prominent regional and corporate headquarters in Southern Arizona, such as Raytheon Missiles & Defense, Caterpillar and Hexagon's Mining division, among others," said Joe Snell, president & CEO, Sun Corridor Inc.  "This marquee project catapults Tucson into the national spotlight, ensuring this region has a prominent place in the energy storage and EV manufacturing supply chain being developed right here. With key advancements from ABF, Tucson will be a cutting-edge leader ushering in new EV technology and improved energy storage efficiency."

"With our Advanced Manufacturing Center opening next year, PCC's strategy and focus on Centers of Excellence was another key reason ABF chose Southern Arizona," said Lee Lambert, chancellor & CEO, Pima Community College. "We are strongly positioned to train the workforce ABF needs and partner with this new facility to fast-track next-generation battery innovations to full production capacity. We're looking forward to partnering with ABF on apprenticeship and internship programs for our students."

"Energy storage not only drives powerful environmental benefits for our region, but economic benefits as well. TEP was a close partner on this project every step of the way, providing critical infrastructure and competitive pricing," said Susan Gray, president & CEO, Tucson Electric Power. "ABF represents an ideal investment in our region, designed to meet unprecedented global demand for energy storage and battery cells required for renewable, independent, efficient and affordable energy solutions."

ABF has secured strategic partnerships to make this landmark development a reality, partnering with Celgard (along with their parent company Asahi Kasei) for innovation and key cell components and Anovion for synthetic graphite. ABF plans to work with Honeywell to provide automation, cybersecurity and optimization products and services.

For photo renderings of the gigafactory, please click on this link: https://ca7.app.box.com/s/fs07339xf9y47fd5mgf4bnxjfkhfx5ys

ABOUT AMERICAN BATTERY FACTORY

American Battery Factory Inc., a Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery cell manufacturer, is developing the first-ever network of safe LFP cell giga-factories in the United States. The company is dedicated to making energy independence and renewable energy a reality for the United States by creating a domestic battery supply chain. Along with creating domestic manufacturing jobs, ABF will play a crucial role in meeting federal and state government climate change initiatives and "Made-in-USA" national security requirements. For more information on American Battery Factory, please visit www.americanbatteryfactory.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-battery-factory-selects-tucson-arizona-as-site-for-its-first-battery-cell-gigafactory-in-united-states-301696158.html

SOURCE American Battery Factory

Recommended Stories

  • If You Invested $1000 in Enphase Energy 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

    Why investing for the long run, especially if you buy certain popular stocks, could reap huge rewards.

  • Enphase's Bright Future

    The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) may act as a catalyst for the solar industry for years to come.

  • Why the war on fossil fuels is causing chaos

    The United States and other advanced nations are making crucial investment in green energy. What they're not doing is safeguarding the fossil fuels consumers depend on today.

  • 3 Alternative Energy Stocks to Buy Amid U.S.-EU Trade Rift

    Solid investment in hydrogen development and increasing wind energy capacity additions amid the U.S-EU trade dispute are likely to impact alternative energy stocks. You may buy TPL, DINO and CWEN.

  • Lightyear’s ‘solar car’ with 300-mile range has entered production

    The original concept was revealed back in 2019. Now, just three years later, the Lightyear 0 solar car has entered production. The sleek hatchback is … The post Lightyear’s ‘solar car’ with 300-mile range has entered production appeared first on BGR.

  • Bidding begins in first California coast offshore wind auction

    (Reuters) -The United States' first sale of offshore wind development rights off the coast of California attracted nearly $150 million in bids early on Tuesday from companies seeking to gain a foothold in the domestic industry's expansion to the Pacific Ocean's deep waters. The auction is a major milestone in the Biden administration's push to put wind turbines along every U.S. coastline to help decarbonize the electricity sector and fight climate change. It puts the United States, which has lagged Europe in the development of offshore wind farms, at the forefront of the expansion of floating turbines, an emerging technology needed when ocean depths preclude the use of standard, fixed equipment.

  • UK Energy Reforms Could Stifle Growth

    The UK’s energy regulator, Ofgem, has pushed through a flurry of reforms, and it could backfire, warned the boss of Good Energy.

  • Could solar and batteries power your home when the electricity grid goes out?

    Downed powerlines can mean weeks without power. AP Photo/Matt SlocumIn areas where storms or extreme heat and cold have knocked out the power for days at a time, people are starting to ask whether investing in rooftop solar and battery storage systems can keep the lights on and the air conditioner running when the power grid can’t. When the grid goes down, most solar systems that lack a battery will also shut down. But with batteries, a home can disconnect from the grid. Each day, the sun powers

  • AutoZone Stock Skids After Earnings Beat As Inflation Boosts Inventory

    AutoZone reported earnings and revenue growth to start fiscal year 2023, even as used car prices are beginning to come down.

  • Wall St slides as services data spooks investors about Fed rate hikes

    U.S. markets ended Monday lower, as investors spooked by better-than-expected data from the services sector re-evaluated whether the Federal Reserve could hike interest rates for longer, while shares of Tesla slid on reports of a production cut in China. This weighed on the Nasdaq, where Tesla was one of the biggest fallers, pulling the tech-heavy index to its second straight decline. The data came on the heels of a survey last week that showed stronger-than-expected job and wage growth in November, challenging hopes that the Fed might slow the pace and intensity of its rate hikes amid recent signs of ebbing inflation.

  • Steve Rendle Retires as VF CEO

    Benno Dorer had been named interim president and chief executive officer as board searches for a permanent chief.

  • Treasury Yields Leap as US Services Data Add Fuel to Fed Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasuries tumbled Monday as stronger-than-expected US economic data added fuel to traders’ bets on how high the Federal Reserve’s interest-rates hikes will go.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is

  • Dealmakers face pressure to clinch M&A quickly in volatile markets

    When HSBC plc struck a deal last week to sell its Canadian unit to Royal Bank of Canada for C$13.5 billion, the winning bid offered one thing the others didn't - speed. HSBC wrapped up the deal in just eights weeks after saying it was considering selling its Canadian business in early October. From its first contact, RBC, Canada's biggest lender, told HSBC it could close the deal quickly if selected, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

  • Tableau CEO steps down amid Salesforce leadership shakeup

    Mark Nelson is stepping down as the CEO of Tableau Software less than two years after replacing Adam Selipsky.

  • Embattled KuCoin CEO defends high-yield product, hires accountants to verify reserves

    Are crypto platforms adequately educating users about risk?

  • Yum China (YUMC) Stock Up 16% in 3 Months: More Room to Run?

    Yum China (YUMC) benefits from unit expansion, menu innovation, robust loyalty program and digitalization.

  • This One-Word Secret Can Lower the Tax Hit on Your IRA RMDs

    Everybody hates being told what to do, and retirement investors hate it even more when being told what to do comes with a hefty tax bill – which brings us to the IRS rule known as required minimum withdrawals, or … Continue reading → The post Here's the One-Word Secret to Lowering the Tax Hit on your IRA RMDs appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • College Students Could Fall Victim to These Targeted Online Scams

    They include ‘help’ with student-loan forgiveness, fake scholarship applications and online-textbook hoaxes.

  • Costco CEO weighs in on the great recession debate

    Costco, the Yahoo Finance Company of the Year, has had a great 2022. But what will 2023 hold as economic growth slows?