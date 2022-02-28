U.S. markets close in 4 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,379.02
    -5.63 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,894.33
    -164.42 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,776.10
    +81.48 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,050.93
    +10.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.02
    +3.43 (+3.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,905.80
    +18.20 (+0.96%)
     

  • Silver

    24.41
    +0.39 (+1.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1228
    -0.0043 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8780
    -0.1080 (-5.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3406
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2180
    -0.3420 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,967.00
    +1,752.57 (+4.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    930.13
    +66.39 (+7.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,442.82
    -46.64 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    +50.32 (+0.19%)
     

American Battery Technology Company Announces 2022 Board of Directors Slate; Including Four New Independent Directors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
American Battery Technology Company
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ABML

  • Highly qualified nominees, Elizabeth Lowery, Sherif Marakby, Richard Fezell, and Julie Blunden, to join Board

  • New directors add significant ESG leadership credentials and automotive OEM industry experience as well as deep expertise in financial reporting and risk management and in scaling rapidly growing, emerging energy companies through market expansions and customer acquisition

Reno, Nev., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Battery Technology Company (ABTC) (OTCQB: ABML), an American critical minerals and lithium-ion battery recycling company, today announced a slate of four new director candidates, Elizabeth Lowery, Sherif Marakby, Richard Fezell, and Julie Blunden, for the company’s upcoming fiscal year 2022 annual meeting of shareholders.

"I am extremely proud to welcome these four distinguished board candidates, each of whom brings a unique and complementary set of necessary skills and experiences that will help continue to drive us through our evolution to a commercial scale manufacturing and operations company within the battery metals industry,” said Ryan Melsert, CEO of the American Battery Technology Company. “Following an extensive, six-month vetting process led by a prominent third-party board services advisory firm, we have nominated four highly qualified and diversely accomplished candidates who bring significant leadership experiences from across the automotive OEMs, global renewable and clean energy, finance, and sustainability industries."

More information on the four new candidates for the board follows:

Elizabeth Lowery, a proven sustainability executive and corporate attorney in both the public and private sectors. As a former Managing Director at TPG Capital, she played a key role to develop the firm’s formal Environmental, Social, & Governance (ESG) strategy, advising portfolio companies on related issues, including diversity and inclusion and improving gender diversity on portfolio company boards. She played a lead role in the launch of the TPG Rise fund, the impact investing platform of TPG, which is one of the largest ESG-based funds in the world.

In addition, Lowery held numerous executive roles during a 20-year tenure at General Motors Company (“GM”), including General Counsel for GM North America and Corporate Vice President of Environment, Energy, and Safety Policy. In these roles, she led the development and implementation of GM’s global environment, energy, and safety policy strategies and initiatives and co-chaired the US Climate Action Partnership Transportation Subcommittee where she directed efforts to position GM as a solution provider to address climate change.

She has served on several non-profit boards, including Chair of the World Environment Center, and the Alliance for Automobile Manufacturers. She began her career as an attorney in the private sector after graduating Magna Cum Laude with a Juris Doctorate from Wayne State University and a B.B.A from Eastern Michigan University.

Sherif Marakby, brings significant operating experience in the automotive OEM industry from a 31-year career in the transformation, electrification, and technology innovation and AV development fields. Most recently, Marakby served as Executive Vice President, Corporate R&D of Magna International, one of the largest Tier 1 suppliers to the automotive industry in the world. Previously, he served as Uber’s Vice President of Global Vehicle Programs where he built a team that integrated self-driving technology into vehicles, partnered with Volvo cars for an autonomous vehicle program, and was responsible for business development with OEM partners.

During a close to 30-year career at Ford Motor Company, Marakby held a variety of product development positions, beginning with Chief Engineer and rising to President & CEO of Ford’s Autonomous Vehicle LLC, where he oversaw the development and launch of five new vehicles, including the all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E and the Ford Fusion Hybrid. Additionally, during his tenure at Ford, Marakby served as the Director of Small Cars & SUVs globally overseeing two million vehicles and more than $40 billion of annual revenue in over 70 countries. In his role as Vice President of Electrification and Autonomous Vehicles, he was responsible for over $11 billion of electrification and $4 billion of autonomous vehicle development.

Marakby has a Master in Electronics Engineering from the University of Maryland College Park, and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Michigan.

Richard Fezell, spanning a distinguished 35-year career as a former auditor and senior partner at Ernst & Young (EY), Fezell held multiple leadership roles at the industry, regional, and executive committee levels for EY providing deep knowledge of financial reporting, risk management, and market-leading growth strategies to large public multinationals as well as smaller private companies.

While serving as the Americas Vice Chair for Markets, Fezell oversaw growth for a $15 billion audit practice. Notably, Fezell also served as the Americas Leader for EY’s alliance with Microsoft at the forefront of transformation and digitalization across all three aspects of the Microsoft platform.

Fezell is a CPA and graduate of Westminster College in Pennsylvania.

Julie Blunden, who has more than three decades of executive experience advising rapidly growing, emerging energy companies on their transition to sector leaders in the power generation, retail power, solar, and energy storage industries, brings extensive consumer and retail channel development in the U.S., Europe, and Asia Pacific. As the former Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of EVgo, she was responsible for leading market and competitive intelligence and analysis to allocate billions of dollars in capital investment as well as leading public policy. In this role, she also grew customers by more than 100% and developed the operational processes and the organizational structure to enable market development and customer acquisition and care for the largest U.S. public fast charging network for electric vehicles. She also has helped raise significant capital to scale market expansion, manufacturing, and customer acquisition in executive leadership roles at several renewable power and clean energy companies. These include Executive Vice President at SunPower, President of Green Mountain Energy, and Chief Strategy Officer of SunEdison. In addition, she serves as Chief Executive Officer, President and Director of ClimateWorks Foundation. She has experience completing three IPOs, including serving as an architect of the SunPower S-1 registration statement which provided the investment community with a framework to open U.S. capital markets to solar manufacturers worldwide.

Additionally, Blunden currently serves on the Board of Advisors for Plus Power, a U.S. developer of central station energy storage facilities, holds a position as Board Chair for New Energy Nexus Catalyst, and is a Board Member of New Energy Nexus Ventures. She has served as Vice Chair of the Solar Energy Industries Association, a member of the Board of Directors at the National Energy Storage Association, and was a former Executive in Residence for the Global Energy Management Program at the University of Colorado Denver’s Business School. Blunden has an engineering and environmental studies degree from Dartmouth College and a Master of Business Administration degree from Stanford’s Graduate School of Business.

ABTC and its board recruitment advisors evaluated numerous factors to reconstitute the Board, including industry expertise across automotive OEMs, renewable and clean energy, finance, and sustainability industries, providing oversight for ABTC’s next phase of growth. The immense previous IPO and public investments experiences of these board members will be pivotal to driving to completion the company’s re-IPO process as it continues the uplisting of its shares on the Nasdaq exchange.

In connection with the Annual Shareholder Meeting, ABTC plans to file preliminary proxy materials on Schedule 14C with the Securities and Exchange Commission and hold a vote to ratify the new director nominations.

“We are proud to continue to achieve significant milestones as we accelerate the construction of our first integrated lithium-ion battery recycling facility, the design and validation of our low-cost and low-environmental footprint demonstration system for the manufacturing of battery grade lithium hydroxide from domestic US sedimentary claystone resources, and the formalizing of partnerships with our peers both upstream and downstream of our operations,” continued Melsert.

Additional details on the resignations of incumbent directors are available on Form 8-k filed today.

About American Battery Technology Company
American Battery Technology Company, which recently changed its name from American Battery Metals Corporation, is uniquely positioned to supply low-cost, low-environmental impact, and domestically sourced battery metals through its three divisions: lithium-ion battery recycling, primary battery metal extraction technologies, and primary resources development.

American Battery Technology Company has built a clean technology platform that is used to provide a key source of domestically manufactured critical and strategic battery metals to help meet the near insatiable demand from the electric vehicle, electrical grid storage, and consumer electronics industries. This ESG-principled platform works to create a closed-loop circular economy for battery metals that champions ethical and environmentally sustainable sourcing of critical and strategic materials.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking statements." Although the American Battery Technology Company's (the "Company) management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, interpretations or reinterpretations of geologic information, unfavorable exploration results, inability to obtain permits required for future exploration, development or production, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; fluctuating mineral and commodity prices, final investment approval and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2021. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.

###

American Battery Technology Company
Media Contact:
Tiffiany Moehring
tmoehring@batterymetals.com
720-254-1556

CONTACT: Tiffiany Moehring American Battery Technology Company 720-254-1556 tmoehring@batterymetals.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Upstart Holdings Is Jumping Today

    Shares of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), an artificial-intelligence-based lending platform, were rising this morning, on no company-specific news. Many investors have been exiting their positions in more speculative investments over the past few months as they've grown concerned about rising inflation and the potential that the Federal Reserve will soon begin to raise interest rates. Inflation in the U.S. is at a 40-year high right now and the Fed has indicated that it will start raising interest rates as soon as next month to start curbing inflation.

  • Looking at Alibaba's Latest Nail In Its Coffin

    Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) has dabbled in controversy over the past year. China's willingness to intervene in how its technology companies operate has driven investors away from the stock, bringing its price down more than 50% from its highs. Here's what investors need to know.

  • Russia Retaliates to Sanctions, Kharkiv Shelled: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s second-largest city Kharkiv reported that civilians were killed by shelling as Russian forces continued their assault and Poland warned Moscow may try to seal off part of Ukraine’s border with the European Union. The Kremlin banned airlines from 36 nations from its airspace in retaliation to a similar move from European states.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on Airfie

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stocks To Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Master limited partnerships (MLPs) can be great for generating passive income. While these vehicles have more tax complications -- they issue a Schedule K-1 for tax purposes instead of the more familiar Form 1099 -- they must distribute 90% of their taxable income to investors to maintain their tax advantages. Three MLPs that provide big-time yields that they should be able to sustain in the coming years are Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP), Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • Coinbase CEO's 7 Words That Could Mean Billions for Investors

    If you've been on the fence about this stock, here's the news you've probably been waiting for.

  • BP quits Russia in up to $25 billion hit after Ukraine invasion

    BP is abandoning its stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft in an abrupt and costly end to three decades of operating in the energy-rich country, marking the most significant move yet by a Western company in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Rosneft accounts for around half of BP's oil and gas reserves and a third of its production and divesting the 19.75% stake will result in charges of up to $25 billion, the British company said, without saying how it plans to extricate itself. The rapid retreat represents a dramatic exit for BP, the biggest foreign investor in Russia, and puts the spotlight on other Western companies with operations in the country including France's TotalEnergies and Britain's Shell, amid an escalating crisis between the West and Moscow.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Sells Palantir Stock, Buys Tesla

    Asset manager Cathie Wood had been regularly unloading Palantir. On Friday she sold the last of the software company's shares held in three Ark funds.

  • Down 39% in 2022, Meta Platforms Is a Screaming Buy Right Now

    Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) is having a rough year so far in 2022. The stock is down 39% in 2022, with the market turning sour on this social media company that's morphing into a metaverse business. Several significant changes are hurting Meta Platforms, but one thing has yet to change: Billions of people are logging onto its apps.

  • Newmont Corporation Just Missed Earnings - But Analysts Have Updated Their Models

    The yearly results for Newmont Corporation ( NYSE:NEM ) were released last week, making it a good time to revisit its...

  • Rouble plunges against US dollar as Russia doubles interest rates

    Russia's central bank has raised its key interest rate from 9.5% to 20% in an attempt to shore up the rouble after it plunged 30% to a record low against the dollar.

  • Russian Planes Face Grounding Risk as Leasing Firms Mull Default

    (Bloomberg) -- Leasing firms are facing the challenge of recalling jetliners worth billions of dollars from Russian airlines, as sanctions imposed over the Ukraine invasion threaten carriers’ ability to operate rented planes. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdatePutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateEl

  • China EV Maker Nio to List in Hong Kong; Won’t Raise Money

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese electric-car maker Nio Inc. will start trading on the Hong Kong stock exchange next week, choosing a path to listing that doesn’t involve selling new shares or raising any money.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdatePutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’Elon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaSWIFT Russian Ban Could

  • As Russian Market Goes Dark, U.S. ETFs Lay Bare Extent of Damage

    (Bloomberg) -- With Russia’s stock market closed, U.S. exchange-traded funds are signaling the scale of the rout facing the nation’s equity market.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’U.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateThe VanEck Russia ET

  • EPAM stock tumbles to lead S&P 500 losers after withdrawing guidance following Russia's invasion of Ukraine

    Shares of EPAM Systems Inc. tumbled 9.8% to pace all S&P 500 components in premarket losses, after the provider of digital platform engineering services said it was withdrawing its financial guidance as a result of "military actions" in Ukraine. The company had said in its fourth-quarter earnings report out Feb. 17 that it expected first-quarter revenue of $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion and 2022 revenue of at least $5.15 billion, which compared with the FactSet consensus at the end of January fo

  • Russia central bank hikes rate to 20% in emergency move, tells firms to sell FX

    The rouble hit a low of 120 to the dollar on electronic currency trading platform EBS after President Vladimir Putin ordered his military command to put nuclear-armed forces on high alert on Sunday, while the West imposed harsh sanctions against Russia. In another attempt to support the rouble, Russian authorities told Russian exporting companies to sell 80% of their foreign currency revenues on the market, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said. Presenting the new emergency measures, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said the central bank had stopped interventions on Monday due to the latest western sanctions, suggesting the rouble was supported by other unnamed market participants.

  • TD Bank expanding in fast-growing Southeast with $13.4B deal for First Horizon

    The mega-deal will give TD Bank a newfound presence in Georgia, Texas, Tennessee, Louisiana, Arkansas and Alabama.

  • War, Inflation, Rising Interest Rates: 6 Stocks for Tumultuous Times

    Turmoil has created bargains in multiple sectors of the market. For investors spooked by global upheaval, try these companies.

  • SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The decision to exclude various Russian lenders from the SWIFT messaging system could result in missed payments and giant overdrafts within the international banking system and spur monetary authorities to reactivate daily operations to supply the market with dollars, according to Credit Suisse Group AG strategist Zoltan Pozsar. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon

  • Russian Banks Raise Key Rates to 20% in Desperate Measure to Save Ruble

    The country faces sanctions from the West as the war against Ukraine transcends into economic and financial cripples.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    PayPal is the largest digital platform that provides money transfer services. The fast-growing company remains one of the high-profile stocks in today's stock market. But is PayPal stock a buy in the current stock market weakness? PayPal boasts a consistent track record of earnings and sales growth, stretching back to at least 2010.