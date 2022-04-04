U.S. markets close in 5 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,563.32
    +17.46 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,792.81
    -25.46 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,437.81
    +176.31 (+1.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,079.83
    -11.28 (-0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.35
    +4.08 (+4.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,936.10
    +12.40 (+0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    24.50
    -0.15 (-0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0987
    -0.0062 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4260
    +0.0490 (+2.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3122
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.8500
    +0.3600 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,096.06
    -257.41 (-0.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,084.46
    +0.20 (+0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,559.76
    +21.86 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,736.47
    +70.49 (+0.25%)
     

American Broadband Adds Keith Soldan to Leadership Team

American Broadband
·2 min read
American Broadband
American Broadband

Key appointment heightens growth trajectory for broadband provider

Keith Soldan CFO American Broadband

Keith Soldan Joins American Broadband as CFO
Keith Soldan Joins American Broadband as CFO

SULPHUR, La., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Broadband Holding Company (“American Broadband” or “the Company”), a leading provider of broadband access in markets across the United States, today announced the appointment of Keith Soldan as Chief Financial Officer. Soldan will drive financial strategy as the Company embarks on its next stage of growth.

Soldan has more than 20 years of telecommunications experience in public and private companies. Most recently, he was Executive Vice President and CFO of Fusion Connect, where he oversaw the company through several mergers and acquisitions. Soldan also led the company through a series of significant restructurings all while driving the corporate strategy to pivot from a legacy telecommunications provider to an IT Cloud Service Provider. Prior to his tenure at Fusion Connect, Soldan was Vice President and Controller of Finance and Accounting at Internap. In addition, Soldan has held several leadership roles in the telecommunications and technology industry at EarthLink and Turner Broadcasting. Soldan earned a bachelor’s degree at the University of Georgia and an MBA from Georgia State University. He is a Certified Public Accountant.

“Keith is a skilled financial strategist with a proven record of delivering results,” said Chris Eldredge, Chief Executive Officer. “With a dynamic, full leadership team now in place, we are positioned to accelerate our Company’s exciting growth trajectory. Our commitment remains to be the premier broadband service provider to communities across America.”

About American Broadband Holding Company

American Broadband is one of the leading providers of broadband in America. The Company provides broadband services, phone access lines and video to customers in communities located in Alaska, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska and Texas. The Company’s operating brands include American Broadband, Cameron Communications and TelAlaska. American Broadband partners in the growth and economic vitality of its communities by providing broadband and other advanced services and by contributing to and supporting new business activity and job growth. American Broadband retains local management and staff at each of its local operations to ensure continued superior levels of service to our customers. More information about the Company can be found at www.americanbroadband.com.

American Broadband is a portfolio company of Madison Dearborn Partners, a leading private equity firm based in Chicago, and Catania Capital Partners.

Contacts:

Lukas Partners
Jon Nyatawa
Office: 402.895.2552 ext. 308
Cell: 812.841.3657 / jnyatawa@lukaspartners.com

American Broadband Holding Company
Bob O’Keefe
475-323-8884 / bokeefe@americanbb.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cf46c46d-b6f9-48d9-a3e8-defedfc98a65


Recommended Stories

  • AT&T's Megaspinoff of WarnerMedia Nears the Finish Line

    Telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) spent years, and tens of billions of dollars, attempting to turn itself into a media conglomerate. It acquired DirecTV to bolster its video business, and after nearly two years of legal wrangling, it successfully acquired Time Warner in an $85 billion deal that closed in June 2018. Time Warner, now known as WarnerMedia, brought with it valuable properties including Warner Bros, HBO, and Turner.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two incredible bargains and one successful company to shy away from.

  • Charlie Munger’s Thoughts on China and His 5 Favorite Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Charlie Munger’s thoughts on China and his 5 favorite stock picks. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Charlie Munger portfolio, go directly to Charlie Munger’s 2 Favorite Stock Picks. Charlie Munger, the founder and chief of Daily Journal Corporation, is one of the most famous […]

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Climbed 13% in March

    While it wasn't packed with electric tidbits, the company's fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report, released on March 1, had enough positive details to supercharge the bulls' enthusiasm. Exceeding analysts' estimates in its final earnings report of 2021, Plug Power booked $162 million on the top line, whereas Wall Street had expected the company would report $157 million. According to Plug Power, the source of this robust growth will be the company's material handling equipment business, which is projected to account for $600 million in revenue for 2022.

  • 2 Cybersecurity Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Cybercrime and cybersecurity had a record year in 2021, with the Theft Research Center saying the number of data breaches recorded surpassed the previous record year by 23%. Cybersecurity stocks should be seen as one of the prime opportunities for investors, because like death and taxes, cybercrime will likely always be with us. For that reason, this pair of companies should be at the top of every investor's list of cybersecurity stocks to own for decades to come.

  • Morgan Stanley Says ‘Bear Market Rally’ Is Now Over

    (Bloomberg) -- The recent rebound in equity markets will prove short-lived, one of Wall Street’s most vocal bears said on Monday, advising investors to seek refuge in bonds as economic growth slows. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Rus

  • Should You Now Consider Selling Your Sea Limited (SE) Position?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Global Growth Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter, the ClearBridge Global Growth Strategy outperformed its MSCI ACWI benchmark. The Strategy delivered gains across eight of the nine sectors in which it was invested (out […]

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in a Market Rebound

    The major stock market indices have been rising. Income investors could especially have a great opportunity to lock in attractive dividend yields right now. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks to buy in a market rebound.

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Stock splits are all the rage right now. To rectify this, the company will conduct a 20-for-1 stock split which will reduce its share price to $165, making it much easier for investors across the financial spectrum to own it. Fundamentally this adds no value to the company at all, but investors perceive it as a positive because they think it'll result in more money flowing into the stock.

  • Starbucks interim CEO Howard Schultz halts stock buyback program

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman reports that Starbucks interim CEO Howard Schultz has halted the company's stock buyback program.

  • Would You Still Dare to Invest in Apple Inc. (AAPL)?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Global Growth Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter, the ClearBridge Global Growth Strategy outperformed its MSCI ACWI benchmark. The Strategy delivered gains across eight of the nine sectors in which it was invested (out […]

  • Would You Consider Buying Union Pacific (UNP) Shares?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Global Growth Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter, the ClearBridge Global Growth Strategy outperformed its MSCI ACWI benchmark. The Strategy delivered gains across eight of the nine sectors in which it was invested (out […]

  • AMD Stock: Why It Tumbled and Where It’s Headed

    Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall. Humpty Dumpty had a great fall -- and crashing right down beside him was semiconductor giant Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), which lost 8% of its market capitalization -- about $16 billion -- after investment bank Barclays downgraded its stock to Equalweight (i.e. Hold) on Thursday. Despite admitting that AMD will, in all likelihood, exceed expectations for 31% sales growth this year, and gain market share "in both the client and server markets" besides, Barclays' 5-st

  • 3 ​​Growth Stocks I Would Buy if I Were Building a Portfolio From Scratch

    Structuring a portfolio around a core group of high-quality stocks is critical, no matter what your investing experience is. Having stable companies that can weather the volatile storm in the stock market allows you to spread your wings and invest in other companies that might be riskier. First, diversity is your friend, and you should aim to have at least 20 to 25 stocks in your portfolio.

  • Why Palantir Stock Jumped 15.9% in March

    Shares of Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) gained 15.9% in March, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The data-analytics company's stock benefited from market momentum and bounced off a lifetime low that it hit in the previous month. After big sell-offs in February, the S&P 500 index rose 3.6% last month, while the Nasdaq Composite index climbed 3.4% across the stretch.In addition to positive market momentum, Palantir stock also appears to have gotten a boost from favorable coverage from analysts.

  • My Best Semiconductor Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Semiconductors are a fascinating technology. They are the engine behind every electronic device, and over the last 50 years, advancements in the semiconductor space have helped give rise to personal computers, smartphones, video game consoles, and cloud services, as well as applications like artificial intelligence, big data analytics, robotics, and virtual and augmented reality.

  • 5 Reasons to Buy Qualcomm, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) is often considered a solid investment for long-term investors. It's a leading producer of application processors, integrated GPUs, and baseband modems for mobile devices, and its massive portfolio of wireless patents grants it a cut of every smartphone sold worldwide -- even those that don't use Qualcomm's chips. Over the past five years, Qualcomm's stock has risen roughly 160% and generated a total return of about 200% after factoring in reinvested dividends.

  • 10 Undervalued Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Joel Greenblatt

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued stocks to buy according to billionaire Joel Greenblatt. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Greenblatt portfolio, go directly to 5 Undervalued Stocks to Buy According Billionaire Joel Greenblatt. Value investing in an art best encapsulated by the strategies of veteran investors like […]

  • My Top 3 Stocks to Buy During the Second Quarter

    If you don't need the money for many years down the road, then today's stock prices should be viewed as a sale. The market is filled with buying opportunities, but the three stocks I have my eye on are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG). Nvidia invented the graphics processing unit (GPU) back in 1999 and revolutionized the computing industry forever.

  • Is it a Great Move to Buy NVIDIA (NVDA) Shares?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Global Growth Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter, the ClearBridge Global Growth Strategy outperformed its MSCI ACWI benchmark. The Strategy delivered gains across eight of the nine sectors in which it was invested (out […]