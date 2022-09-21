U.S. markets closed

American Cancer Society and Extended Stay America Partner to Broaden Access to Cancer Care

·3 min read

More than 760 Extended Stay America Locations Will Offer Free and Reduced Rate Hotel Stays for Patients Traveling to Treatment

ATLANTA, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lodging expenses can present a significant financial barrier to cancer patients when the most effective treatment requires traveling away from home. To reduce disparities in cancer outcomes and help patients affordably receive the treatment needed, Extended Stay America is renewing its partnership with the American Cancer Society to offer 20,000 free and 40,000 reduced rate nights at more than 760 Extended Stay America locations nationwide.

American Cancer Society Logo (PRNewsfoto/American Cancer Society)
American Cancer Society Logo (PRNewsfoto/American Cancer Society)

In 2022, more than 1.9 million new cancer cases will be diagnosed in the United States. In a large national study published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute (JNCI) in April, American Cancer Society researchers found U.S. cancer survivors who reported medical financial hardship had a higher mortality risk.

"People from all backgrounds and household incomes are diagnosed with cancer each year. We're excited to re-ignite this partnership with Extended Stay America to broaden access to treatment options," said Dr. Arif Kamal, chief patient officer of the American Cancer Society. "Cancer treatment is a financial burden no one is expecting. To improve cancer outcomes, we must do what we can to alleviate the cost of care. The Extended Stay America rooms offered as part of this partnership make traveling to the best treatment easier and ultimately, save lives."

"All of us at Extended Stay America are honored to be the Official Hotel Partner of the American Cancer Society," said Greg Juceam, President and CEO, Extended Stay America. "We are proud to help patients with cancer by providing a home-like place to stay so patients can focus on getting the most effective treatment. This would not have been possible without the support of our owners, Blackstone and Starwood."

Patients living more than 40 miles from treatment with a demonstrated need for lodging assistance are eligible for the program. After eligibility is verified by the American Cancer Society's National Cancer Information Center, reservations can be made by the patient through a dedicated website.

Since the partnership began in 2013, Extended Stay America has donated more than 150,000 hotel room nights throughout the US, saving patients with cancer and their families over $9 million in lodging costs. The American Cancer Society's Hope Lodge communities are also available to cancer patients. In 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily paused services, these communities served more than 29, 000 people with cancer and their caregivers, providing more than 500,000 free nights of lodging.

From 1991 to 2019, there has been a 32% decline in cancer mortality. The American Cancer Society can directly attribute declines in the overall cancer death rate to investment of funds and resources in the areas of advocacy, discovery, and direct patient support. The Society believes all people should have a fair and just opportunity to live a longer, healthier life free from cancer regardless of how much money they make, skin color, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability status or where they live.

For more information on the program or to receive verification of eligibility, go to: cancer.org/extendedstayamerica

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is on a mission to free the world from cancer. We invest in lifesaving research, provide 24/7 information and support, and work to ensure that individuals in every community have access to cancer prevention, detection, and treatment. For more information, visit cancer.org.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America is the leading mid-priced extended stay hotel brand in the U.S. with more than 760 hotels. Its extended stay brand family includes Extended Stay America Suites, Extended Stay America Premier Suites and Extended Stay America Select Suites. All locations are ready to welcome guests with genuine care and value. For more information, visit esa.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-cancer-society-and-extended-stay-america-partner-to-broaden-access-to-cancer-care-301629051.html

SOURCE American Cancer Society

