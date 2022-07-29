U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,130.29
    +57.86 (+1.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,845.13
    +315.50 (+0.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,390.69
    +228.09 (+1.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,885.23
    +12.20 (+0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.30
    +1.88 (+1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.00
    +13.70 (+0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    20.33
    +0.47 (+2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0227
    +0.0031 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6420
    -0.0390 (-1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2181
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1900
    -1.1300 (-0.84%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,055.34
    +199.36 (+0.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    551.24
    -1.16 (-0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,423.43
    +78.18 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,801.64
    -13.84 (-0.05%)
     

The American Cancer Society Launches Inaugural Chicago DE&I Impact Makers Event, Continuing Their Mission to Eliminate Healthcare Disparities

·2 min read

CHICAGO, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Cancer Society, a global organization leading the fight for a world without cancer, held their inaugural Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Impact Makers event on June 23, 2022, in Chicago, IL. DE&I leaders from across the Chicagoland area were invited to a networking and educational reception at Taste 222, hosted by Chicago Sun-Times President and CEO, Nykia Wright.

Featured guest speaker, Dr. Yamilé Molina, MS, MPH, PhD, shared their (pronouns: they, them, their) personal and professional story. Dr. Molina is the Associate Director of Community Outreach and Engagement at the University of Illinois Cancer Center. Dr. Molina serves as a scholar activist, focused on promoting the voices and agency of marginalized and resilient populations, including communities of color, LGBTQ communities, and communities living with chronic conditions.

"Cancer is a disease that can affect anyone, but it does not affect everyone equally. We are grateful to our DE&I committee who are passionate and committed to working together to eliminate health disparities in under-resourced communities," said Peter Steele, Vice President, Illinois of the American Cancer Society. "Our mission is to make sure everyone has a fighting chance to prevent, find, treat, and survive cancer."

Over 80 executives attended this impactful event to learn how they can play a vital role in helping to improve the lives of the many who face barriers to cancer treatment and support.

"The DE&I Impact Makers event marked a change in the conversations that we have about cancer. We received more tangible information about how each of us can help decrease the mortality rate. I left encouraged and armed with a greater sense of purpose in this fight. Thank you, American Cancer Society, for making it possible for more Chicagoans to join us in forcing a cancer diagnosis to lose its sting," shared Nykia Wright.

To learn more about the Chicago DE&I Committee, contact Raquel Nunez at Raquel.nunez@cancer.org.

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is on a mission to free the world from cancer. We invest in lifesaving research, provide 24/7 information and support, and work to ensure that individuals in every community have access to cancer prevention, detection, and treatment. For more information, visit cancer.org.

Media contact:
Angela E. Stacy 
Angelae.stacy@cancer.org

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-american-cancer-society-launches-inaugural-chicago-dei-impact-makers-event-continuing-their-mission-to-eliminate-healthcare-disparities-301596408.html

SOURCE American Cancer Society in Illinois

Recommended Stories

  • 80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks

    Diversification isn't necessary if you know what you're doing, according to the Oracle of Omaha.

  • Elon Musk Delivers Good News on Inflation

    Airline ticket prices have soared. It is in this context that Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla has just made observations that will cheer almost everyone: consumers, Tesla customers, investors and politicians. In a series of tweets posted on July 28, Musk announced that the prices of the raw materials Tesla needs to make its cars are falling.

  • The Fed vowed to crush inflation with higher rates. Then the stock market rallied. Here’s why. (It’s not good news.)

    Slaying the inflation dragon isn't done with baby steps. Expect much higher interest rates as a headwind for equities.

  • Cathie Wood Dumped These 7 Stocks in July

    In this article, we discuss the 7 stocks that Cathie Wood dumped in July. If you want to see more stocks that she disposed of during this month, click Cathie Wood Dumped These 3 Stocks in July. In June, Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management suffered a sharp decline in assets, which was decidedly higher than […]

  • Roku stock plummets on big earnings miss, gloomy outlook

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita discusses why Roku stock is down Friday.

  • Twitter Wants to Force Musk to Buy It. But There’s a Hitch.

    When Elon Musk decided to terminate his $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter the social-media company sued in the Delaware Court of Chancery. Twitter is suing for “specific performance,” a rare remedy that would require Musk to complete the merger. Unfortunately for Twitter, it isn’t Elon Musk Inc. but Elon Musk the individual who offered to buy the company.

  • Bausch Receives a Mortal Blow

    The company's future is in doubt after losing a key patent litigation

  • Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    Here’s a good bit of news for retirees in 2022: you can keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Has Announced A Dividend Of £0.5445

    British American Tobacco p.l.c.'s ( LON:BATS ) investors are due to receive a payment of £0.5445 per share on 10th of...

  • P&G misses on earnings, cites still-rising costs

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down second-quarter earnings for Procter & Gamble.

  • Monkeypox treatment maker prepared to ramp up manufacturing, CEO says

    SIGA Technologies, maker of the only available monkeypox treatment, is working to ramp up manufacturing for broader global distribution.

  • Amazon Shrinks Staff by 100,000, Joining Netflix and Google in Hiring Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- With recession fears mounting—and inflation, the war in Ukraine and the lingering pandemic taking a toll—many tech companies are rethinking their staffing needs, with some of them instituting hiring freezes, rescinding offers and making rounds of layoffs.Most Read from BloombergThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAlito Decries 'Hostility to Religion' in First Public Remarks Since Abortion Decision Rockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Gran

  • Alibaba Added to SEC List of Chinese Firms Facing Delisting

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has moved a step closer toward getting booted off US stock exchanges for American inspectors not being able to access to financial audits.Most Read from BloombergThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAlito Decries 'Hostility to Religion' in First Public Remarks Since Abortion Decision Rockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyEuro-Zone Infla

  • AbbVie (ABBV) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

    AbbVie (ABBV) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 1.81% and 0.48%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Bill Ackman calls carried interest loophole an 'embarrassment' after new tax bill

    Washington Democrats may have found an unlikely ally in their bid to end a long time tax rule enjoyed by some of Wall Street’s richest executives: hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman.

  • U.S. inflation surges again and stays at 40-year high, key price gauge shows

    A key gauge of U.S. inflation rose a sharp 1% in June, led by higher fuel prices, in a sign that price pressures in the economy are still intense and unlikely to relent quickly.

  • ARK continues to slide following Roku losses and selling off Coinbase shares

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Alexandra Semenova details the losses Cathie Wood's ARK ETF is seeing amid Roku's earnings miss, Teledoc investments, and sale of Coinbase shares.

  • Why Rebounding Stocks May Not Be a Good Thing

    After dropping for the first 5 ½ months of the year, the S&P 500 has rebounded 8.5% since June 15 and 4.7% since July 26, the day before the Federal Reserve raised interest rates. Investors have turned enthusiastic toward stocks partly because Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said after the rate hike that the central bank will eventually slow its rate hike campaign. Never mind that the Fed said in its statement announcing the rate increase that it "anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range [for the federal funds rate] will be appropriate."

  • Bad News Gives Intel a Black Eye, But It's No K.O.

    We wrote a story on Intel on June 8 with a headline of " Intel is Putting Its Negative News Behind It," and concluded that, "I learned early in my career to pay attention when a stock or commodity did not go lower on bearish news -- this was a sign that the news was already discounted. This is how I view the price action on INTC today. Traders could wait a couple of days but I do not expect INTC to make a new low close for the move down.

  • Here's Why QuantumScape Shares Are Sinking This Week

    The company is making progress on its solid-state battery technology, but the timeline has been pushed back.