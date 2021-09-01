U.S. markets close in 6 hours 28 minutes

American CBD Pioneer GenCanna Acquires London-Based CBD Provider, CBD Capital

Acquisition significantly increases GenCanna's expanding bulk ingredient and finished goods operations in the United Kingdom and key European and global markets

WINCHESTER, Ky., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GenCanna (https://gencanna.com/), an industry founding producer of premium full-spectrum and broad-spectrum CBD and other quality cannabinoids for bulk supply and finished goods formulation, announced today that it has acquired CBD Capital Ltd (https://cbd-capital.com/), the leading provider of CBD distillate, isolate, and water-soluble bulk ingredients as well as white and private label services to the United Kingdom, the European Union and markets worldwide. CBD Capital CEO, Hassan Akhtar, will continue to serve in his current role.

CBD Capital Logo
CBD Capital Logo

The acquisition of CBD Capital enables GenCanna to broaden its bulk CBD product offering and distribution capabilities to its overseas customers, as well as expand its formulation capabilities and business-to-business operations through CBD Capital's network of valued partners. CBD Capital also brings with it several sub-brands that will now enjoy accelerated product development and market expansion as more resources are devoted to them. The addition of CBD Capital follows GenCanna's acquisition of London-based CBD finished goods formulator and brand accelerator, Taylor Mammon, further anchoring GenCanna's footprint across the global CBD market.

"The highly strategic acquisition of CBD Capital widens and solidifies GenCanna's leadership position across high-growth CBD markets in the United Kingdom, the European Union, and the rest of the world," said Andrew Barnett, CEO of GenCanna. "As a long-term partner of CBD Capital, we are deeply familiar with its impressive business, which will significantly boost GenCanna's ability to provide our growing global customer base with deepened and broadened services — such as greater formulation capability and expanded finished goods versatility, increased supply chain flexibility, and quick-to-market turnaround. We look forward to leveraging CBD Capital's strong industry experience and passion as we develop end-to-end, turnkey solutions that speed sales and maximize gross margin dollars for our customers. This is the GenCanna way."

With CBD Capital's recent opening of a new base in Rotterdam, Netherlands, which facilitates next-day distribution capabilities to markets throughout the European Union, the company is strategically and logistically positioned to further growth and market penetration. "We are thrilled to join the growing family of GenCanna CBD companies," said CBD Capital CEO Hassan Akhtar. "The injection of both financial and human capital, combined with GenCanna's formidable CBD ingredient extraction and refinement sciences, and its sterling compliance track record, will now greatly facilitate the expansion and completion of several key channel strategies and market growth initiatives currently within the CBD Capital pipeline."

About CBD Capital:

CBD Capital Ltd. (https://cbd-capital.com/) is a global CBD supplier, distributing internationally-accredited, pharmaceutical grade, wholesale phytocannabinoids to leaders in the global cannabidiol industry. Validated through regulatory accreditations and certifications from multiple governments across the United Kingdom, the European Union, and throughout the world, the company's state-of-the-art extraction techniques combine with a diverse international supply chain to ensure the provision of industry-competitive, pharmaceutical-grade CBD bulk and finished goods.

About Taylor Mammon:

Taylor Mammon Ltd. (https://taylormammon.com/) is a white label manufacturer and brand distributor of CBD-infused goods. Taylor Mammon sees the benefits in the power of CBD and has created a business model that affords its brand partners total ownership over their brands, while enabling end-consumers to benefit from the exciting applications of CBD. Taylor Mammon continually innovates new products to meet its partners' rigorous demands.

About GenCanna:

GenCanna (https://gencanna.com/) is a vertically integrated pioneer-producer of premium hemp-derived CBD and other cannabinoids in both bulk supply as well as in high-quality finished goods formulations. GenCanna's optimized supply chain is built and operated under the strictest quality assurance standards and regulatory mandates (BRCGS, cGMP), and the company continues to achieve the industry's most sought-after compliance validations, including the UK's FSA's Novel Foods Application. Learn more at https://gencanna.com/compliance/

UK Contact:
Hassan Akhtar, CEO, CBD Capital
+44 (0) 1483 930 401
hassan@cbd-capital.com

US Contact:
Andrew Barnett, CEO, GenCanna
203.972.1718
andrew.barnett@gencanna.com

SOURCE CBD Capital

