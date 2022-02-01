U.S. markets close in 2 hours 6 minutes

American College of Education Named a Winner of 2022 Top Workplaces USA

·4 min read

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American College of Education, a leading provider of online and affordable higher education, is honored to be named a winner of the 2022 Top Workplaces USA award, issued by Energage, recognizing its commitment to providing a flexible, inclusive and innovative environment for all employees.

This is the inaugural year for the national list of Top Workplaces USA, built on the program's 14-year history surveying more than 20 million employees across 54 markets for the regional Top Workplaces awards. ACE's innovative and successful workplace environment has already earned a spot on the Best Places to Work in Indiana for five consecutive years, including the No. 1 spot for medium-sized companies in 2021.

"This award is a reflection of our unique structure which accelerates students' careers while providing a flexible work environment for our faculty and staff," said Shawntel Landry, Ed.D., President of American College of Education. "Our team members collaborate to cultivate an innovative and engaging remote working environment where we have fun while working hard to serve our growing student population."

National Recognition
This national recognition reflects ACE's goal of providing its employees opportunities to grow, give back to their communities, and find balance in their work and personal lives. ACE is also proud to offer a comprehensive employee benefits package, which includes a flexible remote-work policy, paid volunteer time, tuition assistance and a leadership development program.

Top Workplaces USA offers national recognition for large organizations, defined as those with more than 150 employees, and those that may have operations in multiple markets. Several thousand organizations from across the country were invited, and more than 1,100 participated in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage. Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

ACE's unique model of using real-world experience in its courses allows faculty to share their expertise with students for practical application in day-to-day practices, networking, career advancement and more. In the survey, ACE faculty and employees described the work culture as collaborative, inclusive, flexible and supportive. Additional survey feedback highlighted how employees feel valued by supportive leadership that care about their well-being and job satisfaction.

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draws on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

About American College of Education
American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, 100% online university specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, leadership, healthcare and nursing. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 70 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, master's or bachelor's degree, along with micro-credentials and graduate-level certificate programs. In addition to being a leader in online education, ACE is a Certified B Corporation. Certified B Corporations are leaders of a global movement to use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems.

About Energage
Making the world a better place to work together.
Energage is a purpose-driven technology company that helps organizations build and brand Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

Media Inquiries:
Claire Deneen
claire.deneen@hkstrategies.com
312-255-3134

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-college-of-education-named-a-winner-of-2022-top-workplaces-usa-301472808.html

SOURCE American College of Education

