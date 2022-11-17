U.S. markets close in 12 minutes

American College of Radiology Selects Double Black Imaging as Display Vendor

·3 min read

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Double Black Imaging (DBI) is pleased to announce it is now the display vendor for  the American College of Radiology® (ACR®) Education Center. Double Black Imaging provides the ACR with a full-bundled solution, including Gemini 12MP LED medical displays, worklist displays, and its proprietary CFS Calibration software suite coupled with robust computer workstations.

ACR Education Center with Double Black Imaging Display Solutions.
ACR Education Center with Double Black Imaging Display Solutions.

"Every day, DBI strives to create and provide cutting-edge solutions for medical practitioners," said Joe Lloyd, CEO of Double Black Imaging. "Our mission closely aligns with that of the ACR. We are dedicated to providing state of the art technology and medical imaging solutions that improve patient care and enhance the Radiologist experience. The LED display solutions and our CFS software suite deliver superior software / hardware solutions that further the growth of Radiology. We are proud to partner with the ACR, ensuring radiology professionals have the most advanced medical imaging workstations available."

The ACR's Education Center is one of the world's most technologically advanced radiology training facilities. Attendees utilize dedicated workstations with access to immediate data sets and training from industry leaders. The ACR Education Center resumed offering in-person learning in October 2022 after implementation of the DBI suite.

"The return to in-person learning that incorporates Double Black Imaging solutions is an exciting step in continuing to advance the ACR Education Center's vision and empowering the radiologist of the future." said Mike Tilkin, ACR CIO and Executive Vice President of Technology.

To learn more about Double Black Imaging Display Solutions, visit: www.doubleblackimaging.com and visit them at RSNA Booth #3705.

To learn more about the American College of Radiology®, visit: www.acr.org and visit them at

RNSA Booth #3700.

About Double Black Imaging

Double Black Imaging is proud to be the largest medical display supplier and calibration software developer that creates 100% of their software and performs 100% display system integration in the USA. Their team has a renowned history of providing the industry's finest customer service; Double Black Imaging is continually acknowledged by thousands of Radiologists and IT Professionals who put their trust in DBI every day. Double Black Imaging is dedicated to developing innovative imaging solutions that greatly improve image quality and stability. Making imaging more efficient to reduce healthcare costs is what DBI stands for. www.doubleblackimaging.com

About ACR

Founded in 1923, the American College of Radiology® is at the forefront of radiology evolution, representing more than 41,000 diagnostic and interventional radiologists, radiation oncologists, nuclear medicine physicians, and medical physicists. The ACR empowers members --through advocacy, quality, safety, and innovation --to deliver exceptional patient care. The College creates and convenes communities of experts to serve as the voice of radiology, demonstrating value and setting standards to advance the field and practice. The ACR improves patient care through quality and safety activities, the best available technology, and ensuring a robust future for the radiological professions. www.acr.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-college-of-radiology-selects-double-black-imaging-as-display-vendor-301682121.html

SOURCE Double Black Imaging

