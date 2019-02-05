American Crypto Anarchist who Fled the U.S. Shot, Killed in Mexico’s Murder Capital

According to a report by Mercury News, an American crypto-anarchist who went by the name “John Galton” was shot to his death earlier this week at his home in Acapulco, Mexico.

A woman named Lily Forester, who identified herself as Galton’s partner, stated in a social media post that she saw as the gunmen aim for the heads of Galton and a friend, whose name was given as Jason Henza. Lily claimed that after the shooting, Henza was able to make it to a local hospital, with gunshot wounds to his armpit, hand, and leg. Galton, was not so lucky.

Henza and Lily made social media posts describing the horrific event of her partner lost his life. In her post, Lily said: