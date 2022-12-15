U.S. markets close in 4 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,889.68
    -105.64 (-2.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,130.05
    -836.30 (-2.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,830.34
    -340.55 (-3.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,775.44
    -45.01 (-2.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.53
    -1.75 (-2.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.40
    -31.30 (-1.72%)
     

  • Silver

    23.27
    -0.86 (-3.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0638
    -0.0044 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4610
    -0.0420 (-1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2216
    -0.0213 (-1.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.8200
    +2.4050 (+1.78%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,418.58
    -691.06 (-3.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    405.93
    -6.84 (-1.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,424.13
    -71.80 (-0.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,051.70
    -104.51 (-0.37%)
     

AMERICAN DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS CORPORATION (OTC: ADHC) ISSUES UPDATE

American Diversified Holdings Corp.
·2 min read
American Diversified Holdings Corp.
American Diversified Holdings Corp.

ADHC Forms Scientific Advisors Board (SAB) to Spearhead Acquisition and Management Transition Efforts

Del Mar, CA, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Diversified Holdings Corporation (OTC: ADHC) issues update recent developments with the company.

ADHC has filed first quarter financial disclosures for the period ending on 10-31-22.

Interested parties can see www.OTCMARKETS.com under ticker ADHC (Disclosures) for the quarterly report.

Currently, ADHC capitalization structure is as follows:

Shares Outstanding: 1.028 billion
Shares Restricted: 522 million
Shares in the Float: 502 million

ADHC has filed suit in The Eight Judicial Circuit Court, Clark County, Nevada case Number A-21-843-670, seeking the cancellation of 324,000,000 (324 MM) shares of common stock. The company believes the Nevada Court will be issuing a ruling allowing the company to cancel those shares in the near future. Upon cancellation of those shares it is estimated that 703mm will be outstanding.

In additional developments, ADHC has formed a Scientific Advisory Board to assist ADHC in a variety of areas including:
targeting acquisition candidates; seeking new executive personnel and identifying new business opportunities for the company. Discussions are in the late stages with leading international visionaries with extensive experience in managing public companies and successfully developing technology.

Shareholders will be informed regularly as events warrant regarding the above developments.

ADHC is a publicly traded holding company trading under the ticker symbol (OTC: ADHC). ADHC is currently developing three web-based businesses. http://www.UniversalWellnessHC.com

(UWHC) is a wellness and lifestyle ecommerce site focused upon providing innovative products, news and the latest health care developments.

Investor Contact:
Ernest Remo
Chairman/CEO
ernestremo@san.rr.com
Tel: 858-259-4534

TWITTER: @ADHCManagement. This Twitter page is the only official twitter page for ADHC.

Information contained herein includes forward-looking statements.

SAFE HARBOR
These statements relate to future events or future financial performance, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to be materially different performance or achievements expressed. You should not place undue reliance on these statements since they involve known and unknown risks. Any forward-looking statements reflect the current view with respect to future events and subject to uncertainties.


Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia's CEO Just Gave Investors 1 Million Reasons to Sell or Buy

    In this video, I talk about Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), some new price targets from analysts, CEO Jensen Huang triggering employee stock options, and a little revisit of Nvidia's Q3 numbers.  For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • Dow Jones Dives 700 Points After Jobless Claims, Retail Sales; Tesla Hits New Low On Elon Musk Stock Sales

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped Thursday after jobless claims and retail sales. Tesla fell as Elon Musk sold $3.5 billion of Tesla stock.

  • 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Explosive Upside Potential to Buy Ahead of 2023

    This year's economic slowdown dealt a blow to technology investors, who are contending with rivers of red ink in their portfolios. The tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 stock market index has declined by 29% in 2022 so far, but a cohort of stocks in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector have fared significantly worse. Shares of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), C3.ai (NYSE: AI), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) each lost more than 80% of their value from their all-time high stock prices, but that might not be a fair representation of their underlying businesses, which are still growing and improving.

  • 7 New Stocks Warren Buffett Bought in 2022

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the conglomerate run by Warren Buffett, bought plenty of stocks in 2022. Through the first nine months of the year, Berkshire deployed more than $66 billion of cash into stocks, a big step up from the same time period in 2021. Because of Buffett's and Berkshire's long track record of beating the market, investors pay close attention to when they make a move.

  • Oil & Gas Stock Roundup Headlined by Exxon & Chevron's 2023 Outlooks

    Apart from ExxonMobil (XOM) and Chevron ((VX), Cenovus Energy (CVE), Transocean (RIG) and Petrobras (PBR) hogged attention during the week.

  • ‘Things will be less rosy’: Billionaire Howard Marks likes these 2 high-yield dividend stocks for protection

    With inflation rates this year reaching levels not seen since the early 1980s, and the Fed taking aggressive interests rate hikes in its attempt to tame it, these issues have been hot topics in 2022. This is a conversation unlikely to go away anytime soon, however, according to legendary investor Howard Marks. “Inflation and interest rates are highly likely to remain the dominant considerations influencing the investment environment for the next several years,” the billionaire said in a recent n

  • Carnival Stock Is Down 58%: 3 Reasons to Sell Right Now

    Perhaps no industry was hit harder by the COVID-19 pandemic than the cruise industry, which saw companies like Carnival (NYSE: CCL) ground nearly all of its cruise operations for much of 2020 and 2021. Let's dig deeper into why Carnival could face another existential threat before fully recovering from the first one. Here are three reasons Carnival stock owners might want to sell.

  • 3 Dirt Cheap Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Soar in 2023

    Warren Buffett invested in these three excellent businesses, but their stock performances haven't been great recently.

  • 3 Reasons Nio Stock Surged Early Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock zoomed this morning, rallying as high as 6% within minutes of the market's opening before giving up those gains alongside the broader market. There were multiple catalysts propelling the electric vehicle (EV) stock higher today. Three in particular stood out: China, the U.S., and new Nio EVs coming up this month.

  • Billionaire Howard Marks says investors have ‘gone from the low-return world of 2009-21 to a full-return world,’ and it’s a ‘sea change’ from the last 40 years

    Marks became a billionaire by recognizing one of the biggest sea changes in the markets as it was happening—now he’s calling another.

  • Stocks open lower after retail sales, Fed rate hike

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith breaks down how stocks are moving after the opening bell.

  • You Can Now Buy One of Warren Buffett's Favorite Stocks Near Its 52-Week Low

    Warren Buffett is widely acknowledged as one of the most renowned investors of all time, so it's never a bad idea for investors to keep an eye on his top holdings and to monitor their performance. You now have the chance to add one of Buffett's long-standing top holdings to your own portfolio near the lowest level it has traded at in the past year. Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) is now trading at just above its 52-week low, creating an attractive entry point for investors who want to follow Buffett's lead and add this blue chip banking powerhouse to their own portfolios.

  • Where Will Costco Stock Be in 5 Years?

    Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) shareholders had a good 2022. The business notched some key wins, too, including boosting its membership base and keeping customer traffic climbing even compared to huge growth a year ago. Costco's post-pandemic trends illustrate why Wall Street is so bullish about this business over the long term.

  • Dow drops more than 600 points following Fed rate hike

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how markets reacted to the Fed 0.50% rate hike and Chair Powell's press conference.

  • Stocks are closing out a dismal 2022 as the Fed fights inflation. Here’s what history says comes next.

    More than 100 years of history shows that the U.S. stock market tends to avoid booking back-to-back annual losses, according to AGF Investments.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Invest buys the dip on Tesla stock

    Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Semenova joins the Live show to discuss Cathie Wood's Ark Invest buying the dip on Tesla stock.

  • Why Insiders Keep Buying SoFi Technologies

    CEO Anthony Noto has been an avid buyer of the stock as its price nosedives

  • 10 Best EV Charging Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we shall discuss the 10 best EV charging stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of the EV Charging sector in 2022, go directly and see 5 Best EV Charging Stocks to Buy Now. In the past decade, electric vehicles (EVs) have gone from a rare, peculiar sight on even […]

  • Bullish insiders at PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) loaded up on US$3.7m of stock earlier this year

    Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc...

  • Goldman Says Commodities Will Gain 43% in 2023 as Supply Shortages Bite

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities will be the best-performing asset class once again in 2023, handing investors returns of more than 40%, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeThis Is the World’s Biggest Stock Winner of 2022 With 1,600% GainThe Wall Street bank said that while the first quarter may be “b