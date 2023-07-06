American Dream mall workers trying to organize union should be given jobs back, judge says

A federal judge sided with two former cleaning staff at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford who said they were fired for trying to organize a union.

Judge Kevin McNutly, in his opinion released on Thursday evening, said they should get their jobs back by July 11.

The opinion marks a victory for the union 32BJ SEIU and the two workers, Luis Varela and José Terán, who tried to organize with the union last year. 32BJ represents service workers around New Jersey.

Varela and Terán previously worked for HSA Cleaning Inc., which contracted with the mall. According to a complaint by the National Labor Relations Board, HSA terminated both workers for trying to organize on behalf of 32BJ.

Exterior photo of American Dream on the first day it is open to the public after COVID lock-down. Shown in East Rutherford on Thursday October 1, 2020.

"HSA Cleaning has engaged in and is engaging in violation of" the National Labor Relations Act —McNulty's opinion reads — the federal law that guarantees private sector workers the right to unionize. The order lasts six months, though a 30-day extension could be requested.

During that time, HSA is barred from "otherwise discriminating against employees because they have engaged in union or protected concerted activities." They must "cease and desist from unlawfully interfering with, restraining, or coercing employees in the exercise" of their rights, the opinion reads.

Under the order, HSA has five days to expunge from Varela's and Terán's personnel records and files any references to their dismissal and advise the two their termination will not be used against them while the court order is in place.

HSA also has five days to post a copy of the order in English and Spanish at American Dream facilities where HSA Cleaning staff congregate.

Luis Verala, left, and Jose Terán, right, are plaintiffs standing outside the federal courthouse in Newark with their translator, Claudio Saldana, center. A judge heard both sides Thursday, June 29, 2023, about whether the two cleaning staff at the American Dream Mall should be given their jobs back after being let go last year. The government says the staff were illegally fired for trying to organize a union at the Meadowlands mega-mall.

They'll have five days to distribute electronic copies to employees via text that both staff have gotten their jobs back.

Within seven days, according to the order, HSA has to convene an employee meeting when they are typically held and staff turnout would be the highest, so that the order could be read in English and in Spanish.

In the petition, the NLRB argued that the termination of Varela and Terán would undermine existing efforts at American Dream to form a union by killing any such morale to do so.

But John Vreeland, an attorney with the law firm Jackson Lewis, which represented HSA Cleaning, argued during the one-long hearing before McNulty last week that the two were let go as part of a reduction in force, not because of their desire to form a union.

He pointed to 25 people who were let go and previous testimony that painted a picture of Varela and Terán as difficult to manage and not doing their jobs.

But McNutly disagreed, saying there were clear examples that the National Labor Relations Board showed of HSA Cleaning trying to terminate Varela and Terán for their union activities.

"Varela also engaged in protected activity when he objected to a supervisor beginning a meeting early," McNulty wrote. "The close timing between the union entering the workplace and HSA's employment suggests that their terminations were motivated by their union activity."

"The evidence also sufficiently suggests that HSA had knowledge of Terán's and Varela's interactions with the union," he continued.

Vreeland argued in court that HSA had no knowledge of either employee's union drive, something with which McNutly disagreed in his opinion.

McNutly argued in his opinion that both Varela and Terán were in fact terminated for their union activities because of the timing of when they were fired, and the fact that neither employee were written up or disciplined prior to their termination.

In fact, McNutly points out that Varela was offered a promotion just a few months prior to his termination.

McNutly agreed that the termination of both employees would indeed have a "chilling effect" on any desire among HSA Cleaning staff to organize a union, which in turn necessitated the order.

Vreeland could not be immediately reached for comment be email. HSA did not respond to a voicemail seeking comment. American Dream spokesperson Jessica Griffin could not be immediately reached for comment via email.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: American Dream mall workers should get jobs back by July 11, judge says