American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after investigating American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for American Eagle Outfitters, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = US$276m ÷ (US$3.4b - US$716m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2023).

So, American Eagle Outfitters has an ROCE of 10%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty standard return but compared to the Specialty Retail industry average it falls behind.

In the above chart we have measured American Eagle Outfitters' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for American Eagle Outfitters.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

When we looked at the ROCE trend at American Eagle Outfitters, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 10% from 26% five years ago. However it looks like American Eagle Outfitters might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Key Takeaway

To conclude, we've found that American Eagle Outfitters is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 44% in the last five years. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing American Eagle Outfitters, we've discovered 4 warning signs that you should be aware of.

