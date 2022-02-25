U.S. markets open in 2 hours 53 minutes

American Eagle Updates on NAK Copper-Gold Project; Expands its Team

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - American Eagle Gold Corp. (TSXV: AE) ("American Eagle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is continuing to advance its British Columbia copper-gold Porphyry project, NAK. The Company is fully funded for NAK's 2022 exploration program and is awaiting its permit to begin drilling. American Eagle has contracted C.J. Greig and Associates to advise and execute the Company's exploration program at NAK. Geologist and president of C.J Greig & Associates, Charlie Greig, is a recipient of the prestigious 2022 Bill Dennis Award, recognizing his contribution to the prospecting and exploration industry or a significant mineral discovery.

About NAK Copper-Gold Porphyry Project

Interpretation of the historical geophysics data seemingly delineates an underlying multi-phase porphyry source for the previously-drill-defined near-surface low-grade copper-gold mineralization. The proposed 2022 drill program will test the top of the larger intrusive stock starting at a depth of 500-600m. This interpreted porphyry is a potential source and host for a deeper high-grade orebody, which has never been drill-tested.

The planned drill program consists of 6-8 diamond drill holes totalling 4,500m targeting the newly identified geophysical feature within a well-understood copper-gold porphyry province. NAK's known copper-gold porphyry mineralization is open at depth, and the compelling deep geophysical signature is analogous to Newcrest's Red Chris Mine and Newmont's Tatogga project in northwest BC.

Click Here for Corporate Presentation and NAK Overview

About C.J. Greig and Associates:

C.J Greig and Associates was founded and is led by well-known exploration geologist Charlie Greig. The C.J Greig and Associates team is highly regarded for its porphyry Cu-Au deposit knowledge and discovery track record. Charlie Greig is the recipient of the BC Association for Mineral Exploration's H.H. 'Spud' Huestis Award in 2020, for the discovery of GT Gold Corp.'s Saddle North porphyry Cu-Au deposit and Saddle South epithermal Au deposit in northwest BC. American Eagle Gold is delighted to add to its growing exploration team supported by C.J Greig and Associates' high-quality geological and related services to advance NAK

About American Eagle Gold Corp.

American Eagle Gold is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'AE' and is focused on exploring its two properties, NAK and Golden Gate. NAK is in the Babine Copper-Gold Porphyry district in central British Columbia. Golden Gate is on the Cortez Trend, which hosts three large Carlin-type gold deposits operated by Barrick and Newmont's Joint Venture, Nevada Gold Mines (Pipeline, Cortez Hills and Goldrush). The Property is 10 km south of Cortez Hills and 5 km south of Goldrush and shows many of the same geological characteristics as at the two deposit areas.

QP Statement

American Eagle's Vice President of Exploration, Mark Bradley, B.Sc., M.Sc., P.Geo., a Certified Professional Geologist and 'qualified person' for Canada's National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Properties, has verified and approved the information contained in this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding whether the Company will be able to exercise its option to acquire the Project as anticipated, and whether the Company's exploration efforts on the Project produce the results that are anticipated by management. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. American Eagle Gold Corp. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to American Eagle Gold Corp. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by American Eagle Gold Corp. with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under American Eagle Gold Corp. profile at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE American Eagle Gold Corporation

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/25/c5438.html

