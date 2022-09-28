U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,733.00
    +1.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,756.00
    +6.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,552.25
    -3.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,722.30
    +1.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.75
    -0.40 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,662.50
    -7.50 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    18.81
    -0.07 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9700
    -0.0039 (-0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7050
    -0.2590 (-6.53%)
     

  • Vix

    30.18
    -2.42 (-7.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0809
    -0.0076 (-0.70%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.3900
    +0.2680 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,435.89
    +302.37 (+1.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.78
    +15.00 (+3.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,005.39
    +20.80 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,408.05
    +234.07 (+0.89%)
     

AMERICAN EGG BOARD: Eggs are a "Healthy Food" in New Proposed FDA Definition

·2 min read

CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Eggs are a 'healthy food,' according to a new proposed definition released today by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). 'This proposed definition is more good news for egg lovers as it affirms the science showing that eggs are an all-around nutrient powerhouse, supplying nutrients such as choline, vitamin D, and essential fatty acids that are necessary for healthy living,' says Emily Metz, president and CEO of the American Egg Board.

American Egg Board
American Egg Board

Eggs are a 'healthy food,' according to a proposed definition released today by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

This new proposed definition aligns with current scientific research and the 2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans by removing the limit on dietary cholesterol, which is no longer considered a nutrient of public health concern. After decades of research on cholesterol, the data shows no link between eating eggs and cardiovascular disease risk.

According to the proposed definition, eggs 'provide important nutrients, and are specifically recommended by the Dietary Guidelines, 2020-2025 for inclusion in a healthy dietary pattern.' The proposed rule goes on to state eggs 'meet the updated 'healthy' criteria.'

Eggs are a nourishing and affordable high-quality protein, offering essential vitamins and minerals that are important at all life stages. Eggs are one of the best sources of choline, which is critical for brain and nervous system health at every age.1,2 In fact, eggs are specifically recommended as an important first food for infants and toddlers, as well as for pregnant women and lactating moms, according to the 2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

Families can always count on America's egg farmers to provide the delicious and nutritious eggs that they love. We're excited to be part of the conversation about how Americans can build healthy diets. To learn more about eggs and the nutritional benefits they provide, please visit IncredibleEgg.org."

As stated, this is a proposed definition and not a finalized rule. There will be a 90-day comment period before FDA determines what the final rule will be.

Representatives from the American Egg Board are available for media requests and interviews.

For media inquiries, contact:
Marc Dresner, (847) 296-7043, mdresner@aeb.org

About the American Egg Board (AEB)

Home of The Incredible Egg, the American Egg Board (AEB) is the national marketing organization of America's egg farmers. The AEB's mission is to increase demand for eggs and egg products through research, education and promotion. The AEB is located in Chicago, Ill. For more, visit IncredibleEgg.org.

References:

  1. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and U.S. Department of Agriculture. 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans. 2015; 8:[Available from: http://health.gov/dietaryguidelines/2015/guidelines/]. 

  2. U.S. Department of Agriculture. USDA Database for the choline Content of Common Foods. 2008; Available from: https://www.ars.usda.gov/ARSUserFiles/80400525/Data/Choline/Choln02.pdf
    vegetables. Am J Clin Nutr, 2015. 102(1): p. 75-83. 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-egg-board--eggs-are-a-healthy-food-in-new-proposed-fda-definition-301636219.html

SOURCE American Egg Board

Recommended Stories

  • Why Biogen, Lilly, and Prothena Stocks Are Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) were skyrocketing 36% as of 11:10 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The huge gain came after the company and its partner Eisai (OTC: ESALY) announced positive results on Tuesday from their late-stage Clarity AD study evaluating lecanemab in treating Alzheimer's disease. The news also propelled two stocks of other drugmakers developing Alzheimer's disease drugs significantly higher.

  • Here's Why Nanox Stock Soared on Wednesday

    Shares of Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ: NNOX), commonly called Nanox, soared on Wednesday after it revealed it's taken the next step toward commercializing its flagship medical device. As of 12:20 p.m. ET, Nanox stock was up 21%. Nanox had its initial public offering (IPO) in 2020, promising to disrupt the X-ray industry with its digital-3D imaging machines that will be cheaper for doctors to use.

  • Ocugen obtains exclusive license for nasal Covid-19 vaccine to complement Covaxin

    Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) of Malvern entered into an exclusive license agreement Wednesday with Washington University in St. Louis for the rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize its proprietary, intranasally delivered Covid-19 vaccine in the United States, Europe, and Japan. It becomes the second Covid vaccine licensed by Ocugen, which continues to seek Food and Drug Administration approval for use of the other product, Covaxin, in the U.S. market. Under the financial terms of the deal, disclosed in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange commission, Ocugen will pay Washington University an initial license issuance fee of $1 million.

  • Medicare premiums are decreasing in 2023 – this is how much older Americans will save if they’re on Part B

    Medicare beneficiaries will see their Part B premiums go down for the first time in more than a decade, President Biden said during a press conference on Tuesday. Monthly Part B premiums, which are currently set at $170.10 in 2022, will decline to $164.90 in 2023 – a $5.20 a month savings, or about $64 a year, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The annual deductible for Part B will be $226, down $7 from $233 in 2022.

  • Bet on These 4 Biotech Stocks With Bright Prospects

    New drug approvals and pipeline development should maintain momentum for the Zacks Biomedical and Genetics industry. A strong portfolio and pipeline progress position AGEN, CVAC, IMCR and DVAX well amid the volatility.

  • 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $15

    If so, it was probably for something like Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A), with an eye-popping price of $419,020 per share. Thankfully, there are much cheaper companies to buy, and some of them might even grow a bit faster than Warren Buffett's business. With its shares trading for around $13, having gained 139% in the past 12 months, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) is a little-known biotech stock that's positioned to keep paying off for investors thanks to its progress in treating a rare neuromuscular disease called Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS).

  • New Alzheimer’s Drug Success Was a Shock. Now There Are 5 Big Questions.

    Data from Eisai and its partner Biogen are startling because their drug lecanemab slowed cognitive decline, and suggest that a theory that seemed all but disproved still has legs.

  • Biogen and Lilly: How I'm Playing the Alzheimer's Drug Stocks Game

    Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotech Biogen and Japanese drug maker Eisai reported on Wednesday morning that their experimental Alzheimer's disease treatment had met the main goal of a late-stage clinical trial. The candidate, Lecanemab, reduced the pace of cognitive decline in patients diagnosed with early-stage disease by 27% over 18 months compared to those treated with a placebo. This result could be a major accomplishment for researchers who have been trying for decades to find a way to treat Alzheimer's. The medicine, before Biogen and Eisai started trying to develop it, was licensed from Sweden's BioArctic.

  • Crispr Stock Jumps After Unveiling Timeline For FDA Submission Of First-Ever CRISPR Drug

    Crispr said Tuesday it will begin asking the FDA to approve its gene-editing blood diseases treatment in November, and CRSP stock jumped.

  • Here Are 25 Billion Reasons to Invest in Eli Lilly

    Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and its shareholders are sitting pretty right now. Eli Lilly owes this performance to a combination of factors. The drugmaker specializes in diabetes medicines, and this chronic illness won't take a break just because we are facing challenging economic conditions.

  • A Biotech Breakthrough Means Big Gains for These 2 Stocks

    Investors on Wall Street continued to have doubts about when the stock market is likely to recover, as ongoing worries about inflation, interest rates, and the global financial system have everyone on edge. Biotech stocks have been among those hit hardest by the bear market in 2022, but Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) announced good news in a key clinical trial that has huge implications for those suffering from a harsh and debilitating disease. Biogen's favorable outcome also gave industry peer Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) a boost, on optimism that a new way of coming up with important treatments could spur further successes.

  • How Long Does COVID Immunity Last With The New Bivalent Booster?

    There's a new COVID-19 shot that targets omicron and its subvariants. But does your protection fade after a certain amount of time?

  • This Big Pharma Stock Just Got an Upgrade. Is It Time to Buy?

    Shares of Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) recently ticked higher in response to encouraging words from a Wall Street analyst who follows the pharmaceutical industry. Colin Bristow at UBS, an investment bank, thinks this is the most attractive pharma stock you can buy right now. Is Bristow right about Eli Lilly?

  • Biogen shares soar on landmark Alzheimer's data, lift rivals

    (Reuters) -Biogen Inc was set to add more than $10 billion to its market capitalization on Wednesday, as a surprise trial success of the experimental Alzheimer's drug it developed with Eisai was hailed as an unequivocal win by analysts. The trial results released on late Tuesday could mark a rare victory in the search for a treatment for the memory-robbing disease after years of clinical failures. Biogen's stock surged 35.4% to $267.61 in early U.S. trading, putting it on track to erase all of its losses this year.

  • Alzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- Biogen Inc. and partner Eisai Co. surged and led other drugmakers’ shares higher amid optimism about their breakthrough trial results on Alzheimer’s disease. Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsRussia Declares Victory in Sham Ukraine ‘Referendums’US Housing Prices Fall for First Time Since 2012The two partners said

  • Biogen's (BIIB) Lecanemab Meets Goal in Alzheimer's Study

    Biogen (BIIB) and Eisai's Clarity AD study showed that treatment with lecanemab in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease reduces the rate of clinical decline on the CDR-SB scale by 27% compared to placebo.

  • Avidity (RNA) Down on Partial Hold of Myotonic Dystrophy Study

    Avidity Biosciences (RNA) reports FDA-imposed partial hold on enrolling new patients in its phase I/II MARINA study evaluating AOC 1001 in myotonic dystrophy type 1 in adults. Stock down.

  • What It Costs to Get an Abortion Now

    L.V. found out she was pregnant Aug. 7. The next day, she called Women’s Health and Family Care in Jackson, Wyoming — the only abortion provider in the state — to schedule an abortion. She was told the procedure would typically cost $600 at the clinic, but a state law banning abortion might take effect soon. In that case, she would have to travel out of state, setting her back even more. L.V., who asked to be identified only by her initials, panicked. She had recently been in a car accident and

  • Eisai shares indicated sharply higher after trial of experimental drug slows Alzheimer’s progression

    Eisai and Biogen BIIB said Wednesday that their drug, lecanemab, reduced cognitive and functional decline by 27%, compared with a placebo, over 18 months in a Phase 3 study of 1,800 patients with early-stage Alzheimer's.

  • Encompass Health (EHC) Plans Hospital to Aid Florida Footprint

    Encompass Health (EHC) unveils plans to fortify its U.S. presence via building a 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in The Villages, Florida.