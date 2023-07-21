American Electric Power Company (NASDAQ:AEP) Might Be Having Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at American Electric Power Company (NASDAQ:AEP) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for American Electric Power Company, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.046 = US$3.8b ÷ (US$95b - US$13b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, American Electric Power Company has an ROCE of 4.6%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 4.6%, it's still a low return by itself.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for American Electric Power Company compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for American Electric Power Company.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at American Electric Power Company doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 5.9% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line On American Electric Power Company's ROCE

While returns have fallen for American Electric Power Company in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 45% to shareholders over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

If you want to know some of the risks facing American Electric Power Company we've found 3 warning signs (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

