American Elevator Group Expands Senior Leadership Team with Appointment of Chief Transformation Officer

NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Elevator Group ("AEG"), one of the fastest-growing groups of select and experienced elevator service providers in the United States, announced today that it has further expanded its executive team with the addition of Chris Dlugolecki as Chief Transformation Officer (CTO).

In this newly created role on AEG's senior leadership team, Chris will report to Bryan Clairmont, Chief Operating Officer. He will hold responsibility for structuring the company for growth, with a specific focus on systems and process standardization, while leveraging the unique identities and combined strengths of its individual businesses to create an even stronger organization.

"Chris has made outstanding contributions during his tenure at AEG and the wealth of knowledge he brings to this new strategic role on our senior team is significant," said Clairmont. "Given our shared values and commitment to customer service, safety, and technical excellence, we look forward to his contributions to our success as we continue to grow our business."

Chris previously served as AEG's Senior Vice President of Operations responsible for overall operations including P&L oversight for several AEG NY companies. Prior to joining AEG, he spent 32 years at Otis Elevator. There he held multiple senior leadership roles as the General Manager for Rhode Island and then New Jersey, Regional Modernization Sales Manager, Senior Manager of Service Sales, Marketing & National Accounts for North America HQ, Regional General Manager with P&L oversight for multiple branches in the Northeast Area, Director of Global Field Operations for World HQ responsible for quality, operational excellence and lean leadership and ultimately rising to Senior Director Operations responsible for field operations for Asia Pacific based in Singapore.

Chris holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Connecticut, an MBA in Finance from the Rensselaer Polytechnic University and a Master of Science in Taxation and Financial Planning from Bentley University.

About American Elevator Group

Founded in 2020, American Elevator Group (AEG) is the largest independent elevator service provider in North America. The group consists of independent elevator companies that deliver local expertise and customer service across 21 states. Backed by significant resources in safety, finance, technology, marketing, and operations, the group is in a continuous state of growth. For more information on AEG, visit www.americanelevator.com

